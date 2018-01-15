Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


CSO plans Gukurahundi demo at UK embassy

A local civil rights group has announced plans to stage a demonstration in the United Kingdom on February 10, to ratchet up pressure on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration to address the emotive Gukurahundi massacres.

Mthwakazi youths protesting against President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Bulawayo
The 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement (1893 MHRRM)’s supreme organ, the International Board, will hold the protest at Zimbabwe’s UK embassy.

“The demonstration will once more take place outside Zimbabwe’s UK embassy, the Zimbabwe House located at number 429 Strand, London, WC2R 0JR. The demonstration will take place from 1pm to 5pm on this day. The nearest train station is Charing Cross, London,” 1893 MHRRM said in a statement.

1893 MHRRM is a movement whose ultimate purpose is to restore the collective social, economic, educational, and cultural, language and territorial rights of the people of Mthwakazi (Matabeleland).

After this demo, the movement said it will organise the first Diaspora Matebele Genocide Conference in the UK in May or April.

In 1983, former president Robert Mugabe launched a massive security clampdown in parts of the Midlands and Matabeleland — the heartland of the Ndebele ethnic minority and a stronghold of his political rival, Joshua Nkomo — that claimed over 20 000 people. DailyNews

