14-year-old endures multiple rapes

By Codelia Mondela

A teenager from Fort Rixon was allegedly raped many times by two local men that she met on her way to a stream to fetch water. Lonias Pasira (27) would allegedly waylay the 14-year-old girl and drag her to his homestead where he would allegedly rape her in December last year.

A court heard that he raped the teenager on several occasions.

On Sunday, the teenager was allegedly raped by Thulane Wachani (37) at the stream.

Pasira and Wachani appeared separately before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi facing rape charges and were not asked to plead.

Mr Mkhwananzi advised them to apply for bail at the High Court and remanded them in custody to January 31.

Prosecuting, Mr Mclean Ndlovu said: “In December on an unknown date, the teenager was on her way to the stream and was using a path which passes by Pasira’s homestead. She met Pasira, he grabbed her and dragged her to his homestead where he raped her.”“Pasira repeatedly raped her on several occasions.

“On January 14 this year, Wachani met the teenager at the stream. He dragged her to a nearby bush and raped her once.”

The court heard that Pasira was arrested on Monday while Wachani was arrested the following day. The Chronicle