Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


ShowbizFeaturedNews

Ginimbi offers latest iPhone to best mimic

1,478 67

By Bongani Ndlovu

Flamboyant businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure who caused a stir on social media through a video of him showing off his brand new Bentley said he was unapologetic about his lifestyle.

Ginimbi who has been trending on social media over his My Guy and Guuguuu statements spoke on Star FM’s 326 Express with KVG and Phathisani on Tuesday.

During the interview Ginimbi revealed that he was giving away an iPhone 8 to a person who comes up with a video best imitating his when he was showing off his new set of wheels, a Bentley Bentayga catching on the #Ginimbichallenge.

Ginimbi revealed that he was not affected by being broke which stresses many people in Zimbabwe during this time.

“Is there a January disease? Because when I’m driving in my car there’s aircon and I’ve no problems. When I step out of my car I go into my big house that looks like a hotel. So at what stage do I experience this January disease?” said Ginimbi.

On Monday Ginimbi had Twitter in stitches not because of the car but that Bentley manufactured its own iPads and that they are not from Apple Inc.

The word that Ginimbi was looking for was Tablet or Tab but he ended up doing the ‘all toothpaste is Colgate’ mistake and Twitter roasted him for it.

This is where social media started picking him apart laughing at Ginimbi saying he did not understand the difference between the two.

Questioned about his thoughts as a businessman with the new political dispensation, Ginimbi said: “I think everyone was waiting for this and I’m more than happy, I’m extremely happy. I was based in Johannesburg but when the new government came in with the new President and Vice Presidents, I’ve moved back into Zimbabwe,” said Ginimbi.

The business man shared that he started his trade in gas and fuel when he was 17 and by 18 he had owned two cars.

“I’m a person who lives my life. I’ve been in this game for almost a decade living a good life and I’m 33 years right now. I started my business when I was 17 years and when I was 18 I bought my first car. I bought an Isuzu that was giving me so many problems and the mechanics were my friends,” said Ginimbi.

“The same year I bought an Audi and a 626 Cronos and that time the graph (street lingo for profile) started increasing. At 20 I was driving an X5 (BMW) , 21 an S Class (Mercedes Benz).”

Ginimbi said he inspired Nigerian star Davido into buying a Bentley as well saying he is close to the superstar.

“Davido is my guy…. When people cry to talk to Davido, he takes out his phone and calls me and asks me how’s life. See he bought a Bentayga after me. I set the pace and they follow,” said Ginimbi.

“I know he has disappointed most of Zimbabweans when he failed to come for a show here. He’s a busy person and it was the festive season, maybe he got drunk and he might have forgotten that he was supposed to perform here. It happens and he’ll still come.” The Chronicle

You might also like More from author

  • Musapote muchiti nyorera zvevanhu vasina basa munyika vasinga bhadhare tax.

  • Anoita nezvei?

  • I phone ye Nokia here my guy ?

  • Asi muzano kani

  • Tese tichafa my guy

  • My guy

  • It ain’t about your lifestyle but ignorance

  • Mwana wa Enos ere uyu??

  • My guy

  • Imbudzi!

  • Bill Gates made billions but u will never see him showing off my brother be humble

    • Bill is Bill Ginimbi is Ginimbi he cannot act like Gates that’s his own of celebrating success

    • celebrating success by showing off to the poor ? bill gates wouldnt do it coz he is not surrounded by povertt like

    • Yes that’s where e dfrnc is kkk

    • Strive Masiyiwa is worth 1,chakuti billion never seen him showing off

    • Kana musingadi kuona hupfumi hwake ingotarisai kuside zve nhai.

    • Hapana nyika isina varombo show off inongoenderana nevanhu but those who come from shithole countries are too much coz vakabva kumatope

    • You have poor mind set celebrating success do u know they are lots of people in and out of Zimbabwe who have made millions but they don’t show off and we will never know abt them

    • True

  • Only a black nigga who can buy gold tooth if he/shes rich but a white men wil invest to create employment

    • Strive Masiyiwa, Dangote, Moetsepe, Gumede etc are white men right? Stereotypes are just as stupid as your post.

  • The goal is to be rich not to look rich…

  • Nxaaaa this Ginimbi guy stupid ass ndezvepasi pano kudenga hakuna.

  • But he is a good guy.

  • why stress ndozvakewo izvozvo

  • Filling station

  • Chinosara ndechekuti ane cash

  • We were just saying all IPads come from the Istore. What you have in your car is a Bentley Tablet not IPad,period.

    • Gugul my guy, that iPad comes with the car kungoti akataura as if Bentley yakugadzira ma iPad

    • chirungu chomunetsa

    • Vheti inovanetsa baba vaye

    • But honestly chirungu chebasa rei. Varungu vacho vanotaura Shona yakatyoka so isu we are not oblidged to speak correct English. Ini matoothpatse ese ndichiri kutongomati macolgate and l will not opologise

    • Saka ngataure neShona yacho nhaika Musonza panekupa vanhu basa rekuty vatsvake kuti aida kuedza kutii?

    • Its an iPad specialy for the car.

  • Musarwadziwe guys.kana muchiziva kuti tese tichafa y worry.who knows kuti ukafa unoendepi.siyai munhu aite zvinomuitira aba mari dzenyu here.ana mugabe vakakutorerai mabillions makanyarara wani nxaa

  • Mari ikuramba kutenga hu handsome here

  • Idya unyerere

  • Varombo towana zvinoti varidza tichi shoropodza ane mari asi kupera kwezuva toona futi kuti hatina cash.ngatisimbi sanei hedu asi ginimbi anayo mari ato kumberi.its only a poor person who tells a rich person to be humble.

  • *VACANCY*

    Monte Rosa college is looking for a female general cleaner . Those intrested call or whatsapp *0775569652*

    *NOTICE*

    Monte Rosa college is offering scholarships to vulnerable children from form 1 to 6. Intrested individuals call or whatsapp *0775569652*

  • #my guy

  • Bag riripo apa haasi mafunnies

  • Money is not everything, we know pple who had more millions than you but today they have got nothing, be grateful and not to be arrogant.

  • Real Mula doesn’t make noise..only coins do. Take a chill pill my brother. Pride makes u fall..

  • Vamwe vanobva vada kutomuudzira imi siyai munhu aite zvaanoda necash yake zvekuti ayiwanepi aisenzesei munokwana papi handiti mikana ikutokurambirai. #Myguy bhora mberi varatidze kuti kutaura chirungu nekutsvaga $$$$$$$ zvinhu zviviri zvakasiyana.

  • Sei maZimba munhu akaita cash momuita mwari

  • Mari yeku Zimbabwe ndeye kudadirana kuno tinavo ana Mutsepe tavane 7years tirimuno kana nezuva 1 ratakanzwa achiti ndinemari. Asi ana Chiyangwa kkkkkk .inzara vakatambura nguvarefu .ibhofu ranonga maroro

    • Kana kuno Mahommed Mussa akaisira munhu wese tara mu Ridgeview but haataure.

  • The truth is Ginimbi ane bag kudarika vazhinji vezera rake. I rate him among the educated. Akadzidza kutsvaga mari, so all youths must be inspired

  • Either kumushoropodza kana kumurumbidza hazviunzi kana cent kumba kwenyu ,tsvakai mabasa.

  • Dzimwe mari musachiva vanhuwee

  • If you want to live for the people you will be inviting heartache, there are many rich people who keep to themselves.

  • Mvura haisi kumara,yooh gore rino vanhu vanofa ne nzara kkkkk

  • My guy it was nt abt yo lifestlye bt abt Gugul and Bentley “iPad” my guy

  • Ayika Ku apologiser kunani siyayi munhu afare rufu ariko uyu

  • But wats special abt being rich,really an old madara like shuld be busy with his family matters mani ,awuuu suka lapha ,grow up mudara,

  • Ko sei muchizobikirwa doro uku hanzvadzi hadzirorwe

  • Mahommed Mussa akaisa tara mucommunity yake yese ku Ridgeview but haataure. Tara kuti igadzirwe its1 million dollars per kilometer and imagine musha wese.????????

  • There is a difference between being rich and being wealthy. Footballers for example are rich. Richard Branson for example is wealthy.