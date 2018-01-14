Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Rugeje threatens a repeat of 2008

Newly appointed ZANU PF national political commissar, Rt Lt General Engelbert Rugeje has sent shivers down people’s spines after he warned supporters gathered at Mawungwa Business Centre in Gutu to be mindful of the violence unleashed onto the country after his party lost the 2008 general elections to MDC T.

He said people should always remember 2008 as the country hurtles towards the 2018 general elections expected within the next seven months.

Hundreds of people were maimed in torture camps in Masvingo, women raped and scores of people killed in the worst election violence ever experienced in the province.

Ironically just 200 metres from where Rugeje addressed last week’s meeting was a torture base where civil servants including teachers were subjected to all forms of punishment and humiliation and the wounds are still fresh.

Rugeje who declared that Zanu PF will rule Zimbabwe “kusvika madhongi amera nyanga” (until forever) also reminded supporters of the way former President Mugabe was removed from power last November.

People at the rally also attended by The Mirror said although Rugeje called for unity and peace, his warnings on 2008 had a chilling effect as some lost family members at the time.

Rugeje was speaking at an event to celebrate the return of Pupurai Togarepi, the national youth secretary deposed at the height of Lacoste and G40 fights within Zanu PF.

The event was attended by Zanu PF chief whip Lovemore Matuke, Masvingo provincial chairman Ezra Chadzamira, Harare youth chairman Godfrey Gomwe and other high ranking party officials.

Togarepi comes from Gutu South and is believed to be eyeing former Minister of State for Masvingo, Paul Chimedza’s Parliamentary seat.

Rugeje said he came to Masvingo in 2008 when things were bad and he corrected the situation.

Rugeje who was a serving member of the Zimbabwe National Army at the time said he again led the party’s campaigns in the 2013 general elections and Zanu PF made a clean sweep of the 26 seats on the table.

“We are getting towards important elections this year. I came here in 2008 when things were bad. I don’t know where Masvingo had got this spirit and I came and sorted things out. I came back again in 2013 and led the campaign team and I moved around the province addressing rallies and the results were impressive and this saw the current Party president giving Masvingo the post of political commissar. I expect you to give Zanu PF all seats in Masvingo now that I am full time in politics,” said Rugeje.

Political commentator Dr Fidelis Duri, described Rugeje`s speech as tragic as it did not augur well for the country’s new political dispensation that seeks to restore international confidence and attract investment to the country’s ailing economy.

He said the speech gives credence to views held by sceptics that Zimbabwe is indeed under military rule and there will be no free and fair elections in the country this year.

“Rugeje’s threats are unfortunate, in terms of foreign policy and President Mnangagwa’s appeal to local and foreign investors for investments. Reengagement requires guarantees of a safe and secure economic and political environment,” said Dr Duri.

MDC Alliance spokesperson Professor Welshman Ncube said the group has carried out two coups in a space of 10 years and they don’t change.

“You must understand that Rugeje was the one assigned to commit murder and torture in Masvingo min 2008 and these are the same people who carried out a coup against Tsvangirai in 2008. It only shows the nature of Zanu PF where a leopard never changes its spots,” said Ncube.

NPP spokesperson Jeffreyson Chitando said Rugeje should not behave in such a manner as his own relatives can also be caught in between the violence. The Mirror

  • Anewaya… zvinodzokororwa nemunhu mupenyu zviye? Indava kutaura semakasika vanhu nhai imi?

  • This man can do anything to prove his point i know him well

  • it’s not new to us. zanu pf will always be

  • Ende kwaGutu makakuderera haikona ,manje munodyiwa zvakadaro .

  • not this time

  • It is such pple who make us think what does the future hold for zim?

  • If this is is how EDM is planning to revive the economy and attract investors. It only shows that zanu pf has overstayed its welcome and will be resisted. Another chiwenga will appear to get rid of these new criminals until power is returned to the people.

  • Shame mentality ,that’s why they militarized the nation .
    It doesn’t surprise me ,even when they addressed their nature of staged military coup ,it was ZANU pf agenda .simply to save it from collapse.
    The whole ploy is to intimidate public so that they sink in their slumber in fear of yesterday trauma.
    Let alone innocent citizen and youth who are paid to sell their future by politicians dangling carrot ( money) in liquid form ,which they have been longing for ,despite them waiting in meandering lines and failing to get even kobo ( cent) for daily or weekly allocation.
    Time will tell ,since they assume their political sphere and having saying a lot than done .
    Vision is totally lost and substituted with atrocities ,abduction ,murder ,deleting those opposed to their dictatorial organ ,which is run by a full board of we don’t leave office even when defeated, so far the clueless head to tail forgot their ultimatum way forward plan

  • Ndikoko

  • Cde ED is this real .Do you suport this haluscination.Its pipo like Rugeje we dont need in Garwes leadership.Garwe is not for violence from the way he potrays himself.So whose disciple are you.President Garwe can you pliz get reed of this bad aple pliz..Rugeje are you happy about what happened in 2008.You suck.Why cant you learn from uncle bob kuti nomatter you myt opress pipo .Its dog has its day .Kudenga uko kuna Mwari varume .Itai hutsinye hose hwamungada kuitira vanhu asi kune zuva rimwe chete musiki paanoti zvaringana.Matanker aripo nedzimwe pfuti dzese dziripo but when the almighty God says its enough and blows his whistle you wont have anywhere to hide.History is there to teach you all this .We had pipo like Hitler where are they.??????

  • The state has been militarised, Zimbabwean problems are still very far from over

  • Ummmm media why u also negative how is that possible

  • Zvimwe tingataura . Kana panezvakadai zvataurwa inini ndichazviramba .

  • still in dark Zimbabwean problems Will be same state is militarily captured

  • Ndo free and fair inorehwa na ED iyyo

  • Hapana pakanyorwa kudaro dont lie, there’s not even a quote irikutaura kudaro, instead he spoke of unity and peace ahead of elections NOT A REPEAT, of 2008.

  • U better start unleashing violence to the economy then come to us povo.Why do u preach democracy when u force people to vote you.U can beat us ,rig the election ,do whatever you dream of doing ,but you will never win the hearts of the mass.Rig and intimidate the economy first the we start talking from there