Machapa rejoins CAPS

By Austin Karonga

CAPS United has acquired the services of former player Oscar Machapa as the 2016 Castle Lager Premiership champions rebuild their squad ahead of the 2018 season.

The ex-Dynamos and AS Vita utility player has been in the country since May last year and has not been attached to any club since fleeing political disturbances in the DR Congo.

Machapa had been training with top flight side Yadah FC but chose to retrace his roots back to Makepekepe in order to get his career back on track.

CAPS United administrator Morton Dodzo said the former Cup Kings were glad to welcome back their former player.

“What is left for us is to just sign the contract, all the personal terms have been agreed with the player,” Dodzo said.

“We entered into negotiations with him, Oscar is our child and has been with the club in his earlier years and as an institution we are happy and feel greatly honoured that he has decided to come back to his roots and be part of a winning project.

“This is the deal that we can confirm in confidence which in principle is a done deal pending the contract signing formality.

“The other deals we have with various players are at various stages and we will confirm each and every deal once all the necessary modalities have been reached.”

Machapa said he is happy to return to Makepekepe and for him it was an easy decision considering that he has been part of the club for quite a long time now.

“It’s always good to be back home,” Machapa said. “My aim is to win the league because when I went to Dynamos I won the championship with them and now I want to achieve that with CAPS United.” DailyNews