Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


OpinionFeatured

The huge cost of ‘small’ lies

1,182 23

Last weekend, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government reneged on one of its early promises.
By delivering on former President Robert Mugabe’s extravagant promise to hand traditional chiefs vehicles worth $14 million, the new administration went back on its word, raising serious questions about what other nice-sounding promises it is going to fail to deliver on.

Clearly, government lied when it undertook to reverse Mugabe’s decision to buy cars for the nearly 300 chiefs in this country, which is bad.
Clearly, government lied when it undertook to reverse Mugabe’s decision to buy cars for the nearly 300 chiefs in this country, which is bad.

The new government’s 2018 National Budget statement received plaudits for the austerity measures it promised. These measures included turning down funding requests for vehicles for chiefs, ministers, heads of commissions as well as senior government officials, all amounting to $169 million.

“Clearly, the fiscus cannot sustain the … demands, if we are to achieve the objectives towards a ‘New Economic Order’,” Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa said during his December 7 budget presentation.

“Hence, the 2018 budget took account of value for money and affordability as guiding principles in the allocation of resources and is unable to provide for the…vehicle requests.”

Just over a month later, chiefs, for long willing cogs in the ZANU-PF election machine, were taking delivery of the vehicles Chinamasa said government would not buy.

The opportunity cost of the expenditure on chiefs vehicles is glaring. That money could have been better spent on any chronically under-funded programmes in health, education or social protection.
But there is a more insidious cost — the loss of trust.

By that one move, the new government — for whom the jury is still out — undermines public confidence in its ability to break from the unhappy past. Clearly, government lied when it undertook to reverse Mugabe’s decision to buy cars for the nearly 300 chiefs in this country, which is bad.

Or, they reneged on their promise in the intervening period since Chinamasa’s pronouncement, which is equally damning. This raises inevitable questions — what else have they lied about? Which promises are they going to renege on, next?

The loss of confidence in the new administration’s project levies a far greater cost on what it is trying to achieve, than the quantum of the expenditure on the chiefs’ vehicles. We do not, for a moment, believe this trite fact was lost on government. However, all reason would have fallen by the wayside the moment political calculations were factored into this questionable spending decision.

Chiefs are, after all, considered a vital piece in the ZANU-PF election jigsaw, in flagrant violation of the Constitution. Many of the traditional leaders do seem, after all, to be of negotiable affections.

On October 28, Chief Fortune Charumbira, head of the chiefs’ council, pledged his cohort’s allegiance to Mugabe and his re-election bid, disregarding the country’s supreme law, which enjoins traditional leaders to be apolitical, in the process.

Less than three months after that, last weekend, after Mnangagwa came bearing gifts, Charumbira publicly denounced the fallen Mugabe, to exalt the new president. The chiefs’ allegiance has been secured, but at what price? Financial Gazette Editorial

You might also like More from author

  • Mxxxxxxxxxxxxm be busy distributing cars but without roads eiiiiishy Zanu pf

  • ko kana dzanga dzakatengwa kare before garwe vamwe 20 vakapihwa on 25 October ▼ Wednesday, 25 October 2017 BROKE GOVT BUYS 226 CARS FOR CHIEFS Government has procured 226 Isuzu double cab vehicles for traditional leaders following a request by the chiefs. Addressing the National Council of Chiefs in Harare yesterday ahead of the chief’s conference in Bulawayo tomorrow, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere said 20 of the vehicles were already in the country and Government will start allocating the vehicles to substantive chiefs. “We have reactivated that process now and even district administrators who have been deprived we have bought about 73 vehicles so that they can work well. Why should we hesitate to buy vehicles for chiefs, especially those who are substantive? Today you will see a sample vehicle, but we said by the time we go to Bulawayo we should have made some progress. Early this morning, I met with Finance Minister Dr Ignatius Chombo who understood your plight. Some of the vehicles are being imported from South Africa,” he said. Minister Kasukuwere said Government cannot play games with the institution of chiefs. He said he had gone through reports of several meetings which were happening in the country and was not impressed with the welfare of chiefs. “Chiefs and the President are one. All the concerns you have are with me as your minister. I have arranged that you meet all the ministers at the conference so that they can address all your concerns. We must agree on a way forward. We must agree on a path that promotes good living among our people,” he said. “Through the chiefs we build a good country and communities. You will have the platform to share the aspirations of your people as well as your own. We cannot have a situation where our chiefs get stranded or fail to access fuel. Why do we humiliate ourselves.” Chiefs council president Fortune Charumbira urged chiefs to unite with the country’s leadership for the betterment of the country. “Let us support the new minister in his endeavours. It does not help to like the President while doing things that removes Zanu-PF from power. If you like President Mugabe and do not wish for an inclusive Government we should interact honestly,” he said. He said Zanu-PF should remain in power. herald

  • This dude thinks he can lie and get away with. Kutiita mafuza okay

  • Nyika inotongwa nehuchenjeri ,chiefs must be taken care of in Nigeria vanotoremekedzwa ,kune nzvimbo dzinoera kana zvikanetsa mambo vanotodikanwa kuti zvigadziriswe,Ukaona nyika ina mambo vanofamba netsoka hapana nezvenyika

    • Hahahahaha u are joker? Uchenjeri here kupa madzishe mota ivo ma subjects achifa nezvirwere zvinorapika., vachishaya ma ambulance ekutakura varwere? Mapurisa achichovha bhasikoro manheru? Ita mushe.. ndimi type dzinodya nenyama vana vachidya ne salt

    • Kupa madzishe mota kuzvipatara kusina ma Ambulance. Where is the wisdom? Akarwara chief wacho kuchipatara kusina mushonga anorapwa nei?

    • ukaona nyika inorangarira machief towards ma elections haisi nyika

    • Your brains are retarded

  • why youth officers vakudzoserwa kumabasa,chinamasa hapana zvinozivikanwa

    • I heard they got 3 months salary in as to 3 months notice to termination of contracts. Some youths confirmed that. It has changed again.???

    • yes,failed to agree on terminal benefits.

    • yes,failed to agree on terminal benefits.

  • Kupenga uku ko mahospitals amamortury

  • gwindingwirineshumbainoruma

    mamama!

    • Ak

      Tru

  • gCc

  • Matsotsi,

  • Chikiti

    In Zimbabwe most people can do anything for a car, this is ridiculous

  • Only fools will invest in Zimbabwe

  • Why do u people say new Administration when its the same people who where in the gvt 2gether with Bob ,They hev the same modus operandi now c what they doing These Chiefs will be Used during Election time to give them a win coz its A u Owe us one situation line up ur people tell them they’re illiterate and the Chief will assist them to Vote shuwa kutadza kuona kuti X ndoisa APA pane pic ya so n so the whole village haa Pliz

  • Vote buying . Original ZANUPF .

  • Ak

    That is what people marched for last year so you will get the leaders you deserve