Zuma ‘not happy’ with Zodwa Wabantu’s sexual suggestions, clothing

Entertainer and socialite Zodwa Wabantu, who became known for dancing without underwear, has been criticised by President Jacob Zuma. Zuma rebuked her for her dress sense and encouraging young women to use sexuality to get what they want.

President Jacob Zuma

Zodwa, 32, of Soweto had attended a New Year’s party in Nutting House, Nelspruit.

While on stage, she allegedly revealed to her audience she made R35 000 for dancing and encouraged women to use sexual favours to enjoy a better life.

Revellers recorded her moves and message, which went viral on social media.

However, Zuma was unimpressed by Wabantu’s sexual suggestions and utterances.

He spoke to ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa, who called Zodwa’s manager, DJ Tira, to convey the president’s objections.

DJ Tira announced on Twitter that he had received a call from Kodwa, who told him the president wanted him to reprimand Zodwa for her sexually loaded utterances.

“I honestly don’t have a problem with the way Zodwa dresses.”

“That’s the image she prefers to portray and her fans love that about her.”

“What I can’t tolerate are the messages she’s directing to young women,” said DJ Tira.

But DJ Tira said he was not prepared to ask her to change her image because that’s the reason she has become a drawcard at events.

Kodwa confirmed that the president told him to handle Zodwa’s behaviour.

“As the spokesperson, I take orders from the president to the public, and vice versa.”

“Zuma was not happy with the way Zodwa dressed and disapproved of her recent message that went viral on social media.”

“I guess it all comes down to how she makes a living. What the president fails to understand is that her messages to the public is Zodwa’s way of increasing her popularity.”

“We hope her manager puts a stop to her behaviour,” said Kodwa.

Zodwa, a single parent of a 13-year-old son, said she worked in a call centre as a debt collector in Johannesburg previously, but didn’t enjoy that. She left her job and moved to Durban.

“I’m ugly, but I’m confident about my body. After all, I’m not married, so I don’t answer to any man besides my manager (DJ Tira).

“My son and I are living a stable life from the money I make from stage appearances. As a result I built a brand new house in Nelspruit.”

“Society even judged me on my poor English but I don’t care because I make more money than those who have degrees and are better speakers of English,” said Zodwa.

According to her she’s not dating anyone at the moment because there’s no time for romance in her life, and no man would understand the life she led.

The event organiser, known as DJ Zoe, said she invited Zodwa because people from Nelspruit are fond of her, and she will continue to invite her to upcoming events.

“I honestly can’t say much about the video, but I can say it’s what Zodwa’s image is all about,” said DJ Zoe.

A week ago Zodwa retaliated to comedian Celeste Ntuli’s interview at Power FM that she was famous for taking off her panties in public.

Ntuli’s argument was why aren’t South Africans celebrating normal working women and she said she was “disgusted by the way she promotes her brand”.  IOL

  • 😀😀😀😀😀😀😀

  • Thats a lie Zuma

  • And you thought Mugabe was the only one dismayed by Zodwas choice of apparel

  • Mind ur business

  • Isn’t he married to 4 women plus girlfriends? He is a sex monster.

    • And remember when he was accused of rape? And how he said he took a shower afterwards to prevent STIs 😂😂😂😂😂

  • Look who’s talking..

  • Live Zuma,,,,nt good at all

  • Zuma’s proposal was turned down Zodwa Wabantu

    • Must have asjed for and was denied. The Zuma I know prefers undies off so why change the tune on Zodwa when he is known to sleep with anything calked SHE/ HER?

  • You are right Mr Doctor retired President

  • The man believes in action not mere suggestions

  • Vamwe vakaudzwa Hondo nemurwere wepfungwa vakamushoora hunzi anorwara

  • You endorsed those rights to your women, so what now?

  • She is already rich, she can now wear panties

  • First time to read an article of J.Z saying something of value. Is it because he is afraid of the impeachment awaiting him? I wonder. #wiseWordsCde!

    • Anything sensible from him is if he says Sorry for stealing🤣🤣🤣

  • zuma is correct zvotosvodesa vakuru venyika

  • Thanks Mr President!

  • What is the difference between one dancing without and one who is living without? Hypocracy? Many women walk our streets and villages without underwear due to need and the fool does not bat an eye. This woman makes a silent statement about it, you waffle about values, what values?

  • Thank you Mr Zuma. Zodwa is teaching young women prostitution. She’s evil woman.

  • She is not moving and exposing in the street but in a place designated for that! If you dont like it dont go there! Nonsense

  • She dudnt come to Nkandla to dance without underwear. Leave her alone and as a reminder Stop Stealing

  • its too late. She doesn’t want to dance without it now

  • Zuma loves it. They match

  • whats the difference betwern zuma and zodwa at least zodwa isnt a aifs spreader unlike this blury womaniser