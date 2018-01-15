Arsenal want to seal £53m Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal soon – Guillem Balague

By Rhys Turrell

Arsenal look set to sell Alexis Sanchez in the coming days and they want Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on board to help fill the void left by his departure. Balague claims the Dortmund man is wanted ‘soon’.

The Spanish football expert wrote on Twitter: “Alexis Sanchez not fully agreed yet. United favourites and next 2-3 days key (nobody takes City out of equation yet). Meanwhile Arsenal want to close soon deal for Aubameyang, left out of squad today, for €60m (£53m).”

Aubameyang was dropped by Dortmund for their Bundesliga clash with Wolfsburg today.

The Gabon international was left out for ‘disciplinary reasons’.

Dortmund boss Peter Stoger told Sky Germany: “He hinted briefly that he had forgotten the appointment, but the meeting was announced everywhere and several times.

“But anyone who knows me is aware that I am not vindictive. He can be back in action next week.”

Arsene Wenger revealed earlier today that Sanchez’s future at Arsenal will be decided in the next 48 hours.

Speaking after the Gunners lost 2-1 at Bournemouth, he said: “It could happen today, tomorrow or not at all.

“I didn’t want to travel with him and then he goes somewhere.

“It will be decided in the next 48 hours.

“It was difficult for him because he was on standby a little bit.” Daily Star