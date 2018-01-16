Mahachi gets Absa accolade

By Allen Khumalo

Warriors attacking midfielder Kudakwashe Mahachi bagged his first Absa Premiership man of the match accolade after inspiring Lamontville Golden Arrows to a 1-0 victory over SuperSport United on Sunday.

The 24-year-old also grabbed the only goal of the match, tapping in a rebound from close range after SuperSport goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse had initially denied Danny VenterMahachi took to Instagram to celebrate his first man of the match award saying: “I don’t know how to thank him. He is always good to me #Team papa God#God is great all the times #Great win team Arrows.”

Having spent three seasons with Golden Arrows, Mahachi has been one of the mainstays of Abafana Bes’thende this season.

The skilful winger initially left the country in 2014 to join Pretoria giants Mamelodi Sundowns, having impressed coach Pitso Mosimane.

He, however, failed to break into the Chloorkop-based side’s match day team and was loaned to Golden Arrows.

Following his deft exploits in the middle of the park, the former Chicken Inn and Bantu Rovers’ sensation has been linked with a move to Soweto giants Orlando Pirates next season. The Chronicle