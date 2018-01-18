Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Crimes & CourtsLocalNews

Mbanje peddler jailed one year

140 24

By Fungai Lupande Senior

A 49-year-old Epworth man was yesterday sentenced to one year in jail after being found with two kilogrammes of dagga worth about $200. Sixpence Rozariro appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande and pleaded guilty to possession of dagga.

File picture of a Mbanje grower in court
File picture of a Mbanje grower in court

He was sentenced to a year-and-a half in prison before Ms Sande suspended six months on condition of good behaviour. Rozariro told the court in mitigation that he committed the offence in an effort to provide for his family.

“I sell dagga to provide food for my family. I send my children to school with the money from dagga. May the court be lenient in its sentence because I am the breadwinner,” said Rozariro.

The prosecutor, Ms Francisca Mukumbiri, proved that on January 14 at around 5pm, detectives from Braeside were tipped that Rozariro was in possession of dagga at his residence. The detectives went to Rozariro’s residence and advised him that they wanted to search for dagga in his house.

Searches were conducted in every room in Rozariro’s house, but nothing was recovered and detectives went onto the roof and discovered a white sack containing loose dagga.

Rozariro was immediately arrested and the recovered dagga was weighed at Harare Main Post Office and recorded a total weight of 2,32 kilograms. The dagga had a street value of $232. The Herald

You might also like More from author

  • Not Fair at all

  • What a useless thing to arrest people for.Alcohol causes more social problems than that .

  • what is funny is that the english law that they adopted has now made room for that same dagga they still arrest people for. Heavier and more endangering issues are being commited and ppo walk scot free.

  • not fair my guy ..

  • Maiwe mumunda mapindwa🤦🏿‍♀️

  • Mbanje yacho was taken by the police officers and sold it!!

  • Thats stupid of Zanu government. No jobs so what should people do??? Arrest notorious chatungas 1st. Zanu must be flashed down

  • Aggrrr 2 yrs is too much for mbanje… this guy must be released

  • Not fair, at least 3 months maximum.

  • siyai vanochida vabheme chamba

  • He pleaded guilty they should have give him community service & suspend sentence lol but 12 months damn

  • here in sa u can arrest the whole community u stupid Mugabe zrp u leave real criminals going after useless things and the magestr also sis zim full of morons

  • Other countries are legalising it, why can’t we

  • Maku sunga jazzman futi!

  • ko mbanje haisi herb herr nhai imi saka sungai zve vanowanikwa vachitengesa mishonga yehurwere.

  • Kunosungwa vembanje vanoba ma minerals havasungwe.Zim is full of surprises.

  • they like pablo why you know every single bitch that i know Tanaka Leroy Samukange

  • Mosiya vana Chombo vakaba maMillions vachingosasana mava kuvharira munhu ari kutsvaga hake kurarama nezvinhu zvaarima ega zve $200 chaiyo aaa heyiii

  • Leave the plant alone.

  • but akaba $15 billion arikusiyiwa vachitomuziva havo.

  • Nxaaaaaaaa!!!

  • K HAHA ,ACQUIT HIM

  • Some people stole <$15 billion…I mean fifteen billion US dollars and they are walking freely outside there because they are "BIG and UNTOUCHABLE"…. someone is trying to make a living by selling manje worth $200 he got locked for six months????…. Until when we are going to cheer this barbaric actions???