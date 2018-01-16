Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


David Whitehead to re-open after $2m govt injection

By Blessings Mashaya

Zimbabwe’s government has injected $2 million into David Whitehead to resume operations. David Whitehead, a large textile firm that used to employ 2 500 people in Chegutu, 100km southwest of Harare, collapsed in 2011 after being placed under judicial management since 2006.

Dexter Nduna (left) seen here at David Whitehead Textiles in Chegutu with then Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko

A deal had been reached with Zimbabwe Asset Management Company (Zamco) — a special purpose vehicle to buy secured bad debt from the banking sector — allowing David Whitehead to resume operations.

“We are going to make a statement jointly, myself, Zamco and workers of David Whitehead,” Chegutu West Zanu PF MP Dexter Nduna told the Daily News.

“Zamco has given $2 million to David Whitehead. The government has ploughed more than $100 million in the cotton industry and they have given $2 million to ailing David Whitehead. We are expecting the company to be reopened soon.

“The resumption of David Whitehead operations would create employment. The benefits of the reopening of this company are expected to be felt in the communities in Chegutu and Kadoma.”

David Whitehead has been under judicial management since 2006. A new investor came on board in 2008 promising to inject millions.

By the time the investor exited in 2010, the textile giant had lost more than what was injected.

David Whitehead used to produce about 20 million metres of fabric per year while directly employing 2 500 workers and thousands in down and upstream industries.

Zimbabwe’s textile sector used to be one of the country’s major employers, providing jobs to about 51 000 people at its peak.

Job losses in the clothing industry between 2009 and 2012 totalled 8 752, or 65 percent after dollarisation.

The textile industry fared even worse than the clothing industry during the same period with such giants as David Whitehead, once the sector’s largest firm, Cone Textiles or Modzone, Merlin and Cotton Printers all collapsing. Zimbabwe has major competitive advantages over other textile manufacturing countries.

These include proximity to the industry’s primary raw material cotton, in addition to skilled labour and a highly literate population. DailyNews

  • My heart jumps beats with such news … weldone ED .. pawagona timooembedza.. mota dzakaenda kuma chiefs ngadzidzoke

    • Kkkkk zvinoita her ivo vatopihwa kkkk

    • yaah ngadzitengeswe mari yacho vapurefaye mvura vanhu vanwe mvura yakachena

  • Go go mr president 2018 tiritese and beyond.

  • Nice

  • Welldone

  • woo well done saka even cotton tave kurima pakare zvityise

  • But Dexter Nduna arikubuda apo I mbavha

    • Akabira ani tinoda zvine umbowo

    • Ndinahwo anonotora matender asina machinery and akazotorerwa Prado ikaiswa pa auction if want l can show you pairi plus akagadzira dubious resurfacing pa vid kadoma Haina kana kutsikwa asi yakatotsemuka why should I just hate a person for no reason

    • Those are rate payers money if you don’t know

  • Now you must barn the import of counterfeit goods esp frm china and mozambique

    • Banning second hand clothing is tricky for the time being. Who will afford expensive clothing (factoring in our current inefficiencies)?

    • Zvinobatsira kwese , varimi vakaproducer cotton yakawanda vanowana market , uyewo panowanika mabasa akawanda manje bhero ririkuuraya nyika baba.

  • I am just praying and I hope these are not folktales to win our votes.

  • ndinokutenda nezvamurikuita President kunyangwe nekupa kwamakaita machief mota dzavaiva nadzo dzanga dzasakara

  • cgooood

  • Every company in zim that was placed under judicial management eventually collapsed.

    • Save for Zimasco, I think in recent history it’s the only one that was successfully turned around.

  • If you believe 2 million can reopen a company in the 21st centuru you need your head examined.

    Companies like DW have been overtaken by events.

    China has made textile industry unsustainable

    • Kuvukura

    • 2 million haivhure kambani.

      No problem yema EDiots.

      Pfungwa shoma kutadza kuona kuti uzvi hazviite zvikutaurwa

    • inopona here ne mupedzanhamo

    • Hapana anoda mupedzanhamo,kupfeka tsete dzevamwe yanga iri nhamo

    • The issue is the company makes fabric . its not a high tech process you can even do it in your garage. Our ancestors used to make fabric at great Zimbabwe. The only thing they need is a raliable supply of Cotton… they don’t even need to make clothes just make fabric and shinda then export to China or even Lesotho the biggest producer of Clothes in the region .Fabric is very profitable . so the money 2 million is enough

    • China and the far east are the biggest threat to textile industry not only in Zim but in the world.

      So if you want DW to rise you need strong protectionist policies and combat counterfeit goods, smuggling and 2nd hand goods.

      Without this it will fall

    • Kossam 2 million can’t be enough to meet the retooling of a company whose equipment last ran in 2006,12 years ago.

      Add working capital requirements.

      Talk 20 million and you are talking business

    • Bro it’s not a very complex process weaving of yarn into shinda . You can even use a machine of Jesus’ time. I think most of the money is probably for servicing debts especially from suppliers of Cotton and Municipal bills .Their equipment needs maybe a bit of servicing my only concern is the supply of Cotton I hope our farmers will be capacitated

    • This is the 21st century bro

      You are competing with Chinese with hi tech technology and economies of scale.

      You are speaking of technology relevant in the 20th Century.

      If DW was such a walk in the park then how did it grow to owe tens of millions?

    • That it what amazes me bro but l think it’s cotton supply that caused that maybe they were forced to import or maybe some people began to steal as well they might have to fire the entire management

    • hapana zvinozivikanwa zveshuwa nekufunga kwako company inga vhare nekuti hakuna cotton usanyepa iwe

    • Two million its way too little for a company like DW.obviously the equipment which was being used way back in 2006 is now obsolete and cannot be used now and then add the cost of raw materials and labour.

    • Kugadzirisa michina yanga yava nenguva isingashandi will cost more than $2 million saka guard anenge aripaghedhi akaichengeta anopihwei ipapo

    • Its not 2million Rands guys…. plus its not opening from scratch..!

    • Even in USD terms,in terms of a factory haina dhiri iyo

    • You have to start somewhere. Is the company starting full scale production or is it doing it in phases? It would be interesting to know

    • Was opened long ago before RGM left Office, taking credit on someone’s work . Seriously !!

  • Muchiri kuburitsa Mboko hapana dhiri

  • if bob can remember where he dug and hid the 15 bln many companies can be saved

  • Nice one

  • Ngwena irikuzviita pasina IMF vamwe vachingo vukura vachingovukura.Pasi nemhanduuuu!!!

  • Pasi nemabhero….welcome back DW

  • With many more companies opening, Zimbabwe is poised for exciting times. It’s better to hear about companies reopening than shutting down.

  • Pay workers and dnt give them cions

  • Vkkkkkkkkkkk

  • Whitehead was the lifeline for Chegutu residents

  • That pic is old, uyo Mphoko

  • l wish if you injected more than that even about $9million because that DW as much as l know that chegutu,also l wish if you give back Bity his farms because zimbabwe needs more oranges pliz also there was that company called Chegutu canaz which used to provide Heinz tined beans.

    • Bitty wei?Kudyiswa here kana kuti chii?

    • I think you are correct #KnowledgeTembo. If a farmer is doing a good job, they deserve to be given a chance to contribute to community and economic development regardless of the color of their skin.

    • 100% K .T.

    • Gadzirai have you ever been in Chegutu here purazi raBitty risati ratorwa kana kuti pamwe ndimi mugere papurazi pacho saka wadaro as for myself ndokuverengera mafarms afa around chegutu neKadoma ndokwandakakurira ma orchard emaorange dzave huni,kwacho kwanga kuchiri kuinema orange aibiwa otengeswa arigreen,look at Ameva,Chegutu canaz,Dodeel garden center,Tawstock farm and many more,kushanda papurazi kurinani panekuita musika wemadomasi sha kana murimi munawo mafarms how many workers do you have at your farm

    • Ndivana kwachu kwachu ana Gadzirai avo. Ndivo vamwe veva ondomora nyika yedu. Vachiti takatora ivhu. To another side , some zim people , they don’t have those small farms. Give those farms back to owners , for us to get more jobs.

  • ma company eeeese akavharwa under mugabe takuavhura by ginya

  • Dont play games with us. What is Mboko doing there on this ocassion?

    • Maybe you want to tell us that he is the new MD of DW after thr cash injection

    • He is a Zimbabwean where can he go again let him see what he couldn’t manage

    • Impossible.

    • This is just a theme pic..taken .a long time back.

  • It must be returned to its original owners

  • Slowly but surely. Tinosvika chete

  • Ndomabasa acho ka pan’ono pan’ono tinosvika chete

  • Ko mboko arikutsvakei uyo toda kunzwa vana campel dugish kembo mohadi

  • Suspect report Mboko akuitei ipapo?

  • Also give us an update on Dangote project, Gda solar energy project, Gwai Shangan water prohect, Beit… https://t.co/FRC8CAJjjl

  • ….I can see Mphoko there in the pic….kkkkk Mr.Mphoko.

  • At list the money has been injected…not to hear that it will be injected at a certain period.

  • The government fucked up the company and the must clean the shit they made.You cant celebrate that they injected the money

  • But pic iro nderakudhara cz mphoko was vice president

  • Kkkk old picture

  • This guy might have been a ghost in his past but I think he is up for great things for the country.

  • Guys ngatisave negative always pagonekwa rovai mawoko

  • Harare futhi….Mr new president they is also life beyond Harare

    • Its 100km from harare.its not even harare province but its mash west.339 km left to reach byo.

  • Guys if this is true even I myself salute u now Ngwena its not about how much u have to inject but the will to rebuild the nation well-done sir well done!

  • And Darryn T soccer team to bounce back

  • Gweru branch?

  • Inenge ichioperatiwa nani???

  • KAMUNJOMA BASA RAITA CHIDZOKA KAMBANI YOVHURWA

  • Payments for the army camo don’t fool the people

  • Jonathan Moyo God will never forgive for what u did yo policies u killed Zimbabwe u need to be hanged by the balls machende ako iwawo

  • Kana maChina nemabhero vachingenga then ichangobroker stil

  • We grow cotton for export let us do our own things

  • Is mpoko DW?

  • good start good going

  • Wonderful mr president

  • Zvakarongeka izvo

  • Wrong pic for good news😝😝😝

  • Can somebody do something about Kadoma Paper Mills we have to produce our own paper like we used to!!!!

  • Enemies or progress

  • Ndikaona mpko i see failure

  • Hallelujah yes Lord Jesus penatrate father by fire by force from glory to glory

  • Ll not open never 2million for such a big company inoperera pamasalaries chete

  • Well done mr President, it’s time to show Zimbabweans that you’re great Leader.

  • These looters too much lies

  • Tichashandiswa nemafalse reportes hapana hapana ndaatange avhurwa tozovavhotera.

  • Then dont forget kontuthu lathi sfuni ucedo.blanket company bozimcycle industries bonational foods bafuni ucedo bit by bit kuzolunga.

  • If 2 million can lead to 2500 people employed, the $12.6 million used to buy 280 chiefs some isuzu cars could have lead to more than 9000 jobs but only benefited 280 people

  • If true go for it thank yu very much mazitye atikuvadza

  • Don’t worry about Mphoko,hurongwa hweDavid Whitehead hwakaitwa Vamugabe vachiripo. $2m is just for a start. Those giving negative comments ndovaye vaya vanga vachirarama nemabhero

  • Colleta Mupikata Madimura Dube

  • kutonga kwaro Garwe

  • Who are the share holders,people don’t want to Chinese guys loitering there,because those guy’s working conditions are horrible

  • which means Zim ine mari ka

  • ini ndiri weCRAZ (Comment Reader Association of Zimbabwe), ndiri pakuvenga macomments, so pliz sent mo.

  • 2million lol thas pure peanuts to kick start David whitehead

  • Looking at the current economic problems the country facing, I think its better than nothing, and there are many ministries and industries which need to be revived. Let’s us support through motivation and buying from there if possible. I say hands up to the government.

  • ko mboko akudei apo asi ndiye akapa $2m yacho

  • Good move Cde E.D.

  • $2 million? Sounds like a fat joke.

  • Bible says mune nzeve dzekunzwa asi hamunzwi ,mune maziso asi hamuoni zvechokwadi vanhu havaoni votai tione zvichabuda ,

  • azvishamise machina arima silent partners

  • Ko mphoko akudei apo

  • Ko mboko irikuuteyi