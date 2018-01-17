Ex-minister claims Mnangagwa can’t win free, fair poll

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Respected lawyer David Coltart has said Zanu PF will drop parliamentary seats in the coming election as the revolutionary party struggles to assert its authority under the new leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Former Education minister David Coltart and President Emmerson Mnangagwa
While Coltart appeared optimistic that the ruling party had far much better chances to win the election, mostly due to the leadership uncertainty in the main opposition party fuelled by MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai’s health woes, he said Mnangagwa cannot win a free and fair election.

“Mnangagwa will do well in Masvingo and Midlands provinces, I don’t think he will do well in Matabeleland North and South,” Coltart said.

“He may battle to get the same number of votes in Mashonaland Central, East and West but Manicaland is up for grabs, it’s hard to tell which way it will go because there were strong G40 people and there were also strong Mnangagwa people,” he said.

The former Education minister went on to suggest that the traditional strong base support of the opposition in the urban centres has somehow waned ever since Mnangagwa took over the presidency in November last year.

“The big question is what happens to the middle and working class who live in the main cities Bulawayo and Harare. I think the MDC’s grip on those cities has slipped and Mnangagwa is able to convince particularly young voters that he can turn the economy around.

“He may get support from those areas. It seems to me that there are lots of people, the working class and professionals are prepared to give Mnangagwa a chance. So that means it may be difficult for Zanu PF to win majority parliamentary seats,” he said.

Coltart said Tsvangirai’s failing health was a blessing to Mnangagwa but was quick to dismiss People’s Rainbow Coalition (PRC) president Joice Mujuru and Alliance of Peoples Agenda (APA) leader Nkosana Moyo as of no match to the Zanu PF leader.

“Turning to the presidential election, because of the fact that the opposition is in trouble given Tsvangirai’s health and given Joice Mujuru’s and Nkosana Moyo’s relative silence, I think Mnangagwa has probably a better chance of winning the presidential election than Zanu PF has of winning an outright majority seats,” he said.

“As they say, a week is a long time in politics, there is a long way to go, it maybe that a strong charismatic leader emerges from the opposition or that Tsvangirai, as we all hope, sees a turnaround in his recovery and starts a dramatic strong campaign.

“But generally, I think Mnangagwa will struggle to win a free and fair election.” DailyNews

  • Opinion based

  • 100% true Zanu never win elections for the past 15 years!!!

  • Zanu pF must be flashed down the drain. Its a SiThole party that even failed to please its members

  • AHHH TANETA!!! — Part one of two. Watch the rest on our page. #BuildZim https://t.co/9vJtiyFpx7

  • Everyone from the opposition wud never tok of a zanu pf win.. ..

  • Most certainly……..This guy too seems to be going to cling to power nommatter what……Watch out for him…..He is using a gamble approach and he bets with everyone who would cross his parts…..How he has become President explains everything the man is capable of…..Those who thought there will be free and fair and elections only when Mugabe is out …..got it all wrong

  • Its just a futile exercise ma guy, taegeting G40 criminals only ma guy whilst Lacoste members are protected. E.D ma guy is that really fair ma guy, but dont worry ma guy, we will speak in the ballot box ma guy

  • FACT !!!!

  • Free and fair ma funniz arikutawurwa nemurungu uyu free and fair kupi kwacho

  • Na lie

  • Nkosana Moyo must heard the coalition

  • Thats true

  • free en fair erections mu bedroom mako imomo hakuna chitukwani chinotora nyika ino,,,,,,,,wanzwa here David Corodhati we mhuno refu

  • Not a lie 100% true his votes will come from chiefs wakapiwa mota dzinodhura yet maclinic ekumamisha haana ambulance.

  • Obvious Zanu pf will loose some seats, whether they like it or not that is going to happen, wants elections are held.

  • AK

    He will never win. With the way things are

  • Change is unavoidable. Can only be delayed but not denied.VOTE MDC.

  • Munangagwa will never rule Zimbabwe blah blah ,thus day dreaming.Zanu pf is like matter u cant destroy it but change it from one to another,like it or hate it ndozviripo.

  • True.If we were to put her and Mugabe,Mugabe could win.

  • Ngwena muno winner Presidential. Pama constituencies vamwe venyu vanonyura chete

  • This issue of pre dertemining zvamusingazive izvi,kunyarara mati kupusa being opposition is not a visa to my vote

  • What else can a white man say