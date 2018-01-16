ZCTU wants Tsvangirai as presidential candidate

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


By Fungi Kwaramba

Zimbabwe’s largest trade union federation is backing ailing MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai to be the opposition’s presidential candidate in the looming elections.

Opposition MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai (Picture by NewsDay)
Tsvangirai, who is currently receiving chemotherapy treatment in South Africa, has been the face of opposition parties for almost two decades.

He is also the leader of the MDC Alliance, a coalition of seven political parties that have also endorsed his candidature in the pending elections.

Notwithstanding intense jockeying behind the scenes by his lieutenants to take over the reins — he still enjoys support from the ZCTU, a key ally of his MDC.

ZCTU secretary-general Japhet Moyo told the Daily News that while they are not interested in influencing leadership positions — they would gladly nominate Tsvangirai if they are given a chance.

“We don’t decide for any political party, workers in ZCTU belong to different political parties and they make their own decisions.

“We don’t make decisions for political parties, but if we are invited to make a decision, we will be glad to make a decision, we can contribute if we are invited.

“However, the question now is, do we have to talk about someone taking over when we don’t have a vacancy? This is not the time. We don’t believe that we should be debating that for now, there is no vacancy because he is still there and must continue,” Moyo said.

University of Zimbabwe political science lecturer Eldred Masunungure said Tsvangirai, and even those who religiously back him, must accept that he is now worn out and cannot withstand the rigours of election campaigning.

“In his condition, as portrayed in the media, I don’t think he can sustain a gruelling election campaign. I don’t think it is prudent to field him as a candidate, it is an act of cruelty to field him.

“The verdict should be that he retires and passes on the baton to someone who is elected through an electoral process, they should not appoint a successor, it’s an archaic route, but his constituency should lead the process,” Masunungure said.

Before plunging into politics, Tsvangirai was the secretary-general of ZCTU — and led workers during the 1997 mass protests. He survived an assassination attempt on his life when some unidentified men tried to throw him from his 10th floor offices during the same year.

Since the turn of the millennium, Tsvangirai was the symbol of resistance to Zanu PF’s rule. He had humble beginnings as a former mine worker and later trade unionist who joined hands with students, churches, and civic society to form the MDC in 1999.

In 2008, Tsvangirai won the popular vote, and after a six-week delay, the results were announced showing that he did not garner enough votes for an outright victory.

The ensuing presidential election run-off was, however, marred by several irregularities — including acts of intimidation and violence against his supporters. The former trade unionist was forced to withdraw, and the international community backed him, forcing Mugabe into a coalition government.

In the coalition government, Tsvangirai shared power with Mugabe as prime minister but his stint in government came to an end in 2013 when he was trounced by the latter in an election he again alleged was marred by several irregularities.

A charismatic public speaker, Tsvangirai is still the winning brand for the opposition, with political analysts unanimous that whoever succeeds him would face a mammoth task to fit his shoes.

Spokesperson of the MDC Alliance Welshman Ncube, who is also leader of the smaller MDC faction, has told the Dialy News that the seven parties in the coalition back Tsvangirai.

At its strategic retreat last weekend to prepare for the forthcoming elections, the MDC Alliance came up with Tsvangirai’s campaign itinerary.

Ncube indicated that the MDC Alliance is continuing with its meetings — with Tsvangirai represented by his deputy and founding MDC top member Nelson Chamisa, who is also heavily tipped to take over the party leadership in the post-Tsvangirai era.

Other contenders for the job are Thokozani Khupe, a trade unionist and the MDC’s vice president, and former Harare mayor Elias Mudzuri, who is currently the acting rotating president. Dark horses include the party’s secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora and deputy chairperson Morgen Komichi.

“We agreed that we should immediately start the campaigns with a rally in Harare’s Glen View suburb on Saturday and then Epworth on Sunday. This will be followed up by a star rally in Mutare while the organising team comes up with dates for other venues,” Ncube said. DailyNews

  • Till death do us part. Pakaipa

  • Yes we want Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai as our President

  • Why morgen chete? Choose btwn Elias and Nelson, Tsvangirai needs a rest kumba uko abva kure murume uyu.

  • You will surely loose especially after those recent pictures

  • To what end?, what happened to the once vibrant vehicle of change?to b so stuck with the old guard?this party ain’t no patrons of change anylonger!

  • Muchiti anohwinha chii iyeuya? Maakutambudza munhu imi.

  • This is another big blow to MDC whatever. How can u expect Tsvangirai to win trust from the electorate in his condition? I feel sorry for my die hard MDC friends that….they will be another humiliating defeat …especially that they are facing a more determined ZanuPf which is implementing good economic policies which was in MDC’s political manifesto….this is a catalyst for election postponement if Tsvangirai refuses to step down.

    • No to postponement. We MDC die hards will never ever vote for anything other than MDC. Others can exercise their rights elsewhere if in doubt.

  • Tsvangirai ndizvo pamberi na MT

  • Why are you always fond of including the adjective ‘ailing’ when referring to Tsvangirai? We all know he is ill but is it always necessary to remind him of that?

  • Tsvangirai is the only person who have stamina to face ZANU

  • Please let MT take a rest,he can’t run through rallies,with his condition,can’t you see that Zanu pf it have already uncounted you by taking and publishing those photos,it was good for the president to visit Tsvangirai but at the same time it was an explosion ambush,so if the MDC alliance are clever they should put an encounter especially Chamisa is a threat to zanu pf that’s why they’ve already started to black mail him by saying he is a military project wake up in time they want you to put either Mudzuri or Khupe they will be happy not Chamisa it’s a threat.

    • Yaaa but ndinoona kuti kunachamisa panomboda munhu akaita saMT atange agadzirisa kuti mukuru ndiani chamisa mudzuri makuphe asi inini ndinotenda kuti.munhu anorwara achipora achidzoka kubasa

  • Where is the change yu always preach

  • Vamudzuri vanokodzera ndoomafungiroangu

  • Morgan Tsvangirai anozivikanwa nebasa rakaonekwa nenyika yose anevanhu pamoyo,.!Ana chamisa they’re power hungry and dangerous weapon to other side of the story this is the end of the road tsvangirai vakangobva semutungamiri we part ye mdc.! Period

  • The ather reason for Tsvangirai not to step down is these FB comments from his fans encouraging him to contest the elections giving him a false impression that he has members who will vote for him. But the reality is that…these comments are from fb worriors who dont even know where and how the voting is done….just ranting on fb.

  • He’s no longer th future, let Chamisa take over ,if Morgan steps down,thats a very honourable thing,he’ll sure prove that he is different from mugabe.

  • Why would they want an ill man to lead. He can’t take it no more but they just want him there.

  • When the time come for him to refused to leave the office don’t cry.

  • But that guy is ill

  • ko tsvangirai chibaba ndiye and makeys atiri kuda kuti Zimbabwe ifaye kwete rwumwe rwudhende rwese rwuri kungohukura hapana zviripo varungu vatiri kuda kuti vamutse economy can only listen to Morgan not ngwena nemasoja ake kana zviopposition zvana mujuru ncube biti hazvina kana line vote Morgan for economic prosperity

  • Munomu tambudzireiko kutya kukundwa here inga akambomira Mira wani chimbomiraivo imi tione asi hamulume

  • Presley

    This UZ Professor is somehow disconnected from reality of politics…he must be canvassing for a Jonathan Moyo entrance into Zanu PF propaganda…..so what about Tsvangirai’s pictures? I always knew that my assumption of the ED visit was for photoshoots…and like an unlearned man…the Professor analyst took bait….now amplifies it…without asserting his conclusive remark on the political implications of his very hypothetical deficiency….Is he a seasoned learned man for real?

  • We are all backing Tsvangirai, everyone is behind #SAVE however his health is saying otherwise. We want to back him and we want his health to back him more. We pray his health understands the feeling of the masses and give us a small chance.

  • Time to name a successor and move on, in as much as we wud want Tsvangirai to contest as president it’s all beyond our control, let him have time to rest and recover, it’s not his fault neither is it ours, MDC is bigger than an individual

  • It’s normsl in Africa, that a leader must go down to the grave with a public office. This is one reason why Africa will never move an inch towards prosperity.

    • Does anyone in Africa know the meaning of the word “retire”

  • Thats correct zanupf has destroued the lives of workers

  • VOTE MDC.

  • kkk Tsvangirai wava zifa zirova uyo

  • betting on a pregnant horse

  • Is ZCTU short of a President, if MDC go ahead and field Tsvangirai it will be a big blow for whatever is left in terms of democracy, it will be an insult to our intelligence

  • Anyone supporting MT now is zanu . the more MT remain MDC candidate the more voters get confused and factions and cracks will be visible. It’s time up and MDC must find a solution to this. 5 months to go and still not sure who is going to be the candidate. This party is confused and not ready to lead.

  • kkk, dzimwe analysis so-ka. kwahi ‘they will face another humiliating defeat,’ hee ‘a more determined zanu-pf.’ hoo nhai! i’m just wondering if zanu’s wins were ever humiliating to itself or to the opposition. ok, if it’s true that they rigged elections, which is true they did, then who was humiliated?

    if some well-known team has had some overbar recorded as a score due to referreing error, with each countrymen, whose eyes are fixed on the plasma, proving the contrary as easy as abc, then who is humiliating? the losing team or the winning one? i think the winning team is a disgrace in real terms!

    zanu-pf is the party that exposed zimbabwe on the spotlight, and have it painted bean-soup. it did all the evil which even the devil himself was not an influence of. the assumed point that it is implementing, if not planning to employ, those policies which are contained in the opposition’s manifesto does not the party betting material.

    we wanna board a new train, let the diehards bet on a failed horse!

  • plz let him rest politics is so stressful cancer and politics don’t go hand in hand unless varikuda kumuuraya

  • I’m not surprised, the people of our country needs someone who is fragile to lead them,you wanted Mugabe to contest 2018 in that fragile state,now you want Tsvangirai to contest, can’t you see that he is fragile, guys wake up man,there are more fit people out there who can do better than the likes of boMogan

  • Zim they said we are educated ihoyi but now there is no one to take over otherwise zanu will lead until amen me not educated maybe should have done my own party