Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


ShowbizFeaturedNews

Bev loses to Mai Keketso

11,460 59

Rising musician Andrew “Andy Muridzo” Ngwenya reportedly paid lobola to his wife popularly known as Mai Keketso in a bid to reassure her that his affair with controversial dancer Beverly “Bev” Sibanda is now completely over.

Andy Muridzo and wife Mai Keketso
Andy Muridzo and wife Mai Keketso

Early last year, Bev and Muridzo had an adulterous affair which resulted in the feisty dancer claiming to have fallen pregnant. The affair and the fact that the two had unprotected sex negatively affected Muridzo’s music career and marriage, prompting the rising star to publicly apologise.

“I want to apologise to the Muridzo family and to my wife about the Bev issue once again and would like to thank them for their support,” the Dherira hit-maker said then.

Though Muridzo has been publicly declaring his love to Mai Keketso on social media, a source close to the musician said the lobola payment was meant to show his wife, who recently gave birth to a son, that Bev was now in the past.

Both Muridzo and Bev were unwilling to comment on the matter. The controversial dancer, who has over the years developed a reputation for being outspoken, was uncharacteristically not forthcoming.

“Don’t waste your time I don’t discuss my private life in public anymore,” she said.

It would appear that the award-winning Bev is now determined to turn over a new leaf. Recently she told the Daily News that she was undergoing self-correction process.

“I was advised by a number of my friends and fans not to share my personal life and secrets with the public mainly through the media.

“I took their advice and it is working in my favour,” she said at the time.

Away from controversies, Bev has continued to dominate dance stage. Last month, the Sexy Angels boss walked away with R50 000 and a trophy after beating 20 other dancers from several African countries at the Africa Storm Dancehall Queen hosted by Baseline Club in Johannesburg.

It was the second time Bev had won the Africa Storm Dancehall clash — a unique contest because the winner is determined by the crowd and not by a judging panel. The Sexy Angels leader first won the competition three years ago.

Apart from the award, Bev also featured on rhumba music giant Koffi Olomide’s video Election Angola.

Bev charmed Koffi in 2015 when she joined him on stage uninvited during the Harare International Carnival rhumba night concert held at Longcheng Plaza.

In the video, Bev showcased her unique dancing skills making the video a marvel to watch. Election Angola was released ahead of Angola’s general elections scheduled for August 23, 2017.

Bev has become a household name in the country mainly because of her raunchy dance moves that saw her tour a number of countries such as South Africa and United Kingdom.

She has won several gongs including Daz awards and some of them are best female dancer and Daz dance ambassador among others. DailyNews

You might also like More from author

  • Idiot so he had still not paid lobola?

    • He was still juggling kkkkk rolling the dice

  • aaaah andy muridzo…

  • mvura payakambomira ichazomirapo zvakare,kubvisa roora hakutadzise kuhura

  • makabhaizwa mai keketso. haabviko, muimbi kauyu. anotofa nacho. ko zvabev zvekutambisa riri 1 mungazvigona here imi asikana?

  • #dzopenga

  • Ko anga asati abhadhara hezvo

  • Bev lost? so was she competing for him or ?

  • Hezvooo vaitochaya mapoto nhayi?

  • Dai matotiudza zvenyu kuti Muimbi uya wekugara Chikwereti nemwana wavaridzi iye achihura kunze akazono bvisawo roora. Izvo zvekuti its over manyepo ayo.

  • Hahahaha mamusicians haaroori most of them vanochaya mapoto. Thumps up Andy you later realised that following the tradition is good.

  • rova vakadzi vako vese

  • Asi akange ataura anoda kuroora Bev

  • who lose to who? Andy lose Bervy to Congolese musician Koffi

  • Dzanga dzisat dzaroora aaaaaaah dzonyadzisa iko ktozvit baba kekesto idzo dzisna kroora

  • Wakagona ba keketso vashoma vaimbi vachiri kushingirira nevakadzi vavakabva navo mumatope being a musician comes with a lot of temptation bro but ramba wakashinga kumhuri yako unobuda i tell you

  • GREAT NEWS

  • Shiri inemuririro vayo hairegi kuroora hakupedze chihure Asi zvirinani akuverengwavo panevakuwasha kwete mapoto aanga achiita necash dzavanobata kutadza kuroora vachipa maanaBev

  • Hooo saka Endy Muridzo uchiri nedzungu mumhanzi wakasvika iripo nedzungu rako tichakucherera
    Bevie anozivikanwa neNyika yese kuti anehunhu wakaora
    Ricky fire akati mbeva dzemumusha makonzo zvino iwewe unenharo tichaona apotsa anobatsirwa bvunza jah Signal

  • chero mukachata wapedzerwa kuroorwa , varume vashoma vasina masmail house mostly vane mari

  • Bakeketso zvivindi munazvo munga pinde yeke yeke pana Bev

  • So vaimbochaya mapoto all along

  • Does paying lobola stop him from cheating kumwe kufungaso

  • skiri rake rekubleacher munhu wemurume rondibhowa

  • Andrew ngwenya aka baba yekedero

  • Kkkkkkkkkk mukuitiswa mai mwana kamuitiro kaBev kaye ummmmm

  • Kwaaaaas lobola is not surety to never cheat

  • Paying lobola ?

  • Vharamuromo gara zviya inonzii neChirungu?

  • Unombozvifambisasei mpfanha?

  • this is only some window dressing. arikuda kuti van hu vafunge kut a repenta. but ichamuona irimo Muna Bev

  • Usasiya madam ava next tym ukazvita uwana vasisipo nesuwo zvakanaka tozvidawo ibaby bhoo iro Andy u cnt compare her nema “mayor “

  • Usasiya madam ava next tym ukazvita uwana vasisipo nesuwo zvakanaka tozvidawo ibaby bhoo iro Andy u cnt compare her nema “mayor “

  • Usasiya madam ava next tym ukazvita uwana vasisipo nesuwo zvakanaka tozvidawo ibaby bhoo iro Andy u cnt compare her nema “mayor “

  • Kkkkk ko wabva wasungira here or wakatanga nekusungira kkkkk

  • Kkkkk ko wabva wasungira here or wakatanga nekusungira kkkkk

  • Kkkkk ko wabva wasungira here or wakatanga nekusungira kkkkk

  • Asi vaisvirana

  • That doesn’t give assurances whatsoever. Yes it has a degree of soothing her mindset but trust me that guy is wedged in between both of them

  • Hezvo and u took yo time to post tsvina iyoyo zvinei nesu

  • Hezvo and u took yo time to post tsvina iyoyo zvinei nesu

  • Mai Keketso anga ari pa Layby 🤔

  • Mai Keketso anga ari pa Layby 🤔

  • Kuvhara ma1 uko

  • FACE yako mfana inoratidza kuti APA wakabatwa nebhabharasi kkkkk

  • Kkkkkk kumufana Andy kashit kemunhu kuchaisa mwana wevanhu mapoto ,akuda kuvhara ma 1 nenyaya yakarova Beche Tsuku?

  • Saharawifoxx

    Mapepa ndimi munopinza vanhu pa competition. Makarwisanisa Thomas Mapfumo na Mtukudzi, Simon Chimbetu na Leonard Dembo, Mapfumo na Pio Farai Macheka, Simon Chimbetu naZhakata, Nhasi Bev Na Mai Keke. Aaaah makawoma imi

  • Tsvina

  • Tineiko nazvo

  • Wavharwa * closed* tiba* putirwe*

  • Wavharwa * closed* tiba* putirwe*

  • Womanizer