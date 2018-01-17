Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


ShowbizFeaturedNews

Twitter users roast Ginimbi

1,778 36

When businessman Genius Kadungure aka Ginimbi flaunted his R4 million Bentley car he had Twitter in stitches not because of the car but that Bentley manufactured its own iPads and that they are not from Apple Inc.

Genius Kadungure

The word that Ginimbi was looking for was Tablet or Tab but he ended up doing the ‘all toothpaste is Colgate’ mistake and Twitter roasted him for it.

“I don’t need to go to an iStore to buy an iPad, I have got everything here. This car has WiFi, everything my guy that I need. I don’t need to go to a business centre in case there is an emergency. I just have to take this iPad from the backseat my guy and start googling my guy, Guuuugu in the car.”

This is where social media started picking him apart laughing at Ginimbi saying he did not understand the difference between the two.

Now some have come up with what they call a #Ginimbichallenge, where many video record themselves in their cars trying to recite Ginimbi’s words.

Phrases like My Guy and Guuuugu said by Ginimbi are the two that have given him the most flack on social media.

Comedian Carl Joshua Ncube dedicated a whole thread laughing at Ginimbi’s ignorance or lack of knowledge of the gadgets on his Twitter page.

Another comedian United Kingdom based Xavier of the Ngiyatshiselwa fame also shared a video on his Instagram account imitating Ginimbi.Both artistes summed up the jokes that circulated on social media with Ginimbi as the victim.

Last year in October it was reported how Ginimbi was finding his old cars irritating and posted on Instagram that he was going to buy himself a new car.—Showbiz/ZimBuzz

You might also like More from author

  • Anoita nezvei

  • .
    Bentley manufactures Bentpads ! a service from iPad.

  • My guy 😂

  • Whatever but the fact of the matter is Bhuru ndiro rine bhora. We are busy correcting heeeee Ipad this heeeee ipad that apa hauna cash. Big up Team Ginimbi my guy. Haters sit down…….

    • The ngochani guy, as he proved.

    • Problem yako Mhara ndeyekuti you bring mari paisingakwane. If you keep on thinking like that its likely uchashandiswa nemari instead yekushandisa mari

    • Problem yako Mhara ndeyekuti you bring mari paisingakwane. If you keep on thinking like that its likely uchashandiswa nemari instead yekushandisa mari

    • Anoita business reiko genius

  • My guy! I’m trending on Guuuugu, my guy🤣

  • BHENDIRI YACHO YAKAITA SEI OMBOTIPAYIWO FULL PIC YAYO

  • Tumy Modise hello

  • Wendy Precious Ginger Mutsikira

  • My guy don’t lie.

  • Zvebasa rei? Haiti arikungodya Mari yake. Even dai akati Tablet hazvaidzora bag kkkkkk.

  • ngaauye zim avhure ziscosteel

  • Create job if u r rich

  • It’s okay. I will also post video of my Bentley which is a 1985 VW Golf my guy.

  • Mungavukure henyu but the guy is on top of the game

  • Ginimbi Kagure

  • kumanyisa ma riches emota asina dhiri do life time investments kuitira mangwana vazhinji tinozovaona zvedu vamarombe

  • Its funny how some people are bringing up the notion that people who are laughing at Genius do not have money of their own. Even if I dont have money it dosent mean i cant point out the funny mistake made by Genius. Zimbabweans sometimes have this weakness of monetizing everything and glorifying arrogant business people who dont give a hoot about them… This boggles my mind eish

  • My guy I’m also gay my guy hauna kuona here kudance kangu my guy keku party my guy plus vafana vaya vema funny hairstyles my guy

  • Anogona chirungu asina kana zuda haro mu account neasingachigone account ichitadza kufema ndeupi arinani ?? At the end of the day Ginimbi ane gauro

  • Does this guy pay his taxes?

  • Why Strive asingashaudhwe shaudhwe pamaSocial platforms, food for thot, i rest my case!

  • Anesu Natasha Dirorimwe my guy come and see😂

  • He is still rich despite hater comments.

  • What connections do we have with his riches and from wherever he got them ?Many people shall be initiated into satanism nekuda zvinhu.Nherera neshirikadzi zvirema nemapofu street kidz,those critically ill………
    IF THEY CANT BE ASSITED BY SUCH YET THEY THROW WHITE PARTIES YEARLY THEN YOU SHALL KNOW LATER WHO THEY SERVE.

    Any riches for publicity without sharing with the needy are questionable.

    Revelation 3:22 He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches.

  • Kwaaaaa iri ndiro rinonzi dofo 😂

  • Ano supplier gas domestic and industrial

  • Cars bikes are toys not business

  • App me on 0776216318