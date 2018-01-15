Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Minister cracks whip over passports delays

By Nqobile Tshili

Government has challenged the Registrar General’s Office to strive to issue new passports within stipulated periods saying incompetence would not be tolerated.

Passports go through the numbering and perforation stage at the National Passport Production Centre in Harare
This follows a public outcry over delays in issuance of passports by RG’s Office.A normal passport which costs $53 should be released within a month while an emergency passport which costs $318 takes 24 hours to be released.

The RG’s Office has however been struggling to release passports within the stipulated periods.

A passport which is supposed to be released within a month is taking up to six months to be released.

In an interview, the Minister of Home Affairs and Culture Dr Obert Mpofu said in line with the new work ethic, the passport office should adhere to stipulated times in releasing travel documents.

“There are categories of passports which are supposed to be made known to the public and those categories have a time limit in which a passport has to be issued.The RG’s Office should therefore ensure that the passports are issued within the agreed period because people pay for these services,” said Dr Mpofu.

He said the Government will not accept ineptitude from civil servants.“We’ve met officials from the RG’s Office and told them that there should be no unnecessary bureaucracy on issues that affect the public. We don’t condone that, the new administration does not condone any ineptitude on the part of public servants,” he said.

Dr Mpofu said he has already directed officials from his Ministry to perform in line with Government expectations.

“I’ve been addressing senior officials from the RG’s Office, immigration and the police and we have given them our clear road map on what we expect,” said Dr Mpofu. The Chronicle

  • Goodmove

  • You can’t ask a 75 year old Mudede to move fast, he is not supposed to. He is there to serve Zanupf interests but there are unintended outcomes

  • Iwo ma whip aya anzwa neku crakwer

  • We applied for passports in August up to today they are not yet out…such inefficiencies mustn’t be tolerated

  • Registrar General’ office is over staffed but under performing. Something must be done urgently

  • I applied in may till now no passport

  • I applied in September only to be told the ones that came out it’s for August check with us in Feb like seriously

  • Tari Sai there’s hope

  • They are asking for bribes so your passport can be released earlier. Those touts that stand outside of the passport office are employed by the officers inside to bring in clients for them. Passports have become a ‘Pvt’ Ltd…corruption is so rife in that office even the ZRP is a joke compared to the passport and birth registration offices…they are the definition of corrupt.

  • Tobaiwa Mudede achiri kudeiko ikoko?

  • Some countries a passport takes 2 to 3 weeks after applying,

  • poor countries like malawi its only a day for yo passport to be out

  • Botswana 5 days after applying… You wonder with Zimbabwe zvino famba sei

  • Yaa plz help that wy so long

  • Mudede must be retired zvavakaita Chihuri to save us from being ‘shitholes’

  • Why not remove the Registrar general

  • ED haasi kumira kani .. I collected my new passport in mutare on new years’ day .. they were on duty.. it took me less than 5 minutes .. and there was not a single queue. I even asked and they told me its a directive fron nee dispensation

    • Why do u talk to them just ignore those buggers

  • The delay is costing us money cz l hve to apply for an ETD nt fair at all

  • Creating a backlog for what exactly??? Bunch of incompetent beings

  • True work on this minister

  • They are working fast esp mutare the lady at cash office wow she has good customer care skills. But they need to provide photocopying cz touts outside are charging .50c per copy thats shit. They must hve a small tuck wthin the premises wch is either run by them or an individual . Those touts must be removed. Imagine paying .50c for a black pen

  • sherpard

    the Register General and his staff are very corrupt, the delays are just meant for people to pay a bribe so that processing will be faster , there was never any report of shortage of passport books or something, thy really must be taken to task, I am also wondering has Tobaiwa Mudede not reached his retirement age, if he ahs then why is he not retiring, this attitude of keeping people in positions more than long enough breeds a culture of ownership like what Mugabe thought, Mudede aso thinks that he now owns the Registrar Department, this is nonsense.

  • Ngava gadzirise kuzvitupa futi. Id’s are taking long to come out, at register general offices; their are attending few people a day they must increase the numbers of serving people.