Grandpa (78) rapes girl (11) as compensation for school fees

By Codelia Mondela

A 78 year old man from Figtree was yesterday sentenced to eight years in jail for raping his 11-year-old granddaughter while she was herding cattle. A court heard that the elderly man asked his grand-daughter how she would repay him for paying her school fees and raped her 10 days ago.

He pleaded guilty to rape before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mrs Sibongile Msipa-Marondedze.

Mrs Msipa-Marondedze sentenced him to eight years in prison and four years was suspended on condition that he does not repeat a similar crime in five years.

“Accused is of an advanced age and is a frail man. In the circumstances the court has to temper justice with mercy looking at his age. However, he breached the trust his granddaughter had in him by raping her and imprisonment is the suitable sentence,” she said.

He will spend an effective four years in jail.

Prosecuting, Miss Concilia Ncube said the elderly man raped his granddaughter on January 6 this year.“The complainant was herding cattle with her younger brother when her grandfather came and ordered the younger boy to drive the cattle away. He remained with the complainant and asked her how she was going to repay him for paying her school fees,” Miss Ncube said.

The court heard he raped her once. He threatened to assault her if she told anyone about what had happened. The Chronicle