Mnangagwa promotes 6 Generals

1,582 15

By Nyemudzai Kakore and Melissa Mutasa

The Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces President Emmerson Mnangagwa has promoted six Brigadier Generals to the rank of Major General upon retirement from active service.

Zimbabwe’s then acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa (L) and his wife Auxilia (R) attend the funeral ceremony of Peter Chanetsa at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, on January 7, 2017.
Former governor Peter Chanesta died on January 2, 2017. / AFP / JEKESAI NJIKIZANA (Photo credit should read JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP/Getty Images)

The six are Brigadier Generals Godfrey Chanakira, Thando Madzvamuse, Evaristo Dzihwema, Chanceller Diye, Gerald Gwinji and Mike Nicholas Sango.The promotions were with effect from December 20, 2017.

The elevations are in terms of the Defence Act (Chapter 11:02) as also read with the ZDF policy on retirement of ex-combatants and founder members and also read with the ZDF retention inducement and retirement policy for active ex-combatants .

Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda conferred the ranks to the six at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks yesterday.

Speaking during the investiture ceremony General Sibanda challenged the officers to work even harder for the development of the country.

He urged them to use their vast experience for the betterment of the people around them.

“His Excellency the President and Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces may on the advice of the Minister acting on the recommendation of the Commander, reward any member of the Defence Forces for distinguished service by promoting him/her to a higher rank,” he said.“I would like to congratulate you and your families for this deserved promotion. Although you are now retiring from the military, you are aware that once a soldier, always a soldier.You may be recalled if duty calls. I urge you to continue working hard and not rest on your laurels.

There are a lot of expectations both from your juniors and seniors so you should be up to the task.You have subordinates who will look up to you and also seniors who will expect a lot from you. We expect you to move with speed and always bear in mind that what you are doing you are doing it for the people.”

Recently President Mnangagwa elevated Brigadier Generals David Sigauke, John Chris Mupande and Paul Chima to the rank of Major-General.  The Chronicle

  • Lovely

  • When is this circus going to end.

  • This military Generals is a mess . Remember they are Zanu Pf card holders again .

  • Izvo mungaite but economy crisis inopedzwa nedemocracy free & fair elections opposition will win if you rig masanctions anowedzerwa poitwa imwe coup futi

  • Reassignment

  • After promoting the Generals let us promote economic growth please.

  • He has no option.A tortoise on a fence pole.They put him where he is, so he must make sure they are happy.Zimbabwe needs another century to be a democratic state.

  • Kusimbisa Chigaro

  • He is making developments kuArmy chete

  • Personalized army. #sad.

  • replacing the six assasinated 15-01-2017 to date

  • Shit hole

  • Its al abt generals

  • Kkkk I have proved that most people are just good at commenting things they don’t have knowledge of. Listen attentively,,kana ukafunga kusiya basa zvakanaka from military unokwidziridzwa rank yako,eg kana wanga iri private ranked soldier unopiwa next rank (lance corporal), as a way of appreciating bass rawakaita, kwete zvose zvamurikufunga izvo. Its only that you are highly political motivated.

  • He is buying votes