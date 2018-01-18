Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


BusinessFeaturedNews

Former ZESA boss demands $10m

181 67

By Alois Vinga

Former ZESA Holdings executive chairman, Sydney Gata, has approached the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare seeking an additional retrenchment package of $10 million.

Sydney Gata
Sydney Gata

Gata is requesting a recalculation of his exit package because his initial severance payments were eroded by ZESA’s lack of salary records, hyperinflation and continuous adjustments of exchange rates during the period in question.

He is also citing the absence of board resolutions confirming terms and conditions of his retrenchment as well as an undocumented part payment by ZESA over the disputed period.

Details contained in submissions made through his legal representatives, Sinyoro and Partners, indicate that Gata received ZW$18 313 477 606 on December 18, 2007 and ZW$59 615 494 451 934 on May 30, 2008 as part of his severance package.

Despite the earlier payments, he was given a further US$292 723 between 2015 and 2016 over and above two Mercedes Benz vehicles, one utility vehicle and a house in Umwinsdale.

Gata is now arguing that he was short-changed and needs his exit package reviewed.

“ZESA’s policy on the sale of company houses to executive staff, who are entitled, is to charge 75 percent of market value. I paid ZW$500 billion against a market valuation of ZW$480 billion. In terms of benchmarking, the discount of 99,992 percent extended to senior executive management should also be applied in my case,” he said.

He also lodged an outstanding insurance claim of fire accident amounting to $157 000.

The total claim of $10 395 656,42 has two interest percentage rates on delayed payments; a five percent fixed rate per annum on payments deriving from severance packages since July 2007 and 10 percent per annum for current market rate of interest on all commercial debts.

He alleges that he served as chairman of ZESA Holdings from July 1, 2006 to June 12, 2006 before being forced to leave office through forced retrenchment.

“I was denied a contract of employment, by construction, due to salary offers well below my subordinate and also lower than my predecessor and former ZESA chief executive officer, Mr (Simbarashe) Mangwengwende and even lower than that of (an 11th grade supervisor under) the 2006 salary structure,” he said.

He noted that there was no board resolution confirming the retrenchment as well as the salary conditions and the package offered in May 2006 was below the standard.

He noted that the package was not implemented leading to protracted engagements, with litigation until a new agreement was reached on January 25, 2016 to settle the package in full and in sthe originally prescribed manner.

“Ad hoc and incomplete and undocumented payments were made in February 2016, but these were stopped. I was advised then of a new board resolution to declare a dispute before the Labour Ministry,” reads the submissions in part. The Financial Gazette

You might also like More from author

  • Idoto remunhu haikona mari inokwana kutovaka power plant inosupplier chitungwiza yese magetsi

  • Aah vanhu vava kungoona kunge 10 million yekukavisa bhora nhai

  • Hama dzaMugabe hadzisati dzaneta kudya

  • akarohwa nema getsi here face iyo

  • mupei pliz ari kuda kuitwa plastic surgery……….. bloody idiot anofunga kuti mari yese iyo inobvepi

  • H

  • arrest him

  • How many brand new twin cabs can we buy for our esteemed chiefs with that $10million?

  • Go and demand it from the shallow waters of the biggest river of yo village. Tseq.

  • Fuck is he mad, hooo because Mugabe was given same amount and ukati let me try hey. We know you people you all do sane shit like calling yourselves Doctors yet you not a medical doctor please stop it apo nyika Haina cash iwe woda 10 mita asi uno Gwara kahi

  • He owes zimbos this guy

  • Nxaa. Ini ndsina kana 100 zvayo? Nxaa. Are some pple more human thn others?

  • Nxaa. Ini ndsina kana 100 zvayo? Nxaa. Are some pple more human thn others?

  • Take him to the nearest mental institution first, he’s losing his mind. Mari yese yakadaro anofunga inobvepi? Ngaanopiwa na tezvara vake Mugabe kwa Zvimba.

  • Take him to the nearest mental institution first, he’s losing his mind. Mari yese yakadaro anofunga inobvepi? Ngaanopiwa na tezvara vake Mugabe kwa Zvimba.

  • This same Sydney Gata is the one married to Regina Mugabe who is the ex-president’s sister. Bob Mugabe got $10million retirement package for messing up our country and this Gata also wants the same amount after destroying ZESA as its chairman. Very ridiculous that we reward mediocrity!

  • This same Sydney Gata is the one married to Regina Mugabe who is the ex-president’s sister. Bob Mugabe got $10million retirement package for messing up our country and this Gata also wants the same amount after destroying ZESA as its chairman. Very ridiculous that we reward mediocrity!

  • gakanje re munhu mbwa inopisika ne barbed wire

  • gakanje re munhu mbwa inopisika ne barbed wire

  • Anedzungu

  • Anedzungu

  • NXAA MUPEI DETTOL AGEZE MHEZI DZIRIKUMESO DZOMUVAVA

  • NXAA MUPEI DETTOL AGEZE MHEZI DZIRIKUMESO DZOMUVAVA

  • What a whitch!!!…total witchcraft, really with people barely surviving and 1 man demands $10million .what value did he add to zesa …

    • Mayb he was generating electricity from his mouth

  • What a whitch!!!…total witchcraft, really with people barely surviving and 1 man demands $10million .what value did he add to zesa …

    • Mayb he was generating electricity from his mouth

  • Ko akarohwa nani

  • Ko akarohwa nani

  • These Mugabe people think money grows on trees .

  • These Mugabe people think money grows on trees .

  • mbava yemunhu musungeyi yakaba achishanda ayipedza here

  • mbava yemunhu musungeyi yakaba achishanda ayipedza here

  • Pamwe arikuda compensation, face inenge yakarohwa nemagetsi iyo

  • Pamwe arikuda compensation, face inenge yakarohwa nemagetsi iyo

  • For what for all those load shading does these oldies kno how many zeroes ar in a million who told u tht ur package should be tantamount to of Mugabe ministry of health please create some space at ngomahuru more hag’s ar yet to come for mental acute

  • For what for all those load shading does these oldies kno how many zeroes ar in a million who told u tht ur package should be tantamount to of Mugabe ministry of health please create some space at ngomahuru more hag’s ar yet to come for mental acute

  • Tell him to F off

  • Tell him to F off

  • Shithole he must go to his brother in law and demand that insensitive figure

  • Shithole he must go to his brother in law and demand that insensitive figure

  • An additional from how much?.

  • An additional from how much?.

  • Karomo

  • Karomo

  • Sorry sir no go the country needs to be built up you ate enough

  • Sorry sir no go the country needs to be built up you ate enough

  • Pfutseke wake mbavha idzi dzirikurasa muswe because ED is easy on them MPHOKO futi said the samething.

  • Pfutseke wake mbavha idzi dzirikurasa muswe because ED is easy on them MPHOKO futi said the samething.

  • APA HAUNA CASH,ko face kuunyana kudai akarakashwa nema getsi here?zvandinetsa wo imi

  • $10 mil yekukwadza ne load shedding mazuva ake. Nxaa vamwe vanhu soo!. VOTE MDC.

  • This is ridiculous

  • Mafia yasekuru Bob go hang urself

  • Iyo face yakakwadaburwa ne herpes pamwe arikuda plastic surgery

  • Kuti wakaitei

  • kkkkk ndiwo mafigures atinonzwa paNews kuti US kana kuti Britain yadhonetera kuno kunyika dzekuAfrika kupedza polio muUganda kana kuprogram yezveMalaria kuZambia, zvino iwe woti unoida wega chokwadi

  • R u related to M(p)boko ‘ yf?otheryz u nid to b probed over fraudulantly getting paid heftly during yo tenure nyika isitorina magetsi acho.whawha candidate

  • Chibvai mamusunga nekuoma kwakaita zvinhu munyika haanyarewo shuwa

  • First it was back door corruption now its open corruption that’s greed you’ve eaten enough now go and rest.

  • Parizvino handina bt ndichakonai pamberi apo ndokupai iri 40million VaGata

  • Outrageous

  • For what?

  • Check his qualifications maybe he was misemployed

  • Selfish man..

  • Ko Mugabe makamupa wani