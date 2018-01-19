Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


LocalFeaturedNews

Harare seeks $650m for water revamp

10,537 22

By Helen Kadirire

Harare City Council has said it requires $650 million for the rehabilitation of the city’s water distribution network. In an interview with the Daily News, director of water and acting town clerk Hosea Chisango said the network was in bad shape as most of the pipes were over 60-years-old.

Morton Jaffray Water Works
Morton Jaffray Water Works

This comes as Korean firms and Zimbabwe Diaspora community have expressed interest in investing in the city’s water supply and distribution infrastructure.

“We need to do a lot on the distribution network so that we cut down on the losses. People have resorted to using boreholes because in some areas the water was not getting to the residents. The estimate we have for possible investment into the distribution network is $650 million but staggered over five years. We have close to 6 000km of pipe network laid at different periods.

“Obviously, we want to start at the oldest and most critical parts. We also need to upgrade the network because we are factoring in the increased population of Harare. The trunk mains need to be upgraded using new materials that are coming out,” Chisango said.

He said the current water supply demand of 820 Megalitres (Ml) does not include industry. However, if the city factors in industry, the demand for water shoots up to nearly 1 200 Ml of water required per day.

The need to replace the old pipes comes as Harare is failing to provide adequate clean and safe water to its residents due to recurring burst pipes.

According to Chisango, the city’s water distribution network is extremely old, with some of the pipework now prone to breaking down due to movements as they are mostly made of rigid asbestos material.

Prevalence of burst pipes increases during the rainy season when soils expand and also just after the rains when the ground dries and begins to contract.

The aged distribution network status contributes to about 60 percent of non-revenue water the city is currently losing.

Once completed, the refurbishment and pipe replacement would reduce physical water losses by 72 million litres per day, increase supply coverage to 72 000 households, reduce non-revenue water by 25 percent and increase revenue by about $21,6 million per year. DailyNews

You might also like More from author

  • Tengesai mota dzema chief inokwana

  • Where is the money people paid for water services? What was it used for ?

  • Exit package yasekuru + 8 million yekwaMinister of mari + twumwe twuChange from others + kutengesa mota dzakapihwa maChief will go a very long way to fix this

  • Ndoimwe ine mbavha futi Harare CTY coz Bulawayo haisikuchemera mari yese yakawanda kudaro but service yacho iri better than amwe ma Council ese

  • Pavaitora nyika kumabhunu vaigaya kuti vachadzoka vachigadzira mapipe avo????? Take responsibility guys maintain that system

  • 60years?????????
    You see!!! That’s exactly I always say…
    Bob didn’t do anything for Zimbabwe..
    We’re still using Rhodesian developments…..

  • Lets see the cost breakdown

  • US650M they are mad. Inflated figures

  • Bt City fathers be serious with people’s lives….yes the system is more than 60 years, put your priorities right, why didnt u started doing it in phases,? Do u hve to do it all at once?, you guys are responsible with most of deaths that are happening…pple are drinking ths water guys, do u get thz jobs through merit or wht?????

  • Get it frm th 15 billion US dollars tht u haven’t returned !!

  • Handidi hangu nemashoko angu. Mbavha dzevanhu. Gadzirai mapipe iwayo nezvamunazvo izvozvo.

  • ko mangudya akakupayi marii tione yasara tiudze mpofu aunze imwe change yaakasara nayo pa 15 billion

  • Nehuwandu hwedzimba dziri muharare… rates, monthend bills, rentals etc mari dzacho dzinotorwa ne zanupf here nxaaa ndipo paunoona kuti mdc ikapinda panyanga tinofa nenhamo

  • The director of water who earns $37k a month

  • Vanotoda billion dollars chete ava

  • And u have been doing what for 37yrs….so Zimbabwe has living off the white peoples work….let’s blame Ian smith for not replacing them….

  • 50 million for the job and the rest to steal

  • Maifara muchinzi zvikwereti zvenyu zvemvura tabvisa ne Zanu chionai makunwa mvura ine tsvina coz ma pipe asakara , mishini yekuchenesa mvura yaora.izvezvi vanhu vazhinji mu rokesheni avasi kubhadhara mvura coz vane ka pfungwa kekuti Zanu ichabvisazve zvikwereti coz ma election ava pedyo.gore rino cholera ichaita vanhu party coz of Zanu Pfs populist policies

  • Priority

  • Because no service was done for the ever since. Getting more money will not help but to replace staff with responsibilities with new staff