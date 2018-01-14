Nadia Nakai more than a hip-hop star . . . manager claims she is being snubbed by promoters

By Bhekumuzi Ncube

SOUTH AFRICA-based hip-hop artiste, Nadia Nakai staked her claim as one of the sexiest celebrities in Africa when she posted smoking hot pictures of herself having the time of her life at a Cape Town beach early this year.

The Money Back hitmaker pulled out all the stops, going to the beach in a daring swimsuit which revealed her curves to the world to complement her rising stock in the music industry.

Last year Nakai praised the growth of Zimbabwean talent and encouraged Bulawayo’s rising hip-hop sensation, Cal_Vin to never give up on his music career.

Men were clearly charmed by Nadia’s sensuality with one Facebook user called Eddie Bodha describing her as more beautiful than even Beyoncé and reality show star, Kim Kardashian.

“Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian are not a match to Nadia Nakai. Nadia is simply gorgeous and she doesn’t need make-up to prove that,” he commented on Nadia Nakai’s Facebook page.

Nadia is signed by Family Tree label which is owned by the rap king of Mzansi, Cassper Nyovest. Chances are that if the Doc Shebeleza hit maker saw the sexy pictures Nadia posted in all of her social media accounts, he may very well consider himself blessed to be associated with such a gorgeous African princess.

Nakai’s close relationship with Cassper Nyovest has widely been misread as a possible steaming affair between the two musos. The rumours were fuelled by the sexy Nakai’s appearance in Cassper Nyovest’s chart topping video, Tito Mboweni.

However, the rumours were put to bed by Nadia who described Cassper Nyovest as a “brother from another mother”.

Nadia’s celebrity peers in South Africa include the likes of Minnie Dlamini, Boity Thulo and Nomzamo Mbatha who are under pressure to maintain their status as leading ladies in South Africa.

The Zimbabwe-born star that was raised in South Africa is popularly known for her delectable hit track Money Back. The talented superstar has collaborated with renowned South African artistes such as Kwesta and Cassper Nyovest. Her latest collabo Nameaan with Cassper Nyovest is exceptional.

However, she has barely performed in the City of Kings despite her success across the Limpopo. Some of her fans in Zimbabwe have been asking when she will rock Bulawayo where the genre has been well received.

Her manager Phindile Matroshe said Nadia Nakai is ready to perform both in Harare and Bulawayo but is yet to receive bookings from Zimbabwe’s leading promoters who have previously managed to bring the likes of Cassper Nyovest, Babes Wodumo, Mafikizolo and Busy Signal.

“We have never been booked by any of Zimbabwe’s promoters for Nadia to perform there. She actually wants to perform in Zimbabwe but she hasn’t been booked yet. During last year’s hip-hop awards in Bulawayo she was not even invited to perform there. For her to perform in Zimbabwe will be a big deal for her,” said Matroshe.

“It’s very heart-breaking that despite her success and support for Zimbabwean talent Nadia Nakai continues to be given the cold shoulder by Zimbabwe organisers. The fact of the matter though is that Nadia really wants to perform in Zimbabwe and is a big fan of Zimbabwean talent.”

Matroshe’s comments should give Zimbabwe entertainment promoters the challenge to make sure they fulfil fans and Nadia’s dream of seeing her perform in Zimbabwe. Sunday News