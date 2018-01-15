Hotel workers union formerly registered

Hospitality and Allied Workers Union of Zimbabwe has been legally registered to represent the interests of non-managerial employees in the hotel, catering and hospitality industry.

This comes after the union made an application to the Registrar of Labour which complied with the provisions of the Labour Act.

In a Government Gazette published on Friday, the Registrar of Labour notified that any person who wishes to make any representations relating to the union’s application is invited to lodge their representation with the Registrar of Labour at Compensation House at the corner Simon Vengai Muzenda Street and Central Avenue in Harare.

“Any person who lodges or posts representation should advise the registrar whether or not he or she will be attending the accreditation proceedings,” the noticed reads.

Meanwhile, accreditation proceedings for the Engineering Maintenance and Civil Engineering Workers Union have been set for February 15 at Compensation House in the morning.

The application for registration was first notified by General Notice 503 of 2017, published in the Government Gazette of October 6, 2017.

Elsewhere, an application has been made to the Registrar of Labour for Zimbabwe Prospectors Association to represent the interests of employers engaged in mineral prospecting. DailyNews