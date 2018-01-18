Alexis Sanchez set to become highest paid player in British history earning £505,000-a-week

By Mark Irwin | The Sun |

Alexis Sanchez is set to become Britain’s first £500,000-a-week player after agreeing a £118.3 million contract to join Manchester United.

The Arsenal rebel has been offered a stunning £505,000-a-week 4½-year deal at Old Trafford.

United boss Jose Mourinho wants to register the Chile ace, 29, by noon tomorrow so he can make his debut at Burnley on Saturday.

But Arsenal could still KO the transfer if they cannot land a replacement. Gunners boss Arsene Wenger finally gave Sanchez permission to negotiate personal terms.

United are ready to meet Arsenal’s £35m fee — but a possible swap deal involving Armenian flop Henrikh Mkhitaryan is far from agreed.

The Gunners are also in negotiations for Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bordeaux winger Malcom.

And if they sign one or both of those players, they would sell Sanchez to United for a straight £35m fee without taking Mkhitaryan in exchange.

Sanchez was excused from training yesterday and pictured visiting a hair salon in Mill Hill, North London.

Wenger knows that the player would be virtually unmanageable if he was denied a move again after a £60m summer switch to Manchester City collapsed.

Mkhitaryan wants a hefty pay-off from United before he agrees to go.

Gabon ace Aubameyang would cost Arsenal a club-record £55m but he is keen to leave Dortmund after being dropped over his poor time-keeping.