Arsenal want to seal £53m Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal soon – Guillem Balague

By Rhys Turrell

Arsenal look set to sell Alexis Sanchez in the coming days and they want Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on board to help fill the void left by his departure. Balague claims the Dortmund man is wanted ‘soon’.

The Spanish football expert wrote on Twitter: “Alexis Sanchez not fully agreed yet. United favourites and next 2-3 days key (nobody takes City out of equation yet). Meanwhile Arsenal want to close soon deal for Aubameyang, left out of squad today, for €60m (£53m).”

Aubameyang was dropped by Dortmund for their Bundesliga clash with Wolfsburg today.

The Gabon international was left out for ‘disciplinary reasons’.

Dortmund boss Peter Stoger told Sky Germany: “He hinted briefly that he had forgotten the appointment, but the meeting was announced everywhere and several times.

“But anyone who knows me is aware that I am not vindictive. He can be back in action next week.”

Arsene Wenger revealed earlier today that Sanchez’s future at Arsenal will be decided in the next 48 hours.

Speaking after the Gunners lost 2-1 at Bournemouth, he said: “It could happen today, tomorrow or not at all.

“I didn’t want to travel with him and then he goes somewhere.

“It will be decided in the next 48 hours.

“It was difficult for him because he was on standby a little bit.” Daily Star

  • Balague is a liar talks too much

  • So much hype over nothing. Lacazete was bought amid a lot of pomp and fanfare. Now he spends most of the time on the bench. The Arsenal philosophy needs an overhaul, and that cannot be done with Wenger still in charge!

    • Wataura chirungu chose but wangoratidza kuti zvebhora hauna kana humbowo, Laccazete arikutambiswa every match asi zvirikumuramba. regera ndichikubatsira hama yangu, French league is different to Epl – ndopaya paurikuona Bakayoko arikuita kunge huni. Falcao akauya zvikaramba futi. Wenger wauri kusvora nhasi ndiye mumwe chete akauya akachinja bhora reEpl , maitambwa maDu Du Du pakazouya Wenger ndopakatanga bhora pamunhu. Problem yeArsenal haisi yaWenger but Board isingadi kutenga Quality players , they force that Madala to work with average players.

    • average players is not an excuse mukuru,look at Man City, those were average players KDB ,Grabriel Jesus,Sane but they were turned into stars by Pep,point is how do you groom them Lacazete was a star in Lyon but he is struggling to ajust to Wenger’s style of play chete

  • Arsene wenger is an idiot busy buying strikers when the defence is dead.

  • Can’t ARSEnal sell Wenger himself….?