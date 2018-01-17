Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


I was exploited: Tambaoga

By Vasco Chaya

Controvesial artiste Last “Tambaoga” Chiangwa, 46, whose land reform jingles Rambai Makashinga and Sendekera clogged Zimbabwean radio and television stations in the run-up to the 2002 elections, is a bitter man.

Last ‘Tambaoga’ Chiangwa

After a rare performance at the City Sports Bar on Monday night, Tambaoga told the Daily News that he “never accrued any meaningful financial benefits” from the massive airplay of the Third Chimurenga jingles he composed.

“As much as I appreciate that it was and is my role as a patriotic cadre to render support to government initiatives and programmes such as land reform, I have got this feeling that I was exploited somehow if not duped of a lot of money by the government then.

“I did not get what I deserved from my music especially the songs Rambai Makashinga and Agirimende because the tracks were overplayed on radio stations,” he told the Daily News.

He added that many Zimbabweans mistakenly believe that he was rewarded well by the government for his role in popularising the land reform which was a critical government programme.

“I know the majority of Zimbabweans believe that I realised a lot of money from the popular jingles and songs but the truth is that I only got less that $200 from that project.

“The money I got from Rambai Makashinga project was not even enough to send my two children to school. It was not just enough and for that reason I urge the new dispensation led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to respect and take artistes’ work seriously,” said Tambaoga, who could not be drawn into revealing who gave him the $200.

Tambaoga insisted during the interview with the Daily News that people should not misconstrue him for a politician because of the messages in his Third Chimurenga jingles and songs.

“When I released songs such as Rambai Makashinga and Agirimende, I never meant to make enemies but I later realised that I had made a lot of enemies and few friends in the country.

“People fail to realise that musicians are just message conveyers or simply messengers,” he said.

Tambaoga is not the only artiste who felt hard done by the government of former president Robert Mugabe.

Recently, Mutare-based sungura artiste Hosiah Chipanga told the Daily News that he regrets composing the song Gushungo in 2006 a song in which he absolved Mugabe of graft.

“I released the song as part of a strategy to get an opportunity to meet the president. I had hoped that the song would make the people around him allow me to meet the president so that I could give him clues on good governance.

“Sadly, my strategy did not work. I thought he would invite me to his office after listening to the song but that never happened. Instead, I was attacked repeatedly by some people who thought I should not have sung the song in the first place . . . what these people didn’t realise was the fact that I got nothing from Mugabe . . . not even chipeneti chaicho, (safety pin)” said the Kwachu Kwachu singer. DailyNews

  • Zanu chiororo mkoma inokuita chikorobo 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Rambawakashinga

  • 😂

  • Jonso ndiye akadya mariyako bhururu.

  • But wakatombopihwa mabearer’ cheaque!

  • Akaendepiko uyo

  • But pana “Zesa yauya zvine power” vakaluma.

  • Rambai makashinga cde ihondo huru muzimbabwe

  • Sadherere

  • Aida kupiwa mari yekuimba marara? Smfh

  • good you were exploited. You deserve such.

  • Rambaimakashinga makadaro imi nhasi shiri yabvuta rekeni

  • I hate this ,guy he and Mugabe

  • A mad man

  • every used tissue should be flushed down the sewer. ask your fellow comrade, chinx. it’s a sanitation principle!

  • Anedzungu

  • fokofu ,enda kuna Mugabe wacho ka unopihwa mari yacho

  • kkkkk. Chakuna Jah!!! Muudzewo kuti unoitiswa sewe naTaurai Mteki.

  • You mean you got nothing for that chart topping hit, Agrimende??? The blair that l know….???lol

    • Kkkkkk hoo ndiye mface akaimba kambo kaye nhai.

    • Ndiyeee

    • Kkk akabata ka number kaye. Politics hadziimbwe mkoma

    • Kkkkkkkkkk akaitiswa

    • chart topping ?? it was forced on us bwahahaha

    • anyway our ears were abused by those songs and he was also used so we r all draw

    • Am not sure about chart topper either

    • Kikikiki, from the way it was always on air one would mistake it for chart topper!! Lol!!! Im actually surprised he expected to be paid for such obvious abuse!!

    • Kkkkkkkk he sang all that rubbish for free kwaaa corruption you had an agrimende

  • Fool

  • Masongs ako angasingaite aibhowa zvekuti every 30mins ehh makashinga chishinga ka

  • Kkkkkk wapera sazita

  • pazvaifaya waiguta uchimama katatu/kana pa zuva nhasi wakuukura tseq wako wakanga watumwa naani

  • Fodya itai shoma vakuru

  • So you tell me you wanted something from that you need a prayer

  • Kukoshesa hurumende usingakoshesi vateereri.

  • You once became one of the most boring in voice and vision .

  • Chichinja zita ungozvisheedza kuti Masango matema.

  • Anorwara uyo

  • ramba wakashinga boy zvaurikunzwa nhasi ndozvatainzwa paya uchiti tirambe takashinga

  • Ngaatambe oga like his name kkk

  • People dont learn

  • Whatever you got is what u deserved

  • Usadaro

  • Rambawangashinga!

  • Saka unoda kuti tidini

  • chingoramba vakashingaka

  • How is that our problem,munonyanya

  • Ari kuvukura

  • Ko wakaregei kuzvitaura panguva yacho yavaitwa exploited?

  • atleast yu were once beaten… yu gt sumthing ther

  • shut up

  • Jah Prayzah is the next to be heard crying on top of his full voice

    • Kkkkk

    • JP is international Baba, munamato wenyu unonetsa kudavira

    • Parikutaurwa nyaya yekushandiswa pano kwete zvehu international zvaunotaura izvo

    • Forgive him he is still young ‘

    • Iri ragodo my guy

    • Hapana godo chokwadi ndochataurwa dnt mix music with politics once u do tht u are done just coz yo song get played on the airwaves kakawanda hazvirevi kuti u hve made it.dai ari munhu adzidza Jah prayzer position yake paCoca Cola top100 inofanira kumuratidza kuti stay away from politics.winky d dzungu haana haumu wane kune zvenyika

    • Listen to ‘Dzemudanga’ from Winky D.

    • True, akaudzwa wani kuti panotungana dzemudanga iwe usatore side

  • Very stupid you never believed it when we told you you were being used

  • kkkkkkkkkkk,

  • Enda kwa Zvimba kunababa vako Mugabe unopiwa rubatsiro. Shit yemunhu, waiti zvichafaya kusvika wafa?

  • The blair that I know is a toilet hahahaha idiot look now

  • Ho complain luna Cde Kasu😂

  • Kana iwe usingagone kuramba wakashinga, waida kuti ani arambe akashinga?

    Rambai makashinga mukoma

  • urimhata zimbabweans where suffering uchiimba zvisina basa unoda kumamiswa

  • Kikikiki, zanu chiororo

  • Kkkkkkkk

  • Agrimende, Rambai Makashinga, Sendekera, and Kuminda were virtually national anthems between 2000 and 2005. You mean to tell us you allowed yourself to be used like tissue paper like that? Lesson learnt, never allow yourself to be used by politicians. Mutungamiri weZimbabwe Gabriel awakaimba akakurasisa futi. Serves you right.

    • they were anthems by force so he was obviously exploited juat like our ears were

  • Inga wakati,” The blair that l know is a toilet!” Ukapiwa cheque nakasukuwere wani??
    Qaida kuti vanaani varambe vakashinga? Iwe chiramba wakashinga

    • Kkkkkkkk well said you made my day Aluta continua change is what we need and real change not just something like change Jahknow

    • Kkkkkkkkkkkkk dzaifunga kuty system will favour him

    • kkkkkkkkkk

    • Ndoyaiva ye 200 yaataura wani kkkkkkk

    • Ngavagumbuke zvavo, isu tirikufara… Manje iwe ndiwe wava kugumbuka, zvinhu zvachinjaka? kkkkkkkk

    • ZVINHU ZVACHINJA SHIRI YABVUTA REKENI. Wotoshinga dununu.

    • Ndopatinoti kuti umam…………???? Usatambe neZanu pf chiororo

    • they gav u a gd siźe

    • politics me nhenga tobvisa woja zviri mupoto ndozviripo

    • Eheee aida kuti ani arambe akashinga ngaashinge iye unoona kupusa kwake unoswera uchitukana nana Blair vane mari dzavo saka urikutaura kuti Zviitwesei

    • Ko mari,cheque “yaakapwa” yaanonzi akapiwa nakasukuwere haana kutenga imba here kana kuita business

  • Bring back that 200usd😂😂😂

  • Having yo crap songs repeatedly played doesnt mean u were good,pple whre forced to play yo shit and let that not give u ideas that they were good songs.kana dzainakidza wakambonzwa dzichiridzwa muvhawa kana club ipi.wakashandiswa get over it.

  • Gegegege😂😂😂😂

  • Hanty waiti rambai makashinga?? Shingawo kwete kuita cry baby

  • Can u contact Kasukuwere a.s.a.p

  • Ramba wakashinga bhururu

    • Ndoo zvinonetsa kuita ma agrimende asina kunyorwa pasi mangwana umwe anosendekera kwake ega achiramba

  • Ramba wakashinga

  • He must compose another one for the departure of uncle bob.

  • usinyanya

  • I heard he was given some money by kasukuviri after performing his hit song then,..’Blair is a toilet..’but he should’ve known things were going to change..
    .fast.

  • You were enjoying by then vanhu vachitambura wakanzwa butter

  • 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣utikwanire. Your songs used to congest the airvawes and today you tell us U wanted to get paid for composing that junk? After all you can’t sing, u are a sucker.

  • Kkkkkk

  • song dzake dzanga dzave watch taitoziva kuti kwakuda kutaurwa nhau tikanzwa yonyangadza

  • You were never exploited buddy. NeZanu PF yavaMugabe waingowana mbiri kwete mari. Ko munda wawakawana wakautsarwa futi here.

  • You are the reason why I stopped listening to my favourite radio stations with your overplayed and monotonous jingles. Stop whining

  • No sympathy for you at all

  • U stupid go to hell

  • we were at the height of extreme suffering and hunger and u were busy singing for our tormenters u deserved to be used

  • Waitinyangadza mhani munhu uyu kana news dze zanu dzoda kuitwa shit yake mhani kutiridzira magwenjere ake asi anoti tinotomufarira kana achida mari ngaaende kumbare nekuuzumba maramba pfungwe kwe zanu uko zvindebvu

  • When dd he realise he was exploited???

  • Tambaoga a complete idiot

  • fortune will never favour a charlatan

  • What’s popping my guy? 😂😂

  • Kana1 ambo commenter zvakanaka zvibvunze kuti why.

  • Ulayekile.uChinx laye wafa engumyanga.kkkkkkkk

  • blarry gumboot yemunhu…

  • Wanga wakavata all these 18 years😂😂.Do you need money to build a Blair toilet?

  • Kkkkkkkk rambai makashinga cde…Mugabe wacho arikudya mamiriyoni akagara zvake haachatombodi kunzwa masong ako

  • We are were we are today coz of your song.You shuld suffer more

  • Ramba wakashinga ichauya mari yacho

  • Ita maRemix enziyo dzako

  • Misguided by Jonathan Moyo

  • Dzinotwanya idzi kkkkk

  • Ramba wakashinga nekuti ucha tambaonga

  • U were ready 2 b exploited singing nonsense

  • Zvaiwana ngwarati

  • Usade kutinzwa wakadya mari my guy now that mukoto wacho hausisipo wakushaya madzokero usadero my guy

  • Ramba wakashinga bhudi uzoba strong njengo Samson

  • Stupid cant the blair that i know is a toilet kkkkkkk ukazowanei pamusoro pazvo waifunga kuti pane aiteerera zvawaiimba kani waida kupihwa mari yekti waimbira ani uye kti messege yawasenda kuvanhu inoti kudii. U are a shithole

  • Serves you right

  • Wakamama iwe zvakaperaka

  • These guys, I won’t forgive them.. Even the man in charge. They made us go through hell

  • You were not robbed but you were doing your job

  • Chimboramba wakashinga

  • To remember the cave after a heavy rain. kkkkk

  • Zvekuba idya wakaringa nzira air play yese wakanwa wega Tamba wega shamwari

  • Ngaapiwewo d teq yake mrume uyu

  • wakanzwa bhata

  • Wakashandiswa kusvika wati Asante sana. Kkkkk

  • Go to hell iwe usatisembura

  • It was for that time brother ‘now relax – Listen to other musicians now we CDs & USBs not cassette ‘you xan not challenge these young coming artist ‘ jst wait for Food for work to feed your lover

  • kkkkkkk ramba wakashinga shaz. isu tatojaira kkkkkk

  • You did your part

  • I certainly dont feel any pity for him. Excuse me for being sadistic.

  • Sendekera mwana wevhu unofirezanu

  • You open radio or zbc ramba makashinga tichishingirira your nonsense with your polluted music

  • Politics poi uzobastrong

  • Nyarara hauna nyaya, wakutaura iye zvino zvadii?.

  • rambai makashinga -murambe makashinga kkkkk goes the jingles zvaifanza nguva yacho

  • wamama hure… ndozvoita butt licking….. 45 years usinga funge wakaitwa sei…..

  • Tsek

  • Hanzi chiramba wakashinga. Dead!!

  • Ndozvawaida stupid boy

  • Fools rushes where angles fear to walk wakanakirw wakatambira kusingatambirwe,you were foolish uchifunga kuti ndaita quick buck. you were singing thinking that time will not change.simba remuimbi ririmuvanhu kwete zvese zvawaiitiswa.Tsamwa zvako nekushandiswa hasha dzagara dzinopera

  • Chingz worked much harder and died broke, you ain’t seen nothing …

  • Even firipi ati haazuve mugabe

  • Dai ukasungwa

  • Wakaona moto

  • Kuitiswa

  • aida kubhadharwa kuimba rubbish idzodzo

  • every one wants to dissociate with the loser. uncle Bob . but vakambodyawo l think.

  • Taishinga that tym now its yo turn shinga rasta

  • Go away!

  • One by one they are coming

  • MBOKO

  • Those jingles were nauseating

  • That shithole he irritated the crap out of me!

  • Rambai makashinga comrade….you wil get yr money very soon

  • Ngwara n see the future stupid poof

  • Inonzi Zanu pf chiororo

  • KUTSAGA MARI VAKOMA . KKKKKK

  • Fonera Jonso, he’s the man you’re looking for

  • DONT SING FOR THE GOVERNMENT YOU THINK THE GOVERNMENT CAN ATTENT YOUR SHOWS?? Do music for your fans and see if you can drown ,Tambaoga is the most pathetic man I ever heard nhamo ndaikusuke kusvika wabhenda chase

  • Hw I dreaded those two songs

  • Ndakanzwa mbiri yekuti uri kuwacha heavy

  • Why feel guilty for advocating for your own land firstly. How many times do the British show pride of the empire. Colonial rule was of blood yet so many songs of glory & pride cherished.

  • Kkkkk exploited by who. It was your choice my brother. Wakadyara ukakohwa wani. Unfortunately wakadyara nyama.

    • Akadyara nyama yakaora. Ndiani aimuvhura muromo wake paaimba. Rubbish huh! !!

  • Ma bhuru shitiiiiii kwatakavota takasainaa agreeeeementeeeeeee

  • what were you expecting to realise from such hogwash, “the Blair that I know is a toilet” what’s that? That $200 you got is too much for such nonsense

  • Stay apolitical and make your money than being wasted by politicians bro

  • Wakabhadharwa ka nekuridzwa paradio and like u said “overplayed”, that ws ur compensation,

  • ngaasatinyaudze uyu

  • Tambaoga ! Tamba wega wangu…zvawakaita zvakutoda utambe wega uchizviridzira Rambai Makashinga !

  • Usataure zvekumama iwe.then you survived on it getting paid for doing that.wakatadza kushandisa mukana nguva yacho.u are such and idiot don’t blame anyone for your own idiotism.Then you had the chance to be all you wanted bcaz even the then president knew you and all the ministers everyone liked u ndeyip office yawaitadza kupinda uchiitirwa zvaunoda.uri bharanzi chete.You failed to grab your chance so take your garbage story and sell it elsewhere.Mind you kuti you played a big role in our sufferering uchifurirwa kutuka sme of our trading partners tingangoti futi u played part for the sanctions upon us.

  • He must claim his money from chief propagandist who has gone AWOL

  • Exploited for what? Not newsworthy. Reflect on yourself.

  • Waitangirei msindo

  • Nhamo ngaikumamise kusvika wati eke

  • Ramba Wakashinga!!!!

  • nxaaaaa aida kubhadharwa kuti akaitei!

  • Ukasvika padhuze neni I won’t use you,I will simply flush you down

  • Aiti zvinoguma nei?Asante sana

  • Nganyarare kut zii

  • wakakaura

  • Pple are not stupid, they know what has been transpiring

  • Actually u did nothing that deserves any reward

  • Rambai makashinga yanga iine nharo iya hmmm

  • Haaaa wakamboita mukurumbira wena. Kutoti hauna kuita number 1 here paya?

  • Hanti wange wakasaina AGREEEMENTE Kkkklkkk

  • Does Tambaoga get exploited as well..yet the blair that he knows is a toilet

  • Eva Chromicar do you remember him😂 apa nzara ndipo paiyirova paZim 😔 ivo vachiita kutubaira nekushaina🤣🤣

  • Him bway astupid

  • Anopenga uyu akuda kudya futy

  • wakanzwa butter

  • Kkkkkk

  • Hahaha bitter? We more bitter at him than he is at Zanu pf kkkkkk

  • Dzokera kunoridzira n’anga nemabira

  • At least if you have failed in academics you need Gods wisdom to see you through, otherwise you are just as good as dead in this world . You are actually a disgrace because singing such songs its a clear sign that you where never going to be a leader in any area because of shallow thinking. Wakange wapihwa chiiko krango yakange yavako here mazuvaaya ??????? Rambai makashinga kamadhara

  • U had Talent mdara mbira dzainzwika voice bho bho bt vaizoimba ma door tea

  • Mune dzungu mabla…. Chamupupuri…..

  • Muface anondirutsisa ndikamufunga,patumwe tuvafanha futi twaimbira Doctor Amai turipi???

  • Shit-hole

  • Thank God you are still alive boy your music was tasteless to a point that i started listening to ZNBC of Zambia because of you ass-licking lyrics being repeatedly played on ZBC,You were the reason i stopped paying ZBC licence…You suck big time zvekuti ndikasangana newe uchandipa mari yema batteries angu akapera ndichinzwa rambai makashingo…Dako rako Tambaoga😂😂😂😂

  • This man anotoda kurohwa chaiko .In short my boy wakatadzira P.o.v.o itokumbira ruregerero

  • Iwe wakamama iweeee😁😁😁😁👏👏👏👏👏

  • Ramba wakashinga

  • Toiret Tambaoga gara pasi wakadyiwa tarenda wakasvinura sedemba

  • Tambaoga ndiyani

  • ThomasMapfumo was disillusioned

  • U where singing crapp anyway toilet what what who do you expect to pay for that shit

  • Ramba wakashinga.

  • Sendekera. ..🎶🎼

  • Tamba wega tione. U only know a blair as a toilet? I know it as a noun. Ziduche.

  • “People fail to realise that musicians are just message conveyers or simply messengers,” he said. He fails to realize that he was conveying the wrong message, thats why nobody wants him

  • Tibvire kumhepo iwe Tambai mhepo oga zvii zvawaiimba kufurirwa naJonah kuimba nonsense

  • Wainzwa kuti zanu chiororo waiti inoorora ani, sewe nyarara

  • Saharawifoxx

    Are we supposed to sympathize with this horrible piece of shit????

  • Suluphele manje ixhegu kkkkkkk did you build the Blair shithole

  • Akaiitiswa na Jonso ne pax Afro

  • Haa rambe akashinga i2018 iyi,16yrs later

  • Ramba wakashinga Kkkkkkk

  • Duzvi

  • Ramba wakashinga!

  • Ramba wakashinga kkk!

  • Udza vamwe kuti musaite zvandakaita waiswerera mbanje uchinamata anajonso nhasi umire papi

  • sit down my guy…

  • FlyboyX

    Hosiah I can forgive……Tambaoga must rot in hell!!

  • U are a good musician usarase mbereko nekufirwa

  • Stupid boy,wanted to pliz e politicians manje,wakashandiswa, kuda zvemahara.tengesa ma juc cards wakanyarara

  • Ramba wakadaro

  • You not the first artist akatambika iyoyo & not the last either.
    I guess Jah Prayzah’s taking notes😆😂😂

  • Kwasara jar kutonga kwaro

  • Rakazvirova rikazhamba

  • Ndiwe wakapa kuti ndirengese radio yangu iwe hausati watanga shinga

  • Ndokudhomokaka ikko kudai vanhu vaifunga zvandirikufunga vanhu havafanirikukutengera song yako kana 1 no matter kuti irikunakidza zvakaitasei

  • Ndo mararamire e nguruve iwayo Tambaoga

  • Gaudencia Ticha Mahenga Kujeke

  • Ramba wakashinga

  • Saka isu tinopinda papi

  • Huya tikushandisewo

  • Yola

    Ko ramba ka wakashinga… Chanetsa chii?

  • your songs forced me kusateerera radio . ndakatozoda load shedding zvakanyanya kuti tisanzwe noise yako

  • Zanu pf baba inoda vakashinga

  • Tseki

  • Lead by example ,ramba wakashinga tigoziva zvawaireva ,sure kwako

  • Cde chinx had better,inspiring songs in e early 80s,but when he started singing for e politicians, they treated him like a chewing gum.he was spit and nobody cared about him anymore.lucky u,you still have time to look for something else not zvinhu zvemahara.shut yr stinking mouth and start work,kana kutobaya ku routes,

  • Masongs ako anonyimisa doro

  • Carry your cross!

  • avatar

    I thought makasayinrana agirimende. We really dnt gv a fck about u and yo propaganda music. We were forced to listen to yo junk music.

  • This condom is still alive l thought ZANU.PF used it and flash it down the toilet to land into sewage plant where it actually belongs . Fuck zimbabwean senseless monkey

  • Ramba wakashinga

  • you and Jonathan moyo abused our ears. voetsek mhani

  • Madhuve Chishongo,Mai Tino NaTaffy