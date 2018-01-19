‘No 2nd chance for Soul Jah Love yet’

By Dakarai Mashava

Songstress Bounty Lisa, who was recently assaulted by her husband, Soul Jah Love, says she will only consider giving the controversial Zimdancehall star a second chance once he genuinely apologises and seeks help to overcome his worsening drug addiction.

Early this week, Soul Jah Love battered his wife after accusing her of being impregnated by an unnamed Harare man who supplies the Pamamonya Ipapo hit-maker with hard drugs.

After Bounty Lisa, who claims she was attacked with fists and an iron bar, reported the assault at Rhodesville Police Station in Harare on Wednesday, the Zimdancehall songstress and Soul Jah Love were subjected to a lengthy counselling session.

The battered and bruised songstress, though, is not convinced that Soul Jah Love is ready for genuine change.

“Takapihwa counselling asi pari zvino handifungi kuti Soul Jah Love anokodzera kuti tidzokerane nokuti zvakaita kuti tinetsane hazvisati zvachinja.(We received some counselling but at this point I don’t think Soul Jah Love is ready to be given a second chance because nothing has changed yet,” said Bounty Lisa.

She added that the situation had been complicated further by the fact that the Zimdancehall star had not owned up to the harm he inflicted on her.

“Akangoti sorry asvika kuRhodesville Police Station because aitya kusungwa but later akataridza kuti haasati achinja. Ari kuda kuti ini nditi sorry but how can I say sorry ndisina kumukanganisira uye achindpomera mhosva dzandisingazivi. (Soul Jah Love wants me to say sorry to him for offences that I never committed but I won’t do that.)

“Funny enough, achikungoti ndinozivana nevakomana vake vemadrugs which is very funny. Ndakangovaona vakomana vacho kaviri paakaenda neni ikoko achida kutenga madrugs. Dambudziko rake nderekuti haasi kuyeuka zvizere zvese zvakaitika nenyaya yemadrugs. (Soul Jah Love still insists that I have a relationship with the guys who supply him with drugs. He is hallucinating because of the drugs),” said Bounty Lisa.

Despite being a victim of Soul Jah Love’s brutality, Bounty Lisa has not given up on the Conquering Family boss.

“Anoda kubatsirwa chete kuti asiye madrugs. He can make it but zvinoda kuti asimbe. Kucounselling Soul Jah Love akaudzwa kuti aende for rehabilitation asi iye akati acharwisa drug problem ari kumba. Kucounselling vakanditi ndimubatsire kutsvaga madoctors vanokwanisa kuti arege madrugs. (Soul Jah Love needs help so that he can quit drugs. During the counselling session it was recommended that he should seek medical help but he insisted that he would beat the drug problem at home. I was also asked to help him by identifying doctors who can assist him quit the drug habit. I am prepared to help him),” said the Zimdancehall songstress.

Bounty Lisa added that her estranged husband has no choice but to chart a new course.

“Ndinoda kuti achinje nokuti akarega upenyu hwake huchaoma. Anofanira kubvuma kubatsirwa nemadoctor ane ruzivo rwokukunda zvemadrugs. Ini naye tinokwanisa chete kutaura neremangwana edu kana ataridza kuti achinja zvechokwadi. (I really want Soul Jah Love to reform for the better because the drug problem will plunge his life into deeper problems. I will only discuss our future with him once he shows that he has really changed for the better),” said the embattled songstress. DailyNews