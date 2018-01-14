Mysterious rats gnaw two children to death

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


By Danisa Masuku

Sibangilizwe Ncube (42) is a troubled father. His two sons aged 14 and six years had their flesh eaten by rats that left wounds that eventually led to the boys’ deaths.

Sakhile Mahlangu

The latest incident is a talking point at Ox Farm resettlement area in Matobo District.

The deceased’s mother Sakhile Mahlangu (38) gathered courage and contained emotions as she narrated what her family is going through.

“All my children are gone,” the teary mother said as she gasped for air.

“I don’t know what I did to face this. My first born was attacked by hordes of rats on his arms and legs,” she said.

They came to the house more than once.

“The second time a strange looking rat without a tail and hind legs burrowed into my son’s arm and abdomen leaving a big wound. We sought help from hospital but it did not heal. He died last week. We buried him last Sunday,” she added.

In 2014, her then six-year-old suffered the same fate.

“He sustained wounds that were not healing and pus came out continuously until he died at the age of six,” she recalled.

Without children now, the rats can only come for the parents.

“We are afraid that the rats might pounce on us and wipe us off because they are mysterious and only target my family. Neighbours have children too and were not troubled by the rats,” she said.

A close family friend suspects that the rats were avenging for a misdemeanour that was done by the children when the family used to stay in Bazha.

“The children once stole a chicken belonging to a man called Moyo and there was a heated argument between Moyo and Ncube,” said the source.

For now Mahlangu is leaving matters in God’s hands.

“We believe in God, as such we are appealing to all men of God to come and exorcise our homestead before we are wiped out,”said Mahlangu. B-Metro

  • wtf what kind of rats are those !!

  • African rat Mutation,this isnt new,its a common phenomenon in Africa..its happened,just it never gets media coverage

  • Mud houses? I thought all zimbos live in mansions

    • Why

    • That’s what they always here in SA, “we don’t live in shacks,we live in mansions

    • This a structure u find in the rural areas My Guy, never in the cities. There is a massive difference.

    • But you find it in Zimbabwe none the less regardless of whether it’s rural or not,judging from this structure, most SA rural people stay in mansions

    • Even mansions are built using mud, if you know the meaning

    • Mud with cement duh!!

    • Life set up in Zimbabwe is different from SA by far so no need to compare.

    • if you go to deep kzn and eastern cape you will find those mud house you are asking those are true shelter for africans

    • SiphoKhoza what’s your point? and what do you mean when u say “”most SA rural people stay in mansions””,and if they do,so what?..is the whole of SA rich or comfortable..plizz we really disheartened by what these parents are going through,losing a child is no joke, not your ignorant argument about mansions and mud houses😏

    • very true amanda.does his relatives live in mansions?

    • I was merely making an observation after what your fellow zimbos had told me, I really thought that Zimbabwe was like sandton or something, imagine my shock when I saw a mud house?

    • Yes, they do Portia

    • Why being so shallow minded Sipho. The issue here is about rats eating humans.

    • whatever! you are obviously struggling to read

  • i dont think its normal rats

  • Shame
    Even children stole chicken but this is worst kind of revenge.Chicken?
    What if someone steal a beast belonging to that evilhearted wizard?

    • they are kids for crying out loud maybe they were hungry. shame

  • rats kk kk What a joke

  • Uhhhm this is so suspicious ! Rats eating up the children 😢, of course the wounds got contaminated and they died. I hv never heard of rats that eat humans 😯😯😯

    • In matebelelend it’s normal

    • They use juju

    • Born and bred in Matebeleland actually schooled in those areas mentioned in Matopo but hv never ever heard of this shuwa

    • Ahhh ok if it’s juju . I understand because it’s not normal. Kodwa kuyahawulisa lokhu

    • In Jozi and surrounding areas rats are a menace. They have killed many people especially kids.

    • Ronald Magombedze so there are normal rats that eat people ?

    • Yes Google rats in Joburg you will surely see what I’m talking about.

    • Ok thank you let me read about it

  • Its not normal

  • Very sad

  • Evil spirits at play

  • Shame may their souls rip

  • 2 bad

  • One of the years my father was working on a farm but something like the same as that was taking place to us you awake in the morning feets were eaten by rates by the heals i thought it was because ndairara ndatsika sadza or something but it was not .!,one day taendawo kunotambanevamwe wanike three guys including me hatisikutsika zwakanaka ko chii takadyiwa zvitsitsinho nemakonzo but it was not the issue that had stolen someone things and stuff huroyi chaiwo vanhu vanoroya vanodya flesh yemunhu arimupenyu zvoshamisa

    • very true

    • Muhupenyu hwedu vechitema munoitika zvinotyisa if you tell someone that is taking place anoti aah that never happened ah ndotya vanhu vamwari humwe hupenyu hwatorarama mukatii umo

    • Thanks Nancy liked my post on this timeline

  • Ah dont be ashamed it’s witch craft

  • link not opening whats the full story guys

  • Chikwambo ?