27 years jail and murder charge…… law catches up with tenant killing robber gang

By Codelia Mondela, Court Reporter

Two men and two women from Mpopoma suburb who robbed a woman of $60 and allegedly killed a tenant who rushed to her rescue, have been sentenced to a combined 27 years in prison for robbery.

The robbers: Sisasenkosi Moyo, Sithandekile Moyo, Moses Ncube, Walter Moyo, are also facing murder charges after they fatally struck Mr Munkuli Siamubine (39) with a machete when he tried to stop them from attacking and robbing Ms Marian Kajewe.

Mandlenkosi Thobekani Moyo and another man only identified as Bee are on the run in connection with the robbery and murder.

A court heard that Sisasenkosi informed Sithandekile, Moses, Walter, Mandlenkosi Thobekani and Bee that her tenant Ms Kajewe had $2 000 in her house in November last year.

The six hatched a plan to rob her.

Sisasenkosi and Sithandekile did not go to Ms Kajewe’s house saying she knew them.

The four who went to the house stabbed Ms Kajewe twice and allegedly struck Mr Siamubine several times with a machete leading to his death.Sisasenkosi, Sithandekile, Moses and Walter pleaded not guilty to robbery charges before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza.

They were however convicted due to overwhelming evidence.

Moses and Walter were sentenced to eight years imprisonment each but each had three years suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Sisasenkosi was sentenced to five years in jail and two and a half years were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Mr Mabeza sentenced Sithandekile to six years in prison and suspended three years on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecuting, Mr Tinashe Dzipe said on November 14 at around 10PM Moses, Walter, Mandlenkosi and Bee went to Ms Kajewe’s house armed with okapi knives and machetes.

He said Mandlenkosi, Bee and Moses entered the yard, broke Ms Kajewe’s door while Walter stood guard outside.

“Ms Kajewe screamed for help and the robbers stabbed her in the abdomen and right shoulder while demanding cash. She handed over $30 which was in her wardrobe and $30 which was in the kitchen under dinner plates,” Mr Dzipe said.

“Her fellow tenant Siamubine heard Ms Kajewe’s screams and came out to rescue her.

“He met the robbers near the door and they struck him on the back of the neck with a machete several times. He was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.” The Chronicle