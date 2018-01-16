Whizzkid scores 20 points at A-Level

By Yemurai Ushamba

A pupil (19) at Dominican Convent High School in Bulawayo scored 20 points in the Cambridge November 2017 Advanced Level examinations.

Sibonakaliso Mkandla who wrote four subjects – Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology and Physics – scored As in all of them.A beaming Sibonakaliso said, “I studied very hard. I was focused and I also enjoyed all my subjects, I guess it was that combination which took me this far.”

She said she was ecstatic about her achievement, adding that ‘A’ Level is no child’s play. It requires maximum concentration and a sense of responsibility,” she said.

“University is next in line and I’m still to decide what to do. I’m grateful to my parents, friends and church members.”

Sibonakaliso said she always believed she was going to excel and she was happy her dream had become reality.

“It’s all in the mind, as long as one’s mind is made up anyone can do it. Do not neglect Christ because to succeed it’s a matter of hard work and prayer,” she said.

Her father Mr Talent Mkandla could not hide his joy.“I am very happy that our sacrifices came to fruition. She was always focused from Grade 1 and I am proud that she has remained that way,” he said. The Chronicle