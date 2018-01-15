Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


SA tycoon to invest $1,2bn

By Freeman Razemba

South African tycoon Mr Robert Matana Gumede arrived in the country last night to cement a $1,2 billion investment deal in key sectors of the economy which include infrastructure development, energy, health services, tourism and financial services.

South African investor, Guma Group of Companies executive chairman Robert Matana Gumede (left) is welcomed by Guma Group business development executive Emmanuel Charumbira (centre) and local partner Brookes Enterprises director Samson Paul on arrival at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport yesterday. — (Picture by Memory Mangombe)

The visit follows a meeting he held with President Mnangagwa on December 21 last year in Pretoria, South Africa.

Mr Gumede — who is the founder and executive chairman of Guma Group — is an award-winning businessman and entrepreneur who is also the current co-chair of the SA-Russia Business Council, and was co-chair of the Brics Business Forum in China in 2011.

He is also a member of the African China Trade and Infrastructure Development Forum with global experience in infrastructure development.

In an interview on arrival at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport yesterday, Mr Gumede said he was optimistic about investing here under the new political dispensation owing to conducive policies pitched by President Mnangagwa.

“I am happy to be here in Zimbabwe just to see what one can do in assisting Government in achieving its short-term goals of turning around the economy of the country. As an entrepreneur and businessman who is involved various businesses, I felt it was an opportune time to come into your country and identify some of the opportunities that my company will be able to invest in,” he said.

He said he was already an investor in the country in the tourism sector. Mr Gumede said he wanted to invest more, especially in infrastructure and ICT.

“For me Zimbabwe offers a great opportunity and Zimbabwe used to be the basket of Africa. I believe good times are back and I didn’t want to wait, especially when I am in South Africa as a neighbour,” he said.

He said if Zimbabwe and South Africa combined their strengths, they could do so much together and that Africans should help each other.

“I want to partner with local Zimbabweans in various sectors of the economy where we will work together. What will stop Zimbabweans from investing in South Africa? Nothing!” he said.

He said Zimbabwe had the most intelligent and hardworking people.

Guma Group business development executive Mr Emmanuel Charumbira said they were looking at investing more than $1,2 billion.

“Guma is not new to Zimbabwe. We have investments in Victoria Falls where we have two lodges and we are also operating helicopters in Victoria Falls. At the moment, looking at the projects we have targeted based on our research, we are looking in the region of $1,2 billion to invest in the country,” he said.

Local company, Brookes Enterprises director Mr Samson Paul said he initiated the investment deals that saw Mr Gumede coming to Zimbabwe.

“It is the responsibility of every patriotic Zimbabwean to do whatever they can, in their respective fields to help revive the economy,” he said.

President Mnangagwa visited South Africa in December where he addressed an oversubscribed business indaba.

He told South Africans and the Zimbabwe Diaspora of immense business opportunities in the country, and that Zimbabwe was open for investment. The Herald

  • Good times for Zimbabwe upon us.

  • We have had enough of mega deals and investments during Mugabe era and it was just propaganda. Mugabe and E.D same whatsapp group.

  • Anonyura uyo nematororo epazim

  • Oooh shame thieves are happy

  • Magama true that ,I ran out of comment

  • Tangible evidence of your hard work E D. Detractors are hurt. Keep it up Mr President.

  • The problem of these so called investors except Europeans n Americans, they bring everything from their countries even if it is a pot to cook sadza in the canteen. They don’t even support local production. Let it be a law that every investor he only bring capital, n buy local goods. Yes they are allowed to import what is not manufactured here in Zimbabwe.

  • you welcome a 1.2b investment,and turn a blind eye on a 15b loss.I don’t see the logic.

  • Where is Aliko Dangoti

  • http://www.presscouncil.org.za/Ruling/View/robert-gumede-vs-mail-and-guardian-2151
    The gist of the stories was that a criminal case of corruption had been opened against Mr Robert Gumede, chairperson of listed information technology company GijimaAST. The police were investigating allegations that he had bribed Telkom executives to win a R600-million tender.

    At the time the stories were written Gumede had just donated R10-million to the ANC.

  • That’s good

  • The best thing Zimbabweans can do at the moment is to allow investors to come in and put money in the country. It would be very naïve to profile investors based on origin. You can’t be a chooser when you know you are just a beggar. Any investor will play by the rules if you don’t corrupt them yourselves.

  • Tycoon haisi mbavha here sevamwe😀😀😀…cz tichikura taiti tycoon itsotsi

  • That’s a welcome development, inter Africa trade, inter Africa investments should be encouraged most. A positive step to removing barriers to trade within Africa.

  • Taneta nazvo zvekunzi heee pane ma investor ari kuuya etc…dai aiuya kubva Mugabage achiripo tingadai tisikutambura. Mozotaura zvema investor after elections not now coz hapana investor anoda ku risker mari yake when he is not sure about politics dzemuno

  • Ko Dangote akazodii zviye kkk

  • first time to hear about the guy

  • Now u toking … but ummmmm .. tenderpreneurs????

  • Nehanda Radio, do you know the meaning of $1.2 billion?