Maid (19) steals $9 800, jailed

By Munyaradzi Doma

A domestic worker stunned a Zvishavane court last week when she claimed she stole $9 800 from her employer at the instigation of her husband whom she was reportedly having an affair with. Kimberly Makumbe (19) was jailed for 30 months by Zvishavane resident magistrate Mr Archie Wochiunga after she was convicted of stealing from her employer, Mrs Harukudzai Gore, of Platinum Park.

File picture of a maid
Makumbe will serve an effective one year after Mr Wochiunga suspended six months on condition she does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

A further 12 months were suspended on condition Makumbe pays back the money she stole from Mrs Gore.

In her defence, Makumbe had claimed that she was having an affair with Mrs Gore’s husband, who sweet-talked her into stealing the money.

She said after stealing the money, Mrs Gore’s husband told her to keep only $2 000 while he took the rest.

Makumbe further told the court that she started having an affair with Mrs Gore’s husband while she was away in China on business.

She admitted to using part of the money to build a house in her rural home, acquire a driver’s licence and to rent a farm in Zvishavane.

Mr Wochiunga, however, said the court was only interested in the identity of the thief. The State led by prosecutor Ms Monica Mungwenya proved that on August 22 last year, Mrs Gore left $9 800 in her wardrobe while she went to work.

On January 4 this year, she discovered that the money was missing and made a report to police in Zvishavane.

Investigations led to Makumbe’s arrest. The Herald

