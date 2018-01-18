Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

Moyo responds to Chiwenga $5 million lawsuit

15,262 15

Lawyers representing former Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo have responded to a $5 million defamation lawsuit from Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga.

Jonathan Moyo and Constantino Chiwenga in happier times
Jonathan Moyo and Constantino Chiwenga in happier times

Moyo, last year, issued a Press statement insinuating that Chiwenga did not earn his Doctorate in Philosophy from the University of Kwazulu Natal. He alleged that someone other than the VP authored the thesis on his behalf. Part of the statement deemed defamatory reads:

“Finally, I’m happy that Chiwenga wants pre- and post-independence disclosures about who was who, who did what and so forth. That’s good. Meanwhile, I take that to mean he wants the disclosure of who contributed what to his doctorate and who really wrote his KZN PhD. Again, the Shona wisdom that kunyarara kurinani pane kutaura, applies. #Handeitione.”

Prof Moyo, through his lawyers Artherstone & Cook Legal Practitioners, filed a notice of exception at the High Court on January 4 this year. In the exception application, Prof Moyo’s lawyers want the court to strike down the claim with costs on the basis that his statement meant something else.

“The plaintiff’s summons and declaration are vague and embarrassing because the words of the press statement ascribed to the defendant are capable of more than one meaning and lack the averments necessary to sustain a claim of defamation . . .” reads the application.

On behalf of the VP, Advocate Brian Hungwe counter-argued that Prof Moyo’s statement clearly defamed the ‘decorated’ General and that Prof Moyo should face the music.

“There is nothing vague or embarrassing about them and the instituted defamation claim can be sustained . . . “The words, in their plain ordinary meaning, suggest that plaintiff never wrote his Doctorate in Philosophy from the University of KwaZulu Natal. Subsequent damaging newspaper and social media articles whose interpretation of the statement suggests the defamatory nature of the words attest to this,” argued Adv Hungwe.

Adv Hungwe is being instructed by Mr Wilson Manase and Mr Wellington Pasipanodya of Manase and Manase Legal Practitioners. VP Chiwenga wants the exception to be dismissed with costs on a punitive scale. Prof Moyo issued the statement on July 9 and it was published on various media platforms, tarnishing the VP as a dishonest person who cheated to get the PhD qualification.

The VP, through his lawyers, argues that the statement was highly defamatory of him and he is entitled to the damages. The lawyers argued that the words were wrongful and that the minister only sought to soil the decorated war hero’s good name.

“The press statement appeared in daily and weekly newspapers, including other media platforms that are widely read the world over. The contents of the statement were quoted and published in The Herald, Chronicle, newzimbabwe.com, Zimeye, The Chronicle and various social media platforms.

You might also like More from author

  • Kkkkkk

  • bobsled

    One thing for sure Chiwenga does not have the stature of a vice president suing Moto for $5m. He is just a mere soldier who finds himself in a wrong place through some luck. Moreover this very goes against all the political rhetoric of reconciliation or any insinuation that the gang in power right now is any better than Mugabe

  • chiwenga and cabal should stop trying to make themselve relevant through a choosen few g40 cabal they loose the plot

  • akadzoka kumusha here Jona huya boy neshoma iyoyo udzosere

  • Vapedzere Jonso

  • huya neshoma jonso yaunayo mbichana iyoyo dzosa hako pamakadya pakakwana

  • Newspapers are making headlines from Twits. Did JMoyo make the alleged statement at a press conferenc… https://t.co/5y6lEEFGVz

  • He will be told to come get it.

  • Chiwenga must start acting like a leader. He will expose himself if he isn’t careful.

  • Kkkkkk kana ndimiwo ma lawyer enyu haanda brain 5million as ma bond papers here not us$

  • Njabulo:libertyatliberty

    #.Njabulo.libertyatliberty at gmail dot com.Whilst there might be an arguement that is strong ,that the statement made by Prof Moyo amounted to defamation or besmirched the Vp,the amount hereby claimed by the plaintiff’s lawyer is too much.It is not proportionate with the case in question.In my view ,the statement could be construed by a reasonable person as only a political slap on a political opponent.And that slap did not leave any bruises or telltale marks on the face of the other.When claiming compensation in a case of defamation the court looks at the harm done to the other.Here it appears this was only a political statement meant to humiliate the other which can be construed by a reasonable person as a mere statement meant to undermine the political stamina of his/her opponent.If it was a case of people who are not in the public domain ,perhaps the weight of the case or harm done could amount to defamation.What another political opponent says about another cannot have damage to another ,as could be the case of ordinary people.In this legal reasoning ,one would expect the court to strike off the claim in question.Of course,with no money to be paid by the plaintiff,as if that is done ,it would be unfair to him.This is because there is a good cause of the case,but there is no remarkable damage done to the plaintiff’s dignity.When one looks at the whole case ,one would find that there was an exchange of unpleasant statements between the two.The other party then decided that what was written (libel _written defamatory statement )and statement mentioned verbal(slander _oral defamatory statements)amounted to a case of defamation.But what distinguishes this case from any ordinary case ,is that these two parties exchanged the statements during the course of their employment by the government.So ,it would also have been reasonable for their employer to settle the matter.Here both parties must have immunity of any prosection or civil legal action against any of them as the statement were made during the course of their employment.It is always the case that what Mps say in parliament during a parliament session ,be it derogatory to another,they have immunity from being sued or prosecuted.It is in this line of legal reasoning that ,l believe there is no case against Prof Moyo.My view ,without prejudice.(impartial).

  • kaye hakahwinike zvekumhanya

  • Uboyz lowo uyabhimba kabi i wish bangezelele ibe yi 10 ngoba uyatshekisa kabi ukhandakhulu

  • Chiwenga is correct havazi sekurugudo vanotambwa navo imbomutorai paari mumudzose muno mombomsiy arifree muone zvaanoitwa nevanhu