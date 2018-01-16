Big Nuz quit Afrotainment

By Bongani Ndlovu

DJ Tira has said Big Nuz is no more under Afrotainment and inferred that the group had split in a statement addressing questions about the group.

The group, formed in 2002 with the likes of Mandela “Mampintsha” Maphumulo, Mzi “Danger” Tshomela and the late Sibusiso “R Mashesha” Khomo” were signed under Afrotainment in 2008.

After years of denying that the group had left his stable Afrotainment, DJ Tira released a statement on his twitter account saying the group was now under new management.

“I really feel like I have to say this. I’ve ignored these questions for too long. Where is Big Nuz? When is Big Nuz album coming out?” Tira wrote, adding:

“Firstly Mampintsha, Danger and I, we are fine. There is no bad blood. Big Nuz has a New Managament. So its NOT DJ TIRA’s call to say when should Big Nuz album be recorded, etc (sic).”

DJ Tira added that he does not know what Danger and Mampintsha’s plans for 2018 are.

He said the two were always welcome to work with Afrotainment in future. “Also if there is anything they are doing individually I will support,” he added.

There have been questions about whether the group is still intact after numerous reports that they had parted ways.The statement comes just months after DJ Tira gave indications that Big Nuz had left Afrotainment and had split when he was in Zimbabwe for a show at Club Connect in Bulawayo.

“It’s not something that is in the open and not something that I can talk about, so I can’t say much concerning it. But I think what people are seeing is exactly what they’re seeing”.

The last time Big Nuz released an album was three years ago called For the Fans.

The album had the songs such as Tsege Tsege and Benu Benu which both featured Babes Wodumo, then a relatively unknown figure.

Before the album was released one of their integral members R Mashesha died after a long undisclosed illness leaving Danger and Mampintsha alone.

After the death of Mashesha and with the rise of Babes Wodumo in 2016 through her song Wololo, Mampintsha took a backseat from Big Nuz concentrating on his new protégé who later on turned out to be his lover. He then set up West Ink Records and signed Babes Wodumo.

For Danger he seems to be in the wilderness and with the death of Mashesha and Mampintsha doing his own thing he told Mzansi newspapers then that he does not want to be alone in the group.

It’s reported that Danger started working on a solo album seeing that Mampintsha was no more interested in Big Nuz.

It seems there is no Big Nuz comeback with the final nail in the coffin put by DJ Tira’s latest statement, unless Big Nuz is now under West Ink Records headed by Mampintsha. The Chronicle