Skolopad wants to act as Brenda Fassie

Controversial singer and dancer, Skolopad says that if given the chance, she would jump at the opportunity to play South African pop icon, Brenda Fassie.

This comes as the country is buzzing with news that a new biopic focused on the life of Brenda is in the works.

This week, UK-based production company Showbizbee, in partnership with local artist management company Legaci Nova Entertainment announced that they are working on the biopic due for release later this year.

The producers of the movie also announced an open call for hopefuls to audition for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play Ma’Brr.

And Skolopad thinks she has what it takes to portray the icon.

“I love Brenda Fassie, I always say that her and Lebo Mathosa are two of the greatest musicians. When I saw yesterday that there’s a film about Brenda (in the works) I was so excited, I am not an actress, I’m a singer but with that being said if there’s open auditions, I would give it a shot,” she told TshisaLive.

She also told the publication that she thinks Brenda Nxoli, a social media fan-favourite for the role, would be a suitable choice.

“I also think Brenda Ngxoli would be amazing as Brenda, she has that ‘thing’. In fact I thought it was already set that she would play Brenda, I know she is very talented. That woman can bring any character to life, I just haven’t heard her sing though,” she said.— Dailysun.