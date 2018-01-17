Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

Mnangagwa in crisis of expectations

774 105

By Gift Phiri

President Emmerson Mnangagwa staked his political fate on a promise to revive the economy, and his failure to turn around the country’s finances so far is beginning to attract scorn from long-suffering Zimbabweans.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa
President Emmerson Mnangagwa

In a glum radio interview, Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba has for the first time acknowledged the promise to turnaround the economy in 100 days was pie in the sky.

Charamba said government has plucked from the omnipotent office of the United States President a management concept called 100 days to plant it onto an economy that is coming from a minus.

“If Zimbabweans are counting days hoping for real measurable, concrete material changes in their lives within 100 calendar days, then we are likely to meet a crisis of expectation which may not in fact be validated through scientific reckoning,” he said.

As his short time in power draw to a close, the 75-year-old Mnangagwa has the arduous task of convincing those who bought into his inauguration promises to revitalise Zimbabwe’s ravaged economy and rule on behalf of all the country’s citizens.

Sworn in days after the overthrow of Robert Mugabe, the former security chief promised to guarantee the rights of foreign investors and to re-engage with the West.

“The liquidity challenges, which have bedevilled the economy, must be tacked head-on, with real solutions being generated as a matter of urgency. People must be able to access their earnings and savings as and when they need them,” Mnangagwa said in his inauguration speech.

“As we focus on recovering our economy, we must shed misbehaviours and acts of indiscipline which have characterised the past. Acts of corruption must stop. Where these occur, swift, swift, swift justice must be served,” he said of an anti-corruption drive that so far has been labelled “selective” and targeting only members of the vanquished Generation 40 cabal.

But his critics are saying the economy is not only dying, but is stuck in near-stagnation.

They argue that the short message from Charamba is that the government is failing and is not going to meet its promises.

“As a government spin-doctor, he has to pre-empt the public backlash that will come from government’s failure to deliver,” MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s former advisor and academic Alex Magaisa told the Daily News.

“He is already shifting the goalposts, saying the 100-day concept doesn’t work. The problem is the new administration made outlandish promises and raised public expectations when they should have been more cautious. But then they were trying to justify the ouster of Mugabe and their takeover of government.

“The truth, if they knew or should have known, is that the economic fundamentals were so wrong that they ought to have managed expectations. They now fear that failure to meet expectations will do severe damage to their electoral chances.”

MDC spokesman Obert Gutu also said Charamba was basically admitting failure.

“He is virtually conceding that the Mnangagwa administration is not going to successfully breathe new life into Zimbabwe’s comatose economy any time soon,” he told the Daily News.

“He has already thrown in the towel. Shame! Shame! Shame! This so-called new era is actually a new error.

“It is extremely deficient in socio-economic scenario planning and implementation. It is an utterly clueless administration that is hopelessly failing to navigate the national economic out of the current abyss. This administration is doomed. It is like a stillbirth. The people of Zimbabwe will soon be speaking at the elections. They will give this administration a straight red card.”

But some say the economy was in freefall when he took over, close to an outright depression and he must be given time.

Stephen Chan, a professor of world politics at the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London in the United Kingdom, said no one on earth could have turned around the Zimbabwean economy in a few days.

“It will take a few months before even tentative evidence is available that a long-term shift is in progress.

“Even then, there will be ups and downs. I do not think Zimbabweans appreciate how comprehensively the economy was ruined in the last few years,” said Chan.

Piers Pigou, senior consultant at the International Crisis Group said it confirms the need to have a clear framework of assessing progress.

“This is not in place. Instead we are forced to rely on selective anecdotes from George Charamba; hardly encouraging. He is not wrong though in terms of putting in place a sustainable recovery plan will require much time. He is arguing that the benefits will come later but that the correct actions are being taken,” said Pigou.

He said he was not at all convinced this will have major electoral implications for Mnangagwa.

“It certainly never did for Mugabe. Much depends on the level of participation though. And it does appear some are genuinely concerned about whether Mnangagwa can deliver an election victory. We have repeatedly heard he is not popular and struggles to win elections. And now we see the beginning of a choreographed effort to justify delaying elections,” Pigou said, referring to reports that ailing opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai reportedly asked Mnangagwa during their meeting at his Highlands home to postpone general elections by three years ostensibly because lack of electoral reforms was likely to undermine the credibility of the 2018 general poll result.

Tsvangirai’s spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka denied that his boss had tabled such a proposal during the meeting.

“If conditions were genuinely free and fair, and if there were clear and credible political alternatives on the table, economic conditions would play a major role in voters’ political calculations. We are yet to see what factors will influence,” Pigou said.

“Well that’s why I think limitations of economic recovery is not a major factor. Folk vote or don’t vote for other reasons.”

A peace and security analyst and doctoral researcher, Josphat Munetsi, told the Daily News that to assume that after 37 years of plunder and gross mismanagement, the new administration was going to turn around the economy in 100 days is to be unfair not only to those expecting such a miracle but to Mnangagwa and his government as well.

“I would be shocked if he manages to achieve such an onerous task in such a short space of time,” he said.

Munetsi said what Zimbabweans must understand is that the state of our economy was so dire that it requires no less than 6 months for positive indicators to begin to emerge.

“Even then such positive indicators must never be the sole effort of the current government alone but must be a sum total of efforts of all Zimbabweans who aspire a better future,” said Munetsi.

“What is tragic is that many Zimbabweans believe that it is ED’s role to change the country while they sit on the terraces and nit-pick his failures. Unfortunately, that will only but delay the positive change that we so desire. I am of the conviction that now is the time for everyone to take part in the rebuilding of the country.” DailyNews

You might also like More from author

  • Executing a coup is one thing, fixing the economy is another, requiring brainpower as opposed to brawn. The key for Mnangagwa and company is to mend bridges with the west and get much needed investment and aid. But as long as they refuse to fight corruption (not selectively), implement democratic reforms and reverse all the repressive legislation implemented by Mugabe, they are still going to fail and meet the same fate as their former boss.

    • That’s text book armchair critics negative analysis .its the same type of analysis that underestimated ED political wit when he was being publicly butchered by Grace and her smelly G 40..and all were proved wrong in November 2017 including such analysis like yours bro.

    • Chikanga Chikanga Munya lol the economy is a different animal my friend. It has tamed so many cunning politicians across the globe. Even in Iran recently, there has been rare demonstrations all caused by the economic failures of the regime there. Even the mighty Mugabe himself was felled mainly by economic failure which made him hugely unpopular. The problem is that political wit to outmaneuver your rivals cannot also be used to fix economy. Mnangagwa better fix the economy fast before the election or else he will be the shortest serving president in the history of Zimbabwe.

    • Reuben, you said it straight. In a modern economy, we look at laws, governance and implementation in order to project economic performance. So far, there is no indication of expected reforms, to attract much needed development. As for example, we can check in archives of GNU on how T Biti immediately proposed laws to restructure RBZ, etc. Where a quick fix is needed, it should be done to serve lives. Usually those who were part of 37 years of destruction will not have a solution to the problem. Mugabe did not destroy the economy alone.

    • Stolen and copied kkkk sorry

  • You expect miracles..how long have we been in this situation..? Be kind to him and stop fanning tension

  • I wonder if he mentioned that he was a magician coz only them can turn around an economy so badly battered with that amount of time that he is expected to do so

  • Ooh please!Is this the boastful educated Zimbabweans who boast of high literacy and being “,educated”? Now expecting a quick miracle from a president who was sworn in less than two months ago? Has 37 years of suffering under Bob made us deranged lunatics with outrageous quick lightning expectations of current government?

    • but change was noticable when tsvangirai became prime minister.

    • #chikanga wel said bro am nt Ed follower but if we give tht fellow tym I tel u even maopposition minded wil b disappeared

    • We are well educated in naming body parts of a grasshopper

    • Even now there are some changes. I don’t agree with you pertaining the point that Tsvangirai had caused an economic change but I believe the change was brought about by the so called diamond korokozas at marange,believe it or not my brother, I was at marange my self witnessing diamond buyers stashing bricks of US$s.my point is that ,because of the foreign currency brought in the country to buy diamonds ,that’s what obviously brought the country to its feet not Tsvangirai or any political influence but only you ,me and all other citizens of Zimbabwe.

    • Itayi u saying black market buyers helped revive economy during GNU ?

    • Itayi unodirei kuzvinyadzisa pavanhu

  • Zanu Pf ngaireurure, vazhinji vakatsakatika ..yakabira Morgan muna 2008…the bible clearly reveals that,,,, Conceal your faults and you will not prosper…
    Tirikutenderera hamawe

  • I’m sure he is trying to come up with sustainable systems. This requires time and careful planning. Quick fixes may not necessarily be sustainable. Quick fixes will collapse in no time because the tendency then is to leave out some essential processes. Let’s give him time. Mugabe messed up for a good 38 years and probably only Devine can fix such mess in 2 months!

  • Munopenga chete vanhu imi u expect ED to fix the economy in 2 months yakauraiwa in 37 yrs?You’re really mad for sure

    • Ko VaTsvangirai vakazvigona wani pa ĢNU.ma civil sevañts ese akapiwa ma $100 US pa firt month apo vanga vave kutàmbira ma R5

    • but he managed to buy cars worth 5 million in one month.mxxxm

    • Tsvangirai aipuhwa mari he didnt work for it

    • Ok folks election is coming vote him out n put Tsvangirai the magician

    • hapana nyika painobudirira ichitongwa nemuroyi

    • Why he gav chiefs cara nxa mirai muone vanhu vacharohwa sei pa election kutotenga ma chiefs kut arove vanhu

    • True. Tell them.

    • Tsvangirai was not alone in gvt. Understand the meaning of GNU nyandoro

    • Anoziva kuti uyu muroyi ,using such obscene language,iye muroyiwo.Brian. School your tongue you uncouth ,foul- mouthed non- entity.

    • Calvin Ndou ! Follow events ! Those cars were bought way back by RG Mugabe.If ED had denied the chiefs those cars, some circles would be saying something too.

    • Ed ndivo vakauraya nyika yacho thir bez kugadzira hupenyu whevana vavo

    • Frank weak minds are good at the blame game and making foolish accusations without profering any solutions. Signs of a very weak mind devoid of leadership qualities.

  • Mugabe destroyed Zimbabwe for 20+ years and expect ED to resuscitate it in less than 3 months? Be realistic and give this guy a chance.

  • Zimbabwe so far doesn’t have a president, he have a coup leader who threw himself on us, maybe till next free and fair election

  • Even Trump cannot turn this economy in 2mnths. Give ED a break. A house divided will not stand. Problem is we have a negative press; reporters who hate their country tht they see nothing good even if its plain. Some are even wishing for Bob’s return. The goodness of American press is they see no evil about their adminstrations

  • Haa what do u expect from someone who ascends to the iro throne trough unscrupulous ways such as a coup, who voted for him, he is under sanctions just like his predecessor, so he will not go anywhere after all, the way he is targeting corruption leaves a lot to be desired, busy targeting the G40 cabal leaving corrupt Lacoste shenanigans untouched, is not only a joke but a clear indication that ED is biased and he can’t deliver the Zimbabwe that we want.

    • He is delivering the Zim that I want slow as it is. Judging by your bitterness you must have been a G40 or had close contacts with that gay gang. Being non aligned I can give ED my thumbs up.

  • Stop.ecpecting too much coz u will be disapointed u r the same people with that money under.your pillows and.u expect.him to turnaround help him by puying back money in banks

  • He’s still withholding some things like electoral reforms & his loyalty to thugs who looted the national wealth, hence the relationship between him & the west is weak as there is still a lot of mistrust from the western governments because of this.

  • Note that David Whitehead, Ziscosteel, SMM, to name a few, will open soon. Free medical services. A country’s economy may not turn around like a spinning coin hey.

    • Inhema dzako

    • My guy!Is this true my guy.Sounds like you guuguu this my guy!

    • Kkkk DWH moivhura ne 2million when u spend close to 10 million kutengera machief twincabs , as for Zisco, soon yaunoreva will be minimum 5 years with heavy cash injection coz tha place is now just a home of monkeys and baboons

  • I for one don’t expect miraculous changes overnight BUT I do expect to see small changes ….For instance; scrapping out the Chief’s vehicles.We need to be prudent

  • The other thing is to allow the national broadcaster to air MDC or other political parties

  • He must not preach what he is not capable of, mind who he is a chief contributor to the destruction of the economy. Him and Mugabe I see no difference. It’s him who set his target, 100 days. No one did set it for him.

    • Well said

    • 100 days doesn’t mean a complete turn around but at least or partially some sectors are beginning to gain life. Follow current affairs and you will get what I mean.

    • thnx @itai

    • Which sectors are showing life on the ground or its hogwash news

    • That’s true Itayi

    • ED is going to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, being the first Zimbabwean president to be invited there. He will rub shoulders with billionaires such as Bill Gates, CEOs of the world’s biggest corporates, leaders of economic giants US, Britain, France, Germany etc. It’s the greatest opportunity to cut investment deals for our country. The fact that he has been invited alongside a few other African leaders, tells a lot about how the world views ED as compared to a few complainers and armchair critics, he is a respected leader as compared to his predecessor because of his business acumen and his rational leadership style. Contrary to naysayers, ED is on track to turnaround Zimbabwe’s fortunes. What Zimbabwe needs isn’t a personality cult, but a leader capable of putting together appropriate policies and be able to execute them.

    • Be real.

  • im beginning to tink mugabe was better,it was the pipo around him who we misleading him.

  • You must pray for him to have wisdom

  • What do you mean by so far? 50 days? Just *stfu if u dont have news

  • Kana denga ratsamwa

  • Muzepete

    What Mnangagwa did with the Ministry of Mines, he should have also done with the Ministries of Agriculture, Finance, Industry and Commerce plus a reborn Ministry of Civil Service. That is to say, put competent technocrats and/or politicians. Then he’d have better prospects for a turn around.

  • Ndiye akauraya economy ngaagadzire

  • 0 + 0 – 0 × 0 ÷ 0 = 0

  • Nw prices hivked double plus yet he is busy buying cars fo chiefs nxa

  • If you corner him and push becomes shove then you will prove he is a Mugabe incarnate.

  • Yu need fish wait there

  • How can u fix economy in three months thats why u see there is 4 or 5 year term periods and there is no investor who may come to sign a 2 months investment.

  • ZANU NE MDC ZVANGOFANANA

  • These are early days please! Spare us the nauseating barking.

  • Ana lance guma mukungohumana nxa

  • Mnangagwa is a total failure. He was rejected by kwekwe people 3 times and had to forcefully resort for a constituency which never existed…”Chirumhanzu zibagwe””. People there they don’t like him either but because of intimidation they have no option..”heee tokutorerai minda kana mukasavhotera ZANU Pf”” hapana chozikanwa apa….nxaaaaa mhani

  • ED is going to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland as the first Zimbabwean president to have been invited.He will rub shoulders with billionaires, CEOs of the world’s biggest corporates and leaders of economic giants such the US, Britain, France, Germany e.tc. This is the greatest opportunity to cut investment deals. Zimbabwe will never be the same.

  • Wht happened in 2009 things changed within a month’s time

  • Pple refuse to see things as they are always;they wanna see things as they shld be.Ini ndinoshamiswa nevarikuita rudo naED nhasi coz ava president ini.They keep saying ngatimupe nguva,kuti aiteiko,abvepi kwachinja……muzanu iyoyo yekuondomora?Haiwa tibvirei apa,use your upstairs not buttocks to think.We did the same problem naMgabe akatipedzera precious 37 yrs of vain promises and we are not doing the same today,tasvunura.Economy,is not abt trying to prove,NO! Zanu shld have brought all players on board to kickstart the economy.All they do is feeding news dzekunyepa kuita sekunge they are progressing ipo hapana muchingoti hativapei nguva nezvekunzwa.

  • No manifesto is using yajonathan so he is cosolidating mugabe s regime he should do radical changes not leaned on security bt follow constitution promoting security is not the solution to economy

  • Oh yee of little faith

  • Inga paGNU zvinhu zvakatanga kufire pa 1 month chaiyo

  • My fellow Zimbabweans, Zanu Pf has failed since independence. If you support it, you will die with hope that things will change, and you will die a bitter man

  • vanhu munoshamisa imi 37 yrs bob aripo maigutsirira musoro -ED jst 2mnths aripo moti atadza NXAAAAA

  • It wil take time reason Mugabe never wanted to expose them into modern world

  • Nehanda radio,nyika yakasiyana neVillage rinogaradziriswa ne2 hrs iyi inyika and ziva kuti hapana chinonetsa than kugadzirisa zvinhu zvakabhendeswa neumwe munhu.

  • Zvenyika zvasiyana nezvema prophets enyu anokupromisa kuti unowana murume mangwana ,itai easy ,madhiri anoita bho

  • According to you Nehanda. How do you expect speedy recovery in 60 days of something that was damaged for over 13.500 days? Ground work is very important. Be patient

  • marikos

    Has he removed that indigenisation law?

  • But what did he change so far other than arresting political rivals

  • chekumhanyira hapana dt cnnt b done overnyt haaa madzvinyu munonetsa dzokerai kuchikoro musatiitire hunhu hwe mandevere

  • Dai tichiti todii vana vawane mabasa pfungwa kupikisana chete ibvai apa

  • He will deliver definitely

  • Zanu PF never loved us what do you expect…lets just get rid of this SHITHOLE party at the next elections

  • Ibvai apa imi tikupei muitongeka tione kuti modiii mooti nyika inonaka ne1 day here

  • Common sense minus nonsense……ED can not perform miracles overnight….u cant correct failures of 36yrs in three months….

  • Kikikik, Most of you guys sound like disgruntled operation restore legacy supporters, lol!!! Mugabe must be laughing his lungs out where ever he is!!!

  • Mr President must be focusing on getting investment into the country. That’s what Zim needs at the moment