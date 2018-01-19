‘Erection at 45 akin to winning lottery’

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Men above 45 suffer erectile dysfunction, and government must not waste time buying condoms for people facing such sexual difficulties but rather buy sanitary ware, MDC MP for Matabeleland South Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga has told the National Assembly.

A few months ago Mrs Misihairabwi-Mushonga caused a stir in Parliament when she brought samples of sanitary wear to illustrate a point
Misihairabwi-Mushonga caused a stir in Parliament when she brought samples of sanitary wear to illustrate a point

She said Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa’s $5,1 billion national budget refused to fund sanitary wear for girls, invoking sexual innuendo to make her point.

“Why are we having condoms in the budget and not sanitary ware? And yet, Mr Speaker and forgive me for this statement, for men who are over 40 years or 45 years, actually having an erection is almost like winning a lottery. It’s very difficult for a man who is over 40 years to have an erection. So we have condoms that are actually not being used because most of these men can’t use them,” she said to laughter from fellow MPs.

“I brought in this house a sanitary cup. You can use it for 10 years,” she said, “I spoke to the producers this morning and they said they can sell the sanitary cup for $6,50.” DailyNews

