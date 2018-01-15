Jaure set for Ngezi exit

Defender Partson Jaure is reportedly to be on his way out of Castle Lager Premiership side Ngezi Platinum Stars to join Zambia’s Buildcon.

Jaure, who joined Ngezi Platinum in July 2016, after partying ways with South African side University of Pretoria is said to have already agreed terms with Buildcon including a $12 000 signing on fee.

Buildcon is one of the richest football clubs in Zambia and will be playing in that country’s top flight league this season after sealing promotion last year.

The departure of Jaure is likely to come as a huge blow to Tonderai Ndiraya’s aspirations of assembling a competitive side for next season having finished third last year.

Ndiraya will, however, take comfort in that he managed to retain the services of utility player Liberty Chakoroma.

Chakoroma is one of the players who had been included by FC Platinum on their 28-man list that was registered with the Confederation of African Football for this year’s Champions League after he had agreed personal terms with the reigning champions.

However, Ngezi was able to convince the player to continue with the team.

Ngezi also managed to extend contracts of their senior players such as Walter Mukanga, Tichaona Mabvura, Godknows Murwira and Qadr Amini.

Ngezi are also reportedly to have concluded the signing of Tichaona Chipunza, who is joining as a free agent after his contract with Dynamos expired at the end of last year.

Ndiraya has been a longtime admirer of Chipunza who was voted Dynamos’ Most Consistent Player for last year.

Also reportedly to have joined Ngezi is Frank Mukarati, who was at How Mine last season. The ambitious mining side are also said to be enticing Warriors goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva to replace Takabva Mawaya who is heading back to ZPC Kariba.

Mkuruva is currently on the books of Absa Premiership side Cape Town City after joining them at the beginning of last season but game time has eluded him.

Ngezi Platinum are keen to capitalise on that by giving him an enticing offer.

Another former Dynamos defender Elisha Muroiwa is also on the verge of completing a move to Ngezi.

Muroiwa is currently not attached after being offloaded by Tanzanian side Singida United. DailyNews