Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

ED accused of bribing chiefs

15,425 71

By Gift Phiri

Zimbabwe’s main opposition party along with rights groups have accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of bribing chiefs with cars in exchange for votes.

48 chiefs from eight provinces were given Isuzu twin cab vehicles from the first batch of the 52 cars.

This comes after Mnangagwa splurged a fortune on 52 brand new double cab cars for traditional leaders, in a move that has been roundly condemned as “sickening vote-buying” by Zanu PF ahead of the watershed polls — and not withstanding other more urgent needs.

Mnangagwa and his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, handed over the cars in Gweru on Saturday after meeting with 286 traditional chiefs.

He said the rest of the cars were on their way.

Rights groups and the opposition allege that in return of the privileges, the chiefs are expected to render unconditional support for Mnangagwa and his lieutenants in Zanu PF and act as agents of the electoral authoritarian ruling regime in the do-or-die 2018 general polls.

Mnangagwa, who ascended to power last November in a military coup that toppled veteran ruler Robert Mugabe, faces a tough challenge in the presidential vote being held alongside parliamentary and municipal ballots around mid this year.

The main opposition MDC said traditional leaders were obliged to be non-political actors by the supreme law of the land.

“Of course, . . . Mnangagwa is smelling a humiliating defeat at the hands of the MDC in the forthcoming elections; thus, he is desperately trying to garner support from the country’s traditional leaders to enable them to virtually coerce their subjects to vote for Zanu PF,” MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu told the Daily News.

“However, this strategy will not work because the majority of the chiefs and other traditional leaders are very smart people. They don’t want to be used as Zanu PF’s political commissars.

“The time of the hand-over of the motor vehicles to chiefs is obviously meant to compromise them and make them willing tools of the Zanu PF regime. This will not work because the chiefs know that the Zanu PF regime, even under . . . Mugabe, was never genuinely interested in looking after their welfare.”

Stephen Chan, a professor of world politics at the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London in the United Kingdom, said as far as he can see, Mnangagwa has continued a practice borrowed from the Mugabe era.

“I disagree with it but it is, unfortunately, a common political phenomenon in many parts of Africa,” opined Chan.

Gladys Hlatywayo, a political analyst and civil rights campaigner, said it was sad that the Mnangagwa administration was demonstrating each day that it is not different from the previous regime.

“They continue to use the same tactics and strategies and, personally, I struggle to see the so-called ‘new dispensation’. It is a case of misplaced priorities given the state of the economy,” she said.

Zimbabwe’s economy is deep in the throes of a debilitating economic crisis, which has led to horrendous company closures and the consequent loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Life has therefore become more and more unbearable for millions of long-suffering Zimbabweans, as the local economy continues to die amid a severe shortage of cash.

Hlatywayo said the timing of Mnangagwa’s benevolence points to the motive.

“Like the previous administration, this administration seeks to use traditional leaders to mobilise on its behalf ahead of upcoming elections,” she said.

The Mugabe regime was known for valorising the traditional leadership institution, showering them with gifts such as vehicles, farms, farm machinery, generators, houses, mobile phones, fuel and electricity, and effectively making them agents of coercion, contrary to their much-vaunted role as custodians of national culture and traditional values.

Dewa Mavhinga, head of the Human Rights Watch Southern Africa, said there was no difference between Mnangagwa and Mugabe when it comes to Zanu PF’s relationship with chiefs.

“The timing of the car gifts to chiefs ahead of elections could point to inducements for chiefs to support and campaign for Zanu PF in violation of the Constitution which requires chiefs to be strictly non-partisan. It points to misplaced priorities when hospitals lack basic medicines and equipment,” he said.

Analyst Tamuka Charles Chirimambowa said each car can buy four tractors and with 230 cars, you have close to a 1 000 tractors that could have boosted farmers.

“The buying of cars is consumption economics and if he would have bought something like tractors, that’s production economics,” he said.

Analyst Xwayani Hope Msipha said the dishing out of cars to chiefs was a clear political move done by a party conscious of the need to seal the rural areas from the opposition.

Mugabe built a massive wall of fear for the rural people — who constitute 75 percent of the Zimbabwean voter bloc — maintaining control over the rural vote by directing ordinary voters to give their ballot-paper serial numbers to their village headmen, who would have marshalled the voters to the polling station and made them queue in a predetermined order, blatantly violating the sanctity of the vote.

Intimidated villagers willingly voted for Zanu PF, and those who disobeyed this instruction were ruthlessly punished — commanded to sprawl on the ground, sometimes naked, then clobbered on the back, buttocks, the head, while some had their homes burnt or knocked down or told never to return to their villagers by Zanu PF youths — pumped up with beer or marijuana.

Other defiant opposition villagers were taken to re-education camps and castigated for their treachery and perfidy while suffering long nights of physical abuse and indoctrination.

Under his electoral regime, rural voters faced a world where silence was the only option and chose to live in obedience, in silence, well aware any dissent would be crushed.

Msipha said chiefs have over the years been very pivotal in the political economy of rural areas as they act as instruments of both coercion and party organisation.

“You cannot separate chiefs from Zanu PF in most of the Mashonaland areas where they are also key elements of the party structure. With their loyalty bought by the token cars, Zanu PF is guaranteed of the next rural vote unless the opposition employs some sophisticated programmes to outflank Zanu PF on the rural economy front.

“Cars are only cementing what ED has done through command inputs and other programmes. Only an independent economic organisation in the rural areas can liberate the people from Zanu PF structures,” said Msipha.

Analyst Maxwell Saungweme said the development demonstrates that Mnangagwa’s presidency was a false dawn.

“Giving those cars is so insensitive at a juncture we have crisis in social services with sewage gushing out of taps in Harare and hospitals lacking essential drugs. This shows us that the military regime in Harare is interested not in public service delivery and democracy but strengthening its foothold on power,” opined Saungweme.

“Buying chiefs cars and making them de-facto Zanu PF campaign agents is a major efficacious, tried and tested rigging strategy in Zanu PF’s tool box of poll manipulation,” he added.

Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba has rejected charges that the handover of cars was “sickening vote buying”, saying what was sickening was a chief who goes about in scorch-cart or on a bicycle.

“Traditional leaders have conditions of service, and those conditions must be commensurate with the dignity we attach to their office as traditional leaders,” he told the Daily News.

“As a matter of fact, that condition went unmet for almost six or so years because of problems of finance in government. If you remember, it was the last act done by the former president, which the current president has implemented. It’s not the first time chiefs are getting vehicles,” Charamba said, warning the “unelectable” MDC against picking a fight over that issue and alienating chiefs by questioning why they should be driving. DailyNews

You might also like More from author

  • Its there Game and its in their blood veins so nothing is surprise us that they bribe those Stupid chiefs to get votes!!!

  • This is the problm in zim…do u thnk panezvobuda ipapa wth ths gorvernment?Go to hospitals.schools..check the infrastructures etc u wil cry bt vanotora mari votambisa by buyin cars as bribe ..machief haasirivo vega vachavhota bt nesu saka tichaona

  • His accusers should have thought bout it before they rushed to America to ask for the continuation of sanctions.

  • Mnangagwa is not different from Mugabe. The resignation of RG was a deal to hand power to ED

  • Expectations in the country are very high. If I am to be chosen to be president of Zimbabwe today. I will not accept. I tell you, people are not sleeping or eating properly because of trucks given to chiefs. If they were planes ED was going to be skinned alive.

    • But honestly we can list 100 things to be done first before buying cars. Hospitals and schools being on the top of the list, “you know what I mean”.

    • True but it looks like there was no constitutional option on same.

  • hakuna kana hospital ine ambulance kwayo votopa ma individuals mota dzei come election tsvakai kuti mobirira sei zvenyu Rita akagara atiza aona kuoma kwazvo toripo let us wait and see vapei kwasara madays mangani zviya to election

  • Just look at the ground where the cars are parked. Is he insane? The roads are full of potholes and all what the chiefs want is just a ride.
    Very sad. That’s why the all wear purple greyish color gown that does not have any significant to their tribes.

  • Imi ma chiefs chamunoda imotikari chete. Dzinofamba pakadii hamuna basa nazvo.

  • Dzamakapihwa naMugabe dzakaparara in a short period coz ma roads haana kumira mushe
    . Asi chiiko nhai vanhu imi??

  • Dzamakapihwa naMugabe dzakaparara in a short period coz ma roads haana kumira mushe
    . Asi chiiko nhai vanhu imi??

  • Dzamakapihwa naMugabe dzakaparara in a short period coz ma roads haana kumira mushe
    . Asi chiiko nhai vanhu imi??

  • Munombofungasei shuwa??

  • Munombofungasei shuwa??

  • Munombofungasei shuwa??

  • New Zimbabwe kkkkkk

  • New Zimbabwe kkkkkk

  • New Zimbabwe kkkkkk

  • Hospitals no mushonga etc,asi chamurikuda kukwira motor chete. Chiiko kufunga kwenyu nhai veduwee. Mandigura kunorira.

  • Hospitals no mushonga etc,asi chamurikuda kukwira motor chete. Chiiko kufunga kwenyu nhai veduwee. Mandigura kunorira.

  • Hospitals no mushonga etc,asi chamurikuda kukwira motor chete. Chiiko kufunga kwenyu nhai veduwee. Mandigura kunorira.

  • Pfungwa dzakaendepiko? kana dzaimbovapo.

  • Pfungwa dzakaendepiko? kana dzaimbovapo.

  • Pfungwa dzakaendepiko? kana dzaimbovapo.

  • Thatz abusing state Funds…

  • Thatz abusing state Funds…

  • Thatz abusing state Funds…

  • I wouldnt call that an accusation …..That is a fact He did it not to beneffit the majority…..where does the money come from ivo vachiti hakuna mari vana Jonathan Moyo nana Chombo nana Grace vakaba mari…..yavo yavakaba vaa kutengera madzishe motikari?Zvatagara takangojaira izwo …..A President deserves respect but Munangagwa can get that From Chiwenga and Charumbira and His other bootlickers

  • I wouldnt call that an accusation …..That is a fact He did it not to beneffit the majority…..where does the money come from ivo vachiti hakuna mari vana Jonathan Moyo nana Chombo nana Grace vakaba mari…..yavo yavakaba vaa kutengera madzishe motikari?Zvatagara takangojaira izwo …..A President deserves respect but Munangagwa can get that From Chiwenga and Charumbira and His other bootlickers

  • I wouldnt call that an accusation …..That is a fact He did it not to beneffit the majority…..where does the money come from ivo vachiti hakuna mari vana Jonathan Moyo nana Chombo nana Grace vakaba mari…..yavo yavakaba vaa kutengera madzishe motikari?Zvatagara takangojaira izwo …..A President deserves respect but Munangagwa can get that From Chiwenga and Charumbira and His other bootlickers

  • Mara machiefs murikuda kuona moto ziwai kuti u owe us on ntwraping up after second chimurenga most areas still have the remains of cdes civillians and the spirit mediums shld be the issue u tok w gvt : till when u had a gud inititive which brought indepence bt alas u dnt wrap up

  • Mara machiefs murikuda kuona moto ziwai kuti u owe us on ntwraping up after second chimurenga most areas still have the remains of cdes civillians and the spirit mediums shld be the issue u tok w gvt : till when u had a gud inititive which brought indepence bt alas u dnt wrap up

  • Mara machiefs murikuda kuona moto ziwai kuti u owe us on ntwraping up after second chimurenga most areas still have the remains of cdes civillians and the spirit mediums shld be the issue u tok w gvt : till when u had a gud inititive which brought indepence bt alas u dnt wrap up

  • The chiefs are used to the lavish lifestyle at the expense of rural development, they joined the bootlicking brigade😂😂

  • The chiefs are used to the lavish lifestyle at the expense of rural development, they joined the bootlicking brigade😂😂

  • The chiefs are used to the lavish lifestyle at the expense of rural development, they joined the bootlicking brigade😂😂

  • Same Zimbabwe

  • Same Zimbabwe

  • Same Zimbabwe

  • imota dzaida kupiwa maministers eG40 mhanii imii siyai madzimambo valumewokaa pana chakaipa apo natsa kwawabva kirukuvhute

  • imota dzaida kupiwa maministers eG40 mhanii imii siyai madzimambo valumewokaa pana chakaipa apo natsa kwawabva kirukuvhute

  • imota dzaida kupiwa maministers eG40 mhanii imii siyai madzimambo valumewokaa pana chakaipa apo natsa kwawabva kirukuvhute

  • makudo mamwe chete azvireve kuti kana rikabva kuzambia rikapinda muzimbabwe rochinja hunhu

  • makudo mamwe chete azvireve kuti kana rikabva kuzambia rikapinda muzimbabwe rochinja hunhu

  • makudo mamwe chete azvireve kuti kana rikabva kuzambia rikapinda muzimbabwe rochinja hunhu

  • Politics is a game of bribes since it is about economics. You bribe the populace through manifestos p… https://t.co/bl4F9nE5sh

  • these chief they are being bribed to threaten and force people in their books to vote for zanu pf,that why you see all over zimbabwe in rural areas the youth that thinks of his/her future they are running away and never go back,the other thing lets not just complain without vote lets register to vote,kumamisha kwave netwuvanhu twushoma than mumatown,dai kuchingonzi tivhotere president chete not Mps

  • Vakaona kt in rural kune vanhu vakawanda than in town dats why akapa ma Chief…… Kut azoudza vanhu vekumusha wamuvhotere

  • They can do the same.if they want

  • Zanu has never won any election they always force themselves in,tru vote buying, intimidation o by force.

  • “Kana madzokera kumatunhu enyu, mundovaudza zve vanhu venyu kuti kakomana kedu ndiko kavekutonga…” (quote)
    ED Mnangagwa at the handover of cars to Chiefs in Gweru on Saturday

  • And the chiefs will tell their people,and I quote’,,tikuone pacomputor kuty wavotera MDC,unobva mudunhu rangu”,

  • Kkkk hanzi bribing Chiefs…. Ko makore ese vaingopiwa wani

  • Obvious

  • Mnangagwa is the one who happened to be concerned about cutting the costs what’s this now

  • Kkkk only Zim gvt inotengera marova motokari

  • And all the opposition think of are votes, not economic development or even social development. But vote buying.

  • Tati tadii

  • Bribing garazviye inoitwa pajekerere here

  • these small thingz keep piling up? how do u justify a loan to build new parly wn the economy is in sh… https://t.co/Ip2NwB3bop

  • The snake has only shed its skin.

  • It’s must kuti chiefs vanopihwa mota
    that’s change my guy things are changing in Zimbabwe

  • Asi kwenyu hakuna madzimambo here?ko vakapiwa zvakaipa chii

  • accused by who?

  • I watch the meeting kkkkk actually the chieves were not happy during the proceeds . Ndaitosiririswa nemadzishe anoitwa kunge pwere

  • asi zvimwe itaiwo semakadzidza imi vanhu….u call this bribing…. ko machief ahapiwe mota after every 5yrs hre ….musapindwa nechi opposition kudaro imi

  • Do these chiefs have driver’s licences?

  • ED is highly influenced, motivated and encouraged by the South African political moves especially tha… https://t.co/19Vr99Ceuw

  • You spend the whole day crying for the trucks dzakatopihwa ma chief kare instead of registering to vote and addressing the succession query in MDC and coming up with counter strategies .izvezvi chief akutomhanya ne vhamu itsva achi campaigner mudunhu rake . Ndosaka ZANU ichizongohwina .