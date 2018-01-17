Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Mussa denies cash stashing allegations

By Enacy Mapakame

Mahomed Mussa, arguably one of Zimbabwe’s largest wholesalers, has denied allegations it stashes cash “under the pillow,” saying it deposits its cash with local banks in line with the country’s monetary laws.

Former Warriors coach Callisto Pasuwa (left) and team manager Shariff Mussa
This comes as calls were made for bankers to engage Asian businesses as well as other individuals who are reportedly holding on to cash for speculative purposes to be roped into any currency debates to boost circulation in official channels.

Following over a year-long cash challenge in the country, illegal dealers have taken advantage of this to trade both the US dollar and bond notes on the streets at a premium, worsening the situation.

In an interview with The Herald Business, Mahomed Mussa (MM) director Sharif Mussa, said the MM group that comprises wholesale, electrical, home-centre, hardware and LP gas retail, has been fully compliant with the country’s laws and regulations governing the handling of cash.

“We do not know about those who hold on to cash, as for the MM brand, we do comply with the law. We actually have authorities who always check our confidential reports so that they see we are complying with the law,” he said.

Most downtown retailers sale low value goods through exclusively cash transactions, amid allegations they hold on to cash for speculative purposes.

In a telephone interview, Finance and Economic Planning Deputy Minister Terence Mukupe, said it was also imperative for bankers to come up with products and services that entice shop owners and other individuals who are unbanked to use formal banking channels and deposit their cash.

He, however, highlighted the point that the problem was not only with the Asian wholesalers and retailers, but also prevalent among local business people and individuals who are speculative and bent on making a quick buck.

“There is also need for banks to come up with products that are all-encompassing, for people of various religions and backgrounds.

“As a Government, we want to continue working on improving the environment that should encourage people to comply with laws and regulations. At the end of the day, it is not about being an Asian business person that stops one from going to the bank, but about speculative individuals,” he said adding Government was working on enhancing electronic platforms for transactions.

In the wake of the increasing cash challenges, Mr Mussa said the MM group was also working on increasing convenient methods of transacting such as mobile money as they are currently swiping.

“We have swipe machines in our shops, we immediately responded to the call made by Government to use plastic money following the cash shortages experienced, it is for the benefits of everybody.

“As for Ecocash, work is in progress and we should be re-engaging the mobile network company on this,” he said.

The MM group has also been considering opening up facilities for local manufacturers as part of efforts to boost the sector and employment creation.

This, Mr Mussa, said, would be one of their contributions to supporting local brands, under the Buy Zimbabwe initiative.

The group’s merchandise, from groceries, furniture and electrical goods is 100 percent locally manufactured.

This has won the group some recognition as the preferred supplier, best wholesaler, retailer and employer of the year at the Buy Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe Confederation of Retailers awards ceremonies.

“Our thrust has always been to support local industry that is why we give priority to local manufacturers. There may be challenges here and there but we do not fill up the gap importing foreign products to compete locals.

“We have full faith in our economy, our Government and its policies so we feel we also have to step up efforts towards reviving and strengthening our economy and our brands,” said Mr Mussa. The Herald

  • No money is safe in our local banks.

  • leave that man alone pliz

  • 🤫🤭🤬

  • They bank some and they keep some at home just in case of emergency or a catastrophe in the banking sector.. I’m sure this nonsense is being said out by a disgruntled or fired BLACK ex employee who is bitter and spiteful towards his ex employer.. That’s what Harare people do when they get fired, they create lies.

  • End of day, you cannot force people to bank money. create conditions where people are comfortable with putting their money in the bank.

  • Ko ndiye adii

  • Yah sure

  • Who would bank their hard earnd cash inomuka yave bond yet wakaisa US dollar? It happened to my mom vakafa ne high high n i will never encourage munhu aise mari mukati unless usikuda hupenyu wako then isa

    • Fact..vanofanira kutanga vabalancisa financial sector yavo not kuimposer ma punitive laws. U have to convince bankers not to force them

  • Which fool would deposit money in banks, when you know for sure that after depositing it, you have to wait on queue to withdraw, further to that u will be given a limit that you can withdraw and to put the final nail on the coffin, you will encounter a miracle postulated by the transformation of your usa dollars into useless bond papers,

    • Spot on!! Only a fool would put money into banks with such conditions!!

    • True boss, and the other thing if you bank your money, zanu pf politicians will loot it and put it in offshore accounts

  • See how clever these people are. It now looks as if they are not the causes for the disfunctioning banking system.

    Ever since Mugabe stepped out they have been trying for separate themselves from the past atrocities, including Chinamasa & ED himself, making it as if it was a one man fault that bought the nation to its knees.

  • He used to sell Cash to ZB bank when the bank was under sanctions and couldn’t import notes. He’s one of the biggest saboteurs. At his shops the swipe machines are either very few and mostly not working

  • All Chinese shops must be closed because they don’t bank money, don’t axcept Swipes, don’t axcept Ecocash. And the government is silent and watching.

    • Slowly, they are starting to accept Ecocash. Which is banking in some sense. But yeah, those are cash moppers.

  • The banking sector is paralysed. Its the main course of cash not circulating. Period!!

  • I saw one thing pa Zim I have gone to different cities but I have never shared a bank que with either a Chinese,indian and a zanu pf tycoon . So I wonder does these people have their own banks excluding our’s …these money looters have played a big role in the collapse of a collapsed economy

    • TRUE THAT

    • Mari irikubudiswa munyika ne machinese, vakawana bond varikuchinja /kutenga ma Us $ votumira kumusha kwavo, and to my surprise our government is watching. Come to Marondera and see, all Chinese shops haatambire ma Swipes or Ecocash but staff yekwa Da,Pa,Mp and Resident Minister varipo. Let walk the talk if we are serious.

    • uriright ipapo especially chinese. asi mabank edu acho akavimbikawo here vanhu kana takuda mari dzedu dzirikubudawo here

    • Aaaa do u always stay at a bank line. Maybe u r not jus lucky to share with them. I did many times. Plus many businesses deposit money via security companies. Do u expect a business to stand in a line with more than $5000 ?

  • Very few Asia who put money in banks

  • Kkkkkk zanu pfxeeeem wakamboinzwepi inyika inobvunzwa vanhu vanhu kut mari yakounoisepi haaaaa moda kuvatorera iyoooh

  • I like pillow very safe and comfortable more over you will be satisfied that my money is safe

  • Fuck Indians and Chinese they don’t put money to the banks

  • They hide money somewhere these people. Even Chinese. Get in a bank you hardly share a que with them . Where do they put the money? They are in business 24/7.
    Where do the bank the money.??

  • They’re all like that, all ill behavior. A friend of mine, former employee of this man told me that they used to pack 1,8/1,7 kg of sugar against the 2kg written on the pack. Makuruku aya

  • its true they dnt bank money wakamboona muIndia mubank ere since 1980?zvinoshamisa

  • All indians hve bank accounts they only deposit small the rest they keep in their houses believe it o not but believe it

  • He is a rich bastard this man

  • In Botswana all Chinese are forced to bank their money…if they dont bank on the said day, and time, a thorogh follow up is done which if found guilty of externalisation the business is shut down…wish we could do the same…

  • How many Blacks are banking their money. Please stop your racist attitudes. That’s why investors are running away!

    • We have given you indians a better life in our countries(zimbabwe and South Africa) you live comfortably in plush spacious homes away from your crowded India, we have even given you citizenships and allowed you to do business but you Indians are the most racist people I have ever known worse than Europeans. In India some of our black sisters and brothers get beaten by the Indian mobs for no reason. You hide money at your homes after doing business and we have been very quiet about it. In other countries your lot make it difficult for Africans to do business or live because of your racist nature, remember we accommodated Gandhi your so called hero who used to call us Kafirs in our own backyard. Shut the fuck up or go back to India.

  • Bank charges are so high in Zim even buying using bank cards the charges are exorbitant , zvimwechete nema percentage atirikurowha ku Ecocash . You bank for no interest , you bank $10 in 20 days bank deducts $5 .

  • Ini handidi kunyangadzwa heeehehe bank bank ,ndakaisa $600 yangu mubank 1998 but nhasi ndonzwi handina mari ndinotokwereta bank. Handichaisi mari yangu, apa ndaiva mwana wechikoro ndichibanker mari yemapiece job.

  • Why targeting him. Is he the only one. 15 Billion iri kupi?

    • We can condemn the externalisers of forex and those who stole our 15 billion at the same time. Hapana mutsvene apa. At the end of the day we suffer from the results of their actions. And externalisation of forex is one of the causes of the cash crisis.

  • Ko Pasuwa ari kutsvagei apa panyaya iyi

  • Mahomed Mussa is not the problem zanu pf is the problem