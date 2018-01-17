Govt recruits for Plumtree highway fence

By Richard Muponde

The $320 000 Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ)’s fencing project was supposed to have been completed at the end of last month but work delayed due to price hikes.The price hikes madness prompted Government to give the parastatal the green light to import the required materials directly from South Africa.

The TSCZ embarked on the highway fencing project last year as part of measures to reduce accidents on the country’s highways caused by stray animals.

The highway fencing programme started with the erection of the Bulawayo-Gweru Highway perimeter fence.

The TSCZ’s managing director, Mr Obio Chinyere yesterday confirmed that they were working on the Bulawayo-Plumtree highway fencing project.

“There was a meeting on Monday in Bulawayo. Everything has been put in place. People are busy making final touches to assemble all the necessary materials for the project. Recruitment of labour for the project will start tomorrow (today) in Bulawayo,” said Mr Chinyere.

In 2013, National Railways of Zimbabwe general manager and freedom fighter Air Commodore Mike Tichafa Karakadzai (Retired) died after the car he was driving hit a stray cow at the 79km peg along the Gweru-Bulawayo road just after the Shangani Mine turn-off flyover.

Concerns have also been raised over the neglect of the Bulawayo –Plumtree Highway due to the absence of road markings and road signs in some parts. The Chronicle