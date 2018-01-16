Brothers kill sister fondler on New Year’s Day

By Munyaradzi Musiiwa

Two siblings from Mberengwa have been arrested for allegedly fatally assaulting a 14-year-old boy they had caught fondling their sister’s breasts on New Year’s Day.

Precious Madzipa (24) and her 14 –year- old brother (name withheld) of Mapodhiya Village under Chief Mapiravana in Mberengwa allegedly murdered Portwell Gotami, from the same village after they caught him fondling their sister’s breasts.

Precious appeared before Mberengwa resident Magistrate, Mrs Evia Matura facing one count of murder.

She was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to January 18 and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Her sibling is not yet on remand as he was ordered to first see the probation officer after which he will appear in court.

For the State, Ms Wadzanai Shayanowako alleged that on New Year’s Day, the two siblings teamed up to attack Gotami whom they accused of having fondled their sister’s breasts.

Ms Shayanowako alleged that on the said date, Gotami allegedly fondled his girlfriend’s breasts, a juvenile whose age was not given.She said he was spotted by the girl’s 14-year old brother who then reported them to his elder sister Precious.

Ms Shayanowako told the court that Precious and the 14-year-old boy, confronted Gotami and a heated argument ensued.

During the argument the court heard, the two accused persons started assaulting Gotami with a switch and fists on the head.

Ms Shayanowako said Gotami collapsed during the assault and the two fled leaving him for dead.

Gotami sustained serious internal head injuries as a result of the assault and was rushed to Mberengwa District Hospital where he died the following day.

The matter was reported to the police and the two were arrested. The Chronicle