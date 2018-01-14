Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


‘Minister looted Chiadzwa diamonds’

By Brian Chitemba

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has opened fresh investigations into former Mines and Mining Development Minister Walter Chidhakwa over diamonds that allegedly disappeared from Government vaults during his stint at the ministry.

Mines Minister Walter Chidhakwa
Former Mines Minister Walter Chidhakwa

Zacc investigators told The Sunday Mail that Chidhakwa will soon be interviewed on the precious stones which vanished in 2015.

Also likely to be quizzed are former Cabinet ministers Ignatius Chombo and Walter Mzembi on fresh charges of abuse of office and corruption.

The anti-graft body’s spokesperson, Ms Phyllis Chikundura, could neither confirm nor deny the development, saying she could only check the facts tomorrow.

“I am out of office, so I can’t check today but on Monday,” she said.

Government ordered diamond mining companies in Chiadzwa to cease operations in 2015 because of opaque dealings that could have prejudiced the country of millions of dollars.

Zacc suspects some diamonds that were kept in vaults at the time could have been stolen.

“(Mr) Chidhakwa should answer pertinent questions about diamonds which were stolen from the vaults. People are making noise about the so-called missing US$15 billion, but we have unearthed that some diamonds were stolen when mining operations were consolidated,” said a top Zacc investigator, who cannot be named for professional reasons.

The value of the stolen diamonds could not immediately be ascertained yesterday as investigators are still busy compiling the data.

The investigation comes after Chidhakwa was arrested weeks ago for criminal abuse of office.

It is alleged Chidhakwa corruptly dissolved the MMCZ board in December 2013 and appointed former permanent secretary in his ministry, Professor Francis Gudyanga, to act as the sole MMCZ board member until 2016.

Prof Gudyanga later claimed US$28 910 in sitting fees when no board was in existence.

Zacc investigators also revealed that former Home Affairs Minister Chombo was also facing fresh charges of corruption and criminal abuse of office.

He is already on bail for criminal abuse of office, fraud and corruption.

Former Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mzembi is also likely to be interviewed over alleged abuse of US$2 million from the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe.

Mzembi is also accused of diverting money donated by Mbada Diamonds for Zimbabwe to co-host the United Nations World Tourism Organisation General Assembly in 2013.

“The arrest of the three former ministers (Chidhakwa, Chombo and Mzembi) is imminent because investigations are at an advanced stage. We want to interview the former ministers in relation to various fresh criminal charges,” said an investigator. The Sunday Mail

  • Could this be a hint towards the recovery of the $15 billion?

  • Ndonyaya yatirikuda kunzwa nezvayo kwete zvechibage nebeans. $15 billion Mr Minister taurai tinzwe kuti yakafamba sei coz VaMugabe vakati yakashaikwa vasati vabvutirwa chigaro.

  • What about Obert mpofu are they gonna bring him to justice coz he has loot enough!!!!

  • Obert Mpofu and army Chiefs too.

  • unless and until u arrest mpofu u havent yet started

  • Ko Obert

  • imi vanhu munoswero itiswa hapana iripo apa handi igore rema elections here rino .makanganwa here propaganda tricks hapana hapana apa Saka imi munoti Iyo Ngwena haizive here kwakaperera 15 billion. #muchaitiswa

  • Mnangagwa is just making himself unpopular by his partisian application of the law, Obert Dumbuzenene Mpofu must be prosecuted as well, everyone in zanu pf has stolen from us, zanu pf is a party kf thieves, hooligans and murderers , Zimbabwe deserve a better administration, lets give MDC a chance, this bunch of zanu pf fools can not rebuild the very same country that they destroyed,

  • Criminals are supposed to be locked behind bars, period

  • Soon he is going to be given Bail,you are just playing with our ears.SHAME!

  • Ngwena itsotsi iyo chero kupinda pachigaro payo ndekwechitsotsi, kuitiswa zvesure, kusunga mbavha dze g40 dze lacoste dzichisiiwa, pedzozve vasungwa vacho hapana zvavanoitwa nyaya dzacho dzongotsakata, zanu ngaimbomira kutonga imwe party imbopindawo

  • Iyoyo Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Committee ndoimwe ye fake, it should be disbanded just like Zimbabwe Electoral commission, zanu pf haisi serios pabasa ndosaka Zimbabwe yakangodhakwa dhakwa, zvinhu zvose zve zanu zvakadhakwa

  • Obert Mpofu please

  • That Obert Mpofu must b investigated coz he dond hve clean hands plz follow him

  • ko zi Obert M

  • aaaàaaaaaah guyz hw abt Obert Mpofu……..

  • ZiObert mpofu ririkusara nei

  • Aaah makunyepa tok to mpofu kasukuwere mushohwe mai mujuru chiwenga and joc

  • Amana uyu mupfanha kauyu pana Obert Mpofu.

  • wasting state resources,kuda kuvhara vanhu.at the end of the day minister not guilt.wrong calculations were done.
    n xaaa.
    useless zanu pf thugs.
    remember George charamba said it kuti the figure Bob just took it from the air.kkkķkk saka hapana dhiri.
    but eish Sunday mail richatengwa nhasi.

  • And how about his excellence he is guilty too he brutal killed many people in 2008 ii operation mana uqonde

  • Barking wrong tree

  • When Chinamasa unveiled the budget he said and I quote ‘that there would be no New Cars for government ministers, that there would be no new cars for permanent secretaries, that there would be no new cars for Members of parliament, that there would be no new cars for Chiefs, but yesterday they giving chiefs cars, This government is just same ,full of liars, How can people get arrested for rice, meal meal and flour, we want to see people who are hiding cash in their houses being arrested not those who are hiding beans, people they don’t care about beans and rice.

  • They must say the whole story or stop talking.

  • Ahaaaa so ndiye akanyudza $15 billion here uyu, ega hake pasina aimubatsirawo kkkkkk wat a joke!!!!!

  • vaObert Mpofu ndovanofanira kusungigwa madiamond first vasat vasunga chidhakwa apo mnangagwa akutokonewa vanhu

  • Mugabe ayipa madzishe mota zuro ndizuro ngwena yakayi hakuchina mota dzinopihwa madzishe asi zuro uno takaona ovapa mota dziya kureva kuti mugabe namunangagwa vakafanana

  • Munonyanya kuchema imi nezvisina basa chamunoda hamuchizivi

  • BT haasungwe anosiiwa akadero

  • Chidhakwa haana mhosva mhani uyu. Muri kumutya here obedient son uyu. Obert Mpofu ngaataure kuti 15 bidha yakaenda kupi. Walter akazouya hake but 15 billion yarohwa.

  • Factional politics at play. Why only arresting those perceived to be G40. Idzo mbavha chaidzo dzichisiiwa. ZACC is just a Lacoste way of fixing political enemies. There are scared cows in all this witch hunting. It stinks to the core.

  • Zanu yakakundikana kare kana ivo vamuNangagwa vanozviziva. Ngatisanyeperwa nekuda kumhanyamhanya kwavarikuita uku. Iyeso maZimbabweans takapusa kuvhotera Zanu Pf gore rino. Chii chingachinje paZanu nhasi coz 37 yrs dzakanyanya guyz. Munhu wese ngaavhotere MDC paite pfungwa dzitsva kwete zveZanu izvi hapana chinobuda apa.

  • Ko Mpofu vari kumusiyira chii