Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


LocalFeaturedNews

HCC gets $6m for water chemicals

10,536 66

By Helen Kadirire

Harare City Council (HCC) has received $6 million from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) to buy water treatment chemicals.

Harare deputy mayor Thomas Muzuva (left)
Harare deputy mayor Thomas Muzuva (left)

HCC expects to receive its consignment of water treatment chemicals by end of January in order to increase water production to more than 520 Megalitres (ML) per day.

In an interview with the Daily News, Harare mayor Bernard Manyenyeni said in three weeks’ time, the city will have enough chemicals.

During the first week of January, the RBZ said they would prioritise foreign currency disbursements to the city following revelations that Harare has not been using their full chemical complement due to cash shortages.

“Last week, $6m was availed, so some of our suppliers are already running around and deliveries are also coming in. Our stock of required chemicals is improving every day and we are happy with that development.

“In three weeks’ time, we will have a favourable stock of water treatment,” he said.

Acting town clerk and director of water Hosea Chisango said Morton Jaffray water treatment works cannot meet residents’ water demands and admitted the quality of raw water has gotten worse over recent months.

He said the city has run inspections at Lake Chivero and noticed a lot of nets which affect the intake of raw water from Chivero.

Chisango said in terms of water quality, they have also engaged their suppliers following the RBZ disbursement in order to help stabilise production.

“We had noticed that the shortage of chemicals had compromised the quality of our water.

“So, what we are trying to do is that as we get adequate stocks of chemicals, we will up the production of water and ensure that our pipelines are pressurised,” Chisango said. HCC has since increased the dosage of HTH and carbon to kill the algae which causes the green colour in water.

“Chlorine kills algae and any other bacteria in the water. Bacteriologically though, you can drink that water. The water is safe, it is the issue of the colour which we want to deal with,” he said. DailyNews

You might also like More from author

  • and it was stolen

  • Straight to sponsor soccer and netball

  • City council police is earning $1500 and those guys ve meter parking earning $700 whilst ZRP is earning $400.
    Can someone explain this to me or connect me ndipindewo basa kukanzuru

    • Go ask Chombo and Kasukuwere

    • the Government is underpaying its workers,400 is nothing ,it will go for rents thats all, Harare cnl haisi kutadza mapays ayo ndiwo chaiwo

    • Proof that gvt is giving their workers slave wages.

    • That’s a lie a Municipal gets $620 as basic salary and gross usually its usually $715 after factoring in allowances and deductions

    • That’s a lie a Municipal gets $620 as basic salary and gross usually its usually $715 after factoring in allowances and deductions

    • That’s a lie a Municipal gets $620 as basic salary and gross usually its usually $715 after factoring in allowances and deductions

    • Is this true?

  • And awarding themselves incentives for no work done,

  • It’s going to salaries and cars

  • Can I volunteer to Audit that money! !!!

  • Why not give them chemicals than cash. I don’t trust these people

  • Buying top of the range cars.

  • eheka kwete zvanaMawarire zvekungongedzera mayor ipo pachidiwa mari zvimwe zvinoda mari

  • And you want to grow the economy when the reserve bank rewards incompetence

    • And you want too drink sewage water?

    • Why would I? Just dont think council shld be leveraged when their priorities are not right

    • Do you even know the meaning of reward?

    • You sound dumb. Water treatment chemicals aren’t bought nemaBond notes

    • Yebo Donato. I am dumb enough not to go on an open forum hiding under some psydo. Dumb enough to knoe the cars they drive are not bought by bond notes. Enough to know they run a well remunerated football team. Enough to pay my rates diligently every monthend. Yes enough to exercise my right here

    • city council will transfer $6 million from their account wich is in the form of bond then rbz give them the real $ its not for free do u think u can import with bond @ simba .same like zesa its not for free people are paying in bond even u its your right if u want to go outside Zimbabwe u must transfer bond and the bank gives u forex or visa card must work

    • Well Prosper I seem to get your point.

    • Prosper and the government still maintain that bond, usd 1:1

  • Buy more cars!

  • Where was all this money all along???

  • Mari dzavanotambira dzakawandisa aaah

  • Instead of buying chemicals they will increase their salaries…

    • the problem is not increased salary u cant buy chemical with bond we import council have got money but its bond rbz was not giving them forex its not free they will transfer bond into rbz account

  • kupedzeramari ku mabwidi migwagwa yakafa,DDF yakaendepi

  • I feel for harare residents.. They drink madodi

  • 4million ichaenda kusalaries
    2.5 million cars
    Saka yakatoshota kare

  • Inga mayor akabva kubuda panews achiti ndoyaarikunwa mvura iyoyo. So why borrow the money for chemicals kana achiti yakachena.

  • For them to buy cars

  • Lord save the 6million so that it can have a true meaning of its purpose.

  • Ko mari dzakubuda pai dzese idzi…..vachimboti they don hv mari dzema bonus….. Iyoyi 6mill ,lucky ikashanda,15bhidha chaiyo (mari hombe) yakashaikwa wani,mozoti ka 6mill.

  • I Will love to see something done somewhere else ….since it has been Harare this Harare that….

  • zinwa inovhara mvura every friday wakomana haaa chiiko futi kare waimboti masimbi arijuiswa manyuwani ths tym chaachii

  • Excelent

  • mari iriko hama ED ati millions were returned

  • most people like to comment before reading and understanding .council have got its money the chemicals are not produced locally u import u cant import using bond all of u you are paying bills with ecocash or derect bond so the council will transfer 6 million to rbz then rbz gives council forex to import chemicals

  • HCC should put their house in order enough is enough. All the money we are paying is going to that unsustainable wage bill and yet we being supplied with dirty water nxaa..

  • Kkk icbaperera kunasalary

  • Ngaiperere ku ma chemicals tapota.

  • Wait until HCC gives all its workers a salary raise of 100 percent.

  • Kuti vabe mari yacho

  • Shandisai maresources aripo motenga mishonga .kwete kuramba muchiba chete.

  • Auditors shud do their work to c that not even a cent is stolen, gud work

  • First of all, someone must be arrested or fired ku Harare council uku b4 vapihwa mari idzi. Refuse is not being collected, We drink green water ine marara anotowoneka, whilst they earn huge salaries, incentives and drive luxurious cars for nothing. Nxaaaa. Vanotijairira vanhu ava.

  • At last progress has been achieved thanks mayor manyenyeni

  • Yes hallelujah from glory to glory fix the economy yes

  • OK fine. Ko 15 bhidha riripiko??pamwe ndoo rakatenga mota dzemachief ????

  • They will definitely use money for them self I don’t trust them at all,I have had water leaking on the side road since October till now with me going there and telling them it is now January and nothing is done they will say we haven’t got pipes etc., this is good water that is wasted,our rates are paid on time what happens to the monies they receive

  • They will definitely use money for them self I don’t trust them at all,I have had water leaking on the side road since October till now with me going there and telling them it is now January and nothing is done they will say we haven’t got pipes etc., this is good water that is wasted,our rates are paid on time what happens to the monies they receive

  • They will definitely use money for them self I don’t trust them at all,I have had water leaking on the side road since October till now with me going there and telling them it is now January and nothing is done they will say we haven’t got pipes etc., this is good water that is wasted,our rates are paid on time what happens to the monies they receive

  • They will start to pay their back log salaries then the remainder will buy some few chemicals for water treatment. So this means that if it wasn’t Pastor Evan and others who confronted the harare mayor gvt was not going to release fund for water treatment

  • Colleta Mupikata Madimura Dube

  • Colleta Mupikata Madimura Dube

  • they once received a US$10m loan from india and purchased a fleet of awesome management cars. this time they will do it on some prorata basis i guess. ko vakambozviita vakaitwa sei?

  • another problem’s we hv a council tht prioritize futile things at the hands of basic human needs, for eg the wasteful harare city football club, its very expensive to run a football team when hard economic situations don’t permit tht, the other thing is stupid and unrealistic salaries, the list is endless, very sad!

  • Admission admission admission to study in Ukrainian Russian and Poland and Canadian Chinese university contact us. Bachelor’s and masters available. +375259690017
    Philippines and Netherland is available
    Poland tuition fee reduction is available 40%

  • It will only be abused

  • Dai mangotenga ma chemicals acho movapa coz mmmm….