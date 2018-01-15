Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


ReligiousFeaturedLocalNews

Walter Magaya stirs controversy – cleric paying workers with ‘blessings’

By Bridget Mananavire

A few years ago, flamboyant businessman Philip Chiyangwa sparked a major furore after he paid his workers at G&D Shoes their severance packages in the form of pairs of shoes.

Prophet Walter Magaya
Prophet Walter Magaya

There was a method to the madness.

G&D was illiquid and unable to pay its salaries in real dollars. To get around the predicament, its proprietor saw no harm in paying his workers with the company’s manufactured product — shoes.

Last year, Hwange Colliery Company Limited (HCCL) also raised a lot of dust after it emerged in the National Assembly that the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed concern was giving its workers bricks for resale so they could raise their salaries.

At the time, HCCL had accumulated a huge salary backlog dating back to three years.

This trend has now spilled to churches.

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries leader Walter Magaya has divided opinion among labour experts by paying those who volunteer their services to the church in the form of “blessings”.

Founded in 2012, the church does not employ permanent staff nor contract workers. Its parishioners volunteer their services for free in their areas of speciality for which they are given blessings by the man of cloth as a thank you.

Resources permitting, the charismatic prophet acknowledges their effort by giving them cash or goodies. Because the money is not fixed, it varies from month to month.

In a bad month, the volunteers may not even receive the “blessings”.

The “blessings” have become a sore point among some of the volunteers in PHD Ministries who are jobless and solely rely on them to make ends meet, including paying for their rentals.

A volunteer driver at PHD is currently at loggerheads with his landlord after accumulating arrears to the tune of $350.

The driver is renting a core house in the high-density suburb of Mabvuku for $140 and is depended on the “blessings” to get by.

The dispute over rental has since spilled to the Rent Board, where she offered to pay $30 a month in order to clear the arrears, plus her monthly rentals.

Her landlord, Ephrone Motsi, has written to Magaya several times, pleading with him to rescue his congregant as she is desperately in need of the rental income to pay for her father’s medical bills.

In another case, one of the volunteer videographers was evicted from his rented house in Highfield due to failure to honour his commitments.

Magaya could not be reached for comment at the time of going to print.

His lawyer, Everson Chatambudza, said referred the Daily News to PHD’s overseer, Admire Mango, who was unavailable for comment.

Said Chatambudza: “I only know that there are volunteers who help with work at the church . . . you can get the correct information from overseer Admire Mango otherwise I will mislead you”.

Labour lawyers are divided over the payment for services in blessings.

Labour law expert Caleb Mucheche said the non-existence of a contract does not mean that there is no employment relationship between the church and the volunteer.

“And if that relationship is terminated, then someone will be liable for compensation or terminal benefits according to the law,” said Mucheche.

“The law does not apparently recognise anything called a volunteer unless someone just comes and offers services not expecting to get paid. But when someone is continuously rendering services there will be an expectation of getting remuneration. The issue of volunteer work cannot be of a continuous nature. How then does one survive?”

A blessing, according to Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary, is “the act or words of one that blesses,” or “a thing conducive to happiness or welfare”.

God’s intention and desire to bless humanity is a central focus of his covenant relationships.

For this reason, the concept of blessing pervades the biblical record.

Two distinct ideas are present.

First, a blessing was a public declaration of a favoured status with God.

Second, the blessing endowed power for prosperity and success.

In all cases, the blessing served as a guide and motivation to pursue a course of life within the blessing.

God is not the only one who pronounces blessings, which means even prophets can pronounce blessings as well.

Another labour law expert, Lawman Chimuriwo, said the crux of the matter was in the nature of the agreement between parties.

“We are looking at two things; the first issue is whether there is a contract so that we can ascertain whether the workers have rights of employees. However, an employer has duties and one of them is to remunerate workers. Section 61 of the Labour Act says no employer should pay less than what is provided for as a standard by law or by agreement. There is, however, a difference in how people should be paid under common law and under statute,” said Chimuriwo.

“If it’s volunteer work, the law actually allows that. Well this is religion, maybe they should be a body that protects congregants,” he added.

In an environment where unemployment is in excess of 80 percent and the majority of the country’s citizens are living on less than $1 a day, to a lot of jobless half a loaf is better than nothing.

To survive the turbulent economic environment, it has become important for institutions to watch their labour costs, and it would appear that Magaya’s model is that of utilising the services of volunteers to escape contractual obligations.

His admirers are astounded by what he has achieved since 2012 when he founded his PHD ministries.

PHD now boasts of a global following, a hotel, football team, real estate and even a WhatsApp application that can distinguish between fake or real news.

  • Neni ndodawo ma blessings aya Man of God

  • Hapana nyaya hachisi chibharo

  • Should a “volunteer” get paid. Correct me If I am wrong but me thinks, once you volunteer, no more pay.

    Disclaimer:
    Non PHD member or follower, just asking.

    • kkkkk disclaimer just in case u get attacked

    • Frank you need to know that these prophets manipulate followers so followers end up volunteering by virtue of manipulation.

    • Simon Muterere I know it happens, but then that would mean all of them are frog marched to church and once they take seats get brainwashed and start “volunteering”

      I mean it surely must be a give and take scenario if one has to stay under such circumstances. They must be benefiting somehow, hence they end up going where they are being taken advantage of.

      But then I put the disclaimer up there for a reason. Jus saying.

    • A volunteer can be given a reward

    • A volonteer must not expect a salary period

    • You are in point Prosper Nyika.
      Thank you for seconding me on that one. Brainwashed or not, a volunteer does not get paid.

    • Yes ! I live in the first world voluteers get paid. Its just the wording.

    • More Dombaz first world ndicho chi ichocho 😜

    • Where is this First World you talk off?

      I live in Africa, Zimbabwe in particular, Chitungwiza to be exact.

      I define English words as they were taught to me and as they are defined in the English Dictionary.

      English not being my native language please enlighten me More Dombaz

  • Blessings are far much better.than to be paid with something.

    • Are they blessings or curses?

    • Even the writer knows that they were blessings. I think blessings are ok to give to volunteers. So your question Mkoma Archieford Mtetwa has been answered by the writer

  • Iwe nehanda maUsher ekuchurch kwenyu anopuhwa mariii?

  • Mupfanha uyo musiyei akadaro ne vanhu vake first Admin define Volunteer!!!

  • You can never understand zvinhu zvauri Kure nazvo. Otherwise unopedzisira wakupfokocheka sezvaita munyori. Volunteers kuita usingatarisire muripo.

  • Nhaka minana haishande

  • The face of the Rapist

  • Nothing wrong with blessings. Please find some better news

  • So called volunteers

  • MAGAYA ANETSA MURUME UYU, UKATI FACEBOOK MAGAYA, TWITTER MAGAYA, COURT MAGAYA, HOSPITALITY MAGAYA, KUZVIPATARA MAGAYA, KUCHURCH MAGAYA, CHIPOROFITA MAGAYA, BHORA MAGAYA, YADAH MAGAYA, MINING MAGAYA, AGRICULTURE MAGAYA, KUHUCHI MAGAYA, KUDOMA MAGAYA, KUMARI MAGAYA, MADEMON MAGAYA, KUBATSIRA VANOSHUPIKA MAGAYA, KUDZIMBA MAGAYA, KUTI KUBUDIRIRA MAGAYA, HOTERA MAGAYA, HARARE MAGAYA ZIMBABWE MAGAYA AFRICA MAGAYA, if you can beat him join him or do better than him, pane kungovukura mahara pasina, Big Up Prophet Magaya

  • What wrong with paying volunteers? You want them to be poor so that you can call them vagabnnds?

    • Are you paying VOLUNTEERS at your Church????????If you are doing so,its a privilege not a right

    • Do not muzzle the ox when thrashing

    • Shame

    • Ngavasiye ku volunteer vanotsvaka mabasa PHD haishaye vanoda kushanda for free to support ourministry Prophet Magaya vanotopa zvavo blessing wacho akashandira PHD paakauya akaudzwa zvesalary or prophet vakutovabatsira nxaa ngaanotsvaka basa asiyane nekusvibisa zita rechurch

  • Nehanda makapedzesera kubhadharwa riiniko imi

  • He’s a cheap crook.

    • Do you go kuchurch kana uri chidhakwa? Ushers are not paid chero church ipizvayo saka Magaya abirra ani apa ? Don’t hate without a reason

    • Should one go to church in order to comment on such matters? Did I say I hate anyone? Barking up the wrong tree buddy.

    • Keep barking @Nyasha

    • Iwe Cyril wabva nepi

    • Oscar.iwe.ko.ma secretary.masecurity..ma accountant.haafanire kubhadharwa here.nhau

    • Ndivo vari kutaurwa…blessings can not pay rent.wangu

    • Haaa….our churches pay…for such professional.services.Zvako izvo.zbema.usher.is voluntary.fine
      But.when someone works at church.8 hrs a day.salary.is a.must.
      Dont.support.wrong doing.bhururu.chii chakadaro

  • Ko haasiriye here arikupomerwa mhoswa ye kovi kovi kumasowe

  • U are great of the greatest, u are higher than the highest my prophet

  • Zimboz are said to be the most educated and I am sure it’s to do with the blessings 😂😂

  • Duh they are”Volunteers” in the first place & they shouldn’t expect payment coz they volunteer.

    • Are you paying ushers and those who do cleaning and arrange chairs Voluntarily at your Church.Is PHD the only Church with Voluntary WORKERS

  • VOLUNTEER:one who willingly offers service,normally when done without any pay .

  • You are not God – only God blesses.

    • Mindah Guvava don’t lie to the world.Who BLESSED JACOB.havasi Baba vake ISAAC.Unonyebera vasingaverengi Bible sewe.

  • Magaya can you yell us about our relative Chipo chakanyuka

  • Yes its true, #Volunteers, no ruling can be against him, they are volunteers.

  • Pa dako pake mbavha iyo kuba mari mu church

  • Isu we volunteer kwedu nefree will yedu n don expect any monetary gain but for the gud of it. Avo vakutopihwa havo blessings vatori bhoo….

  • Nehanda hauna nyaya

  • Are volunteers supposed to be payed? Some times your headlines aghmmm nxa!

  • Batai munhu for abuse of office for the purpose of theft

  • I am not a magaya follower neither do i like him but vanhu vemuzimbabwe so we are ever retards,is that headline worth to discuss,go methodist,roma,pentacostals even kumasowe everyone works in church without pay,so because magaivha ane vanhu we must attack him until Jesus come,asi denga racho ndera Nehanda radio here nxaaaaa.

  • Guys ukasatsvaga basa zviri physical rinokuhoresa mari kuti ubhadhare rent unoshaya pekugara.Musanamate Mwari zvisizvo munofa nenzara endai kumabasa moriritir mhuri

  • What is a VOLUNTEER??????????? What is a WORKER?????????.Does a Volunteer have an obligation??????????Does any Church have an obligation over VOLUNTEERS???????????.Which Churches are paying VOLUNTEERS????????? How much are they paying??????????.Ma Volunteers atanga ku PHD here.So only PHD is suppose to pay VOLUNTEERS???????????.If a Volunteer decides to stop coming,is he answerable to anyone?????????.Helping to clean,sweep and arrange chairs in the house of God is by choice,nobody is forced.Ushering in the house of God is by choice.Singing in the house of God is by choice.Don’t hate someone to this extend.

  • But what if a volonteer is paddling profits in a business set up is he/she working for free.. or up for abuse

    • You are crazy,is anyone forced to be a Volunteer.If he or she decides to stop coming,who will look for him.Give names of Churches which are paying VOLUNTEERS and how much

    • Volunteers ..volunteer for good and they have also sets of rules that they re obliged to follow

    • A volunteer can be payed in different ways and can benefit in so many ways

    • Obligations in remuneration

  • Kana wavolunteer wogoda kubhadharirweizve shanda hama

  • In other words they get nothing for their hard work.

  • SAKA WESE ASINGASHANDI KANA AFUNGA KUTSVAGA MARI ANOUYA KU PHD OTI I’M OFFERING MY SERVICE VOLUNTARILY,AFTER ASHANDA OTI NDIBHADHAREYI GET AWAY MHANI.

    • If the business is about making money volunteers should be paid allowances to enable them to travel to and from work. I have problems with employers who employ volunteers and not pay them anything. A person has everyday needs which need to be considered.

    • Nicky Bennett,form your own Church and pay Volunteers.

    • Haaa noone was forced not even at gun point so no complaints no busfare no voluntary period.

  • This story writer akanyengwa akanyenga akarambwa ne one of either volunteer.

  • Agrrrrrr .. this guy is just making the wrong noises waya waya … hindaa soo

  • On what planet do volunteers get paid?? A volunteer is not an employee. Ngatisatsvage muromo pasina

  • Zvaritori business muchurch pakutenderedzwa madhora😂😂😂

  • Anogona vakadzi kumhanyira kuti vahurewo naye varume vachinyeperwa kuti muchaita mari

  • Admin Tora magaba ako unotambira kure nevanhu Vakuru,

  • It is god who blessed please pay those that work for you 😊 that is where we call ourselves Christians fall short pay the brother or sister their worth stay blessed .

  • Its very normal for people to volunteer their time in churches for FREE, go to any church you will definately see such people.

  • yes lm a volunteer

  • I think uriku manfester demon rekuvenga Prophet Magaya…enda unotsvaka basa …uwane zvekuita

  • volunteer haapihwe salary but anopihwa ma ree basements

  • Kana someone volunteers to work for free n the ine being given the service decides to pay him/her as a token of appreciation what is wrong with that iye Magaya wacho ambonyanyoita sei pple of zim we are cowards.