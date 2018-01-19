Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Museveni: Uganda may reintroduce executions

Uganda could begin enforcing the death penalty again, President Yoweri Museveni has said, 13 years after the country’s last execution.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni
Mr Museveni said his “Christian background” had prevented him from going ahead with executions, but this “leniency” was encouraging criminals.

Human rights groups have warned against the move.

In Uganda, 28 offences merit the death penalty, the highest in east Africa. Some 278 people are on death row.

“I have not been assenting to hanging of convicts because of my Christian background but being lenient is causing people to think they can cause harm and get away with it,” President Yoweri Museveni wrote on Twitter.

He also said he would “hang a few” at a graduation ceremony for prison wardens in Kamapala on Thursday.

“Executing prisoners won’t end crime,” the executive director of Uganda’s Foundation for Human Rights Initiative, Livingstone Ssewanyana, told the Washington Post.

“The police are very weak with no capacity to investigate crimes extensively. As a result, you find serious failures in the systems.”

In recent years crime has risen, with 20 women murdered in four months in the capital Kampala last year. Some critics say police put more effort into targeting President Museveni’s opponents than into catching criminals.

However, other observers suggested Mr Museveni may not be serious about restarting executions.

Nicholas Opiyo of rights organisation Chapter Four told Reuters that Mr Museveni’s tweet was “political talk” aimed at boosting his popularity.

The president, 73, angered some Ugandans earlier this year when he amended the country’s constitution so that he could run for re-election in 2021.

Originally, the constitution barred anyone over 75 from running for president. Mr Museveni has governed Uganda since 1986.

Sub-Saharan Africa has been moving away from the death penalty in recent years, Amnesty International reports.

In 2016, Benin and Guinea abolished the death penalty, though Guinea can still enforce it in the case of exceptional crimes.

The same year, President Uhuru Kenyatta commuted the death penalties of 2,747 people, Kenya’s entire death row population.

However Nigeria and Botswana both executed people in 2016, despite not having used the punishment since 2013. Nigeria also handed down 527 death sentences in 2016. DailyNews

  • They will hang him soon

  • They must start with him!!!

  • that will not stop the winds of change sweeping across africa !

  • Ndiye achatanga

  • he wants to get back at his political enemies dzakange dzichiramba another term

  • Kkkkkkk tangai naye

  • Tht law is barbaric

  • Exactly zvanga zvakutaurwa nrvamwe baba Ku Zimbabwe vakabva vasangana NE operation restore legacy kkk

  • Kkkkkk he is afraid of military coup kkkk

  • he wll learn the hard way some day, some even vowed to rule from the wheelchair or even from the grave!

  • Africa Africa Africa

  • Another coup coming to Congo the Uganda

  • Africa,yotinhira,hey

  • kkkkk,it reminds of the Defacan wars,or Mfecan wars,,,the period of geat clashing…The khololo under zvangendava,the tshaka,kkkkkkkkkk

    • Hahahaha Farai history classes back then

    • kkkkkkkk, ndaikanganwa hangu history yacho..but,yaindinakidza,(the period of great crushing) the Defacan wars…from Nguniland.vana zvangandava,mosheshe,shangani,.kkkkkk,

    • Blessed une chipo

  • period of great clashing from Nguniland

  • Military must remove him again dictator

  • Kabila is under military house arrest you’re next

  • this is the problem with one overstaying his welcome in power, he begins to be so blinkered and thinks only about consolidating his grip of power. Such leaders need to be delt with the Zimbabwean way of targeting criminals around such braindead leaders. He remains safe tho!

  • This chap is destined to go the Mugabe way.All these scare tactics of bringing back death penalty will not stop the Great Awakening from spreading all over Sub Sahara Africa.

  • After Mugabe,now Joseph Kabila,Museveni fears what is coming next

  • Expect your removal soon.when Dictators start death penalties…end is near!

  • To start with your big head…

  • Museveni, please do not take that direction. Do you know how fate works?

  • Mugabe mentioned of reintroducing that law barely 30days before he was overthrown .Museveni my guy yoy have less than 30days in power.Your soldiers are coming for you.

  • This old chap is still conquered with dictatorship mindset but I see a mysterious end falling to this chap

  • He must be the first victim

  • Just because he wants to stay in power. He is an embarrassment to the people of Africa

  • You know this idiot has got somebody to kill in mind

  • From all the nut heads we had, its only Museveni who’s left now that Kabila is on his way to hell

  • Another ‘shithole’ is zeeete in Khartoum

  • I second his line of thinking . you want to be spared hanging but you also killed someone’s father mother or son who also had a right to live