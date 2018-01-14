Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

Khupe threatens to quit MDC

15,879 197

The MDC is headed for turbulent times amid reports that its longest serving deputy Thokozani Khupe is contemplating stepping down should Morgan Tsvangirai attempt to hand over power to any of her juniors.

MDC-T vice president Thokozani Khupe
MDC-T vice president Thokozani Khupe

Tsvangirai who is battling cancer of the colon hinted last week that he was considering quitting and handing over the reins of power to “the younger generation’’.

The announcement made in a new year’s message just before he flew out of the country for his routine medical check-up in South Africa, triggered intense jostling for his post among party bigwigs.

Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri — Tsvangirai’s two other deputies — subsequently declared that they were gunning for the former prime minister’s position should he be incapacitated to run for president in elections scheduled for later this year.

While it is widely believed that Tsvangirai has all but anointed Chamisa as his preferred successor, Khupe’s allies hinted yesterday that the former deputy prime minister will not take it lying down.

A close ally of Khupe, Abednico Bhebhe, told the Daily News on Sunday yesterday that the Member of Parliament for Makokoba will have little choice but to quit should Tsvangirai insist on handing over power to either Chamisa or Mudzuri while sidelining his longest serving deputy.

“She (Khupe) is a democrat who believes in constitutionalism and the only way out is for the party to follow the constitution or Khupe will have little option but to step down. She either will insist on following the constitution or she quits rather than being forced to be an accomplice in mutilating the party constitution,” Bhebhe said.

He warned that such a development could lead to another split saying “while that is not desirable, it could be inevitable because at the moment anything is possible”.

The MDC’s national organising secretary said Khupe, who could not be contacted for comment by the time of going to print, was more qualified to take over as president.

“The MDC constitution is very clear that if the president is incapacitated the vice president who, in this case, is Khupe takes over for not more than a year while she prepares for an extraordinary congress,” Bhebhe said.

He said while he was not Khupe’s spokesperson, they both share the same views “because being an academic doctor, she is a democrat who believes in constitutionalism as well”.

Bhebhe argued that Khupe was the only one of the three MDC deputies who was a product of congress since Chamisa and Mudzuri were directly appointed by Tsvangirai.

This is notwithstanding the fact that their appointment was sanctioned by the party’s national council — the MDC’s highest decision-making body outside congress — as provided for in the party constitution.

Bhebhe also accused Chamisa and Mudzuri of seeking to stampede Tsvangirai out of power using illegal means.

“In my Ndebele culture, it is wrong for a king’s two sons to discuss succession when the Lordship is still there. When the king feels he cannot continue leading the kingdom, he calls all his sons to discuss the issue with them and suggest who he thinks should take over and a debate ensues from there until a consensus candidate is found,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bhebhe also blamed Tsvangirai for appointing Chamisa and Mudzuri without satisfactory justification.

Khupe, Bhebhe and the MDC’s national chairperson Lovemore Moyo are at the centre of resisting Tsvangirai’s spirited attempts to ensure that the country’s fragmented opposition parties face Zanu PF at the elections as a united force.

Last year, Khupe and her allies were assaulted by some MDC youths who accused them of disrespecting the MDC leader after they boycotted the launch of the MDC Alliance in Harare.

They were reportedly meeting party structures from the southern region to articulate their position on why they missed the launch on August 5, 2017.

Allegations were also made that Tsvangirai had hired the thugs who attacked the three MDC officials at the party’s headquarters in Bulawayo.

The quartet is unhappy with Tsvangirai’s alleged dictatorial tendencies after he unilaterally formed the MDC Alliance without consulting the MDC leadership. Daily News

You might also like More from author

  • Sour grapes. Undemocratic. Divisive.

  • Bullshit

  • don’t do that girl we luv u

  • Ndezvake izvo

  • No she is right.we must respect the Constitution

  • Mama Khupe should step down yesterday. She has caused enough chaos

  • Let (him) go. (He) is too arrogant.

    • Clyton Maradzika check the comment again . He & him are in brackets .If you use common sense you will decode the meaning

  • Good move she is treated like a dog coz she is a Kalanga , she is an elected Vp but unelected Vps r n… https://t.co/XpWkYEo9ew

  • Power power power!! Aya 😫#2018

  • Pedro Gorosviba

    They should elect a leader at a congress

  • power ndoorinongodiwa nhai

  • Thats not a threat. Just step down. We wont miss u

  • Ngaende hake hatinga tadziswe kugadzirisa future yedu pamusaka pako. Ana biti na welshman vakazodzoka wani. Mdc is larger than you dear.

    • Tsvangirai should also not appoint but let people decide…the same party is larger than Tsvangirai. ..what is happening is democratically unfair

    • Congress should chose a leader

    • Larger than Tsvangirai, Seriously..l beg to differ.. Mdc is the Big headed man himself, unfortunately the mdc dies its own cancerous death as Big head goes

    • Guys now we dnt need people who want to further their own interests at the cost of us civilians. We need leaders who can give the party a right direction not a repeat of what happened when mutambara led the other mdc. United we can have this party in government come election time. Taneta nekutambura

    • how can it be bigger than tsvangirai while it is called MDC tsvangirai

    • I doubt if MDC-T will ever rule, am not a member of the party but why just use Matebeleland just as a fishpond for votes without respecting the leadership from Matebeleland? First it was Gibson Sibanda, Welshman Ncube and now Khupe. What was the reason for appointing two more Deputy Presidents outside Congress? To make sure a Ndebele does not take over?

    • Kkkkkkkkkkkkkk

    • The arrogance in MDC -T is also their let down. Their big tent mentality, but why have you failed to take power?

  • You are not popular step down please

  • @TichRay @Wamagaisa @ngirazid @nelsonchamisa @GutuObert @DMwonzora

  • Dont even tell us when just go…ww tired these idiots who think the party wont survive without them…vanhu vanoda MDC kwete mazita ayo…just opposition chete

  • We invite her to join MRP the party that fights for equality of all tribes

  • Makaro chete ane vanhu ava kuda hukuru chete nemari vasina zvido zvevanhu pamoyo

  • Enda

  • Hatingambotongwe nemukadz haibo

    • Saka vakadzi havakwanisi kutonga here nhayi

  • In the event of tsvangirai stepping down that will be the end of MDC era and beggining of error in the party

  • munhu wese anopada

  • Do the Nation a favour and walk away. You are not a decision maker. The Nation needs decision makers and NOT hangerson or praise singers.

  • muregey ayende zve!

  • Haana kana basa uyo let her go and form her own party

  • Go for a congress and elect a leader. Appointing a successor is undemocratic

  • Wish you the best kwauri kuenda ikoko

  • Around or away VOTE MDC.

  • I say, I don’t care Chamisa for President that’s all

  • Let her go zim is not ready fr women president

  • Why should he hand over power? Why not do elections?

  • She is right, people must vote for the successor. Tsvangirai shouldn’t dare to appoint any of his three deputies. He must do like Helen Zile did when she stepped down as the DA leader. You guys had enough scandals, it’s towards elections you need to act so wisely.

  • Khuphe must just quit Mdc and go like a good girl before they embarrass her. Too much tribal politics in Mdc.

  • Who cares beta politicians left the mdc n found irrelevant in politics

  • Ngaende. Chamisa panyanga

  • chamisa chibaba l wil go for chamisa

  • You just go quietly, but you will regret. U can’t be Mdc president for now, maybe your tym will come in future.

  • People are more to popularity, power and enriching themselves. Instead of strategizing to take the country from messy they are busy vandalizing it…….

  • So Khupe is power hungry

  • Better you go makhupe

  • Media kills

  • Khupe haana dhiri uyo ngaende ndaende

  • let her go

  • You better do that today

  • So shz assuming tht Matabele is under her custody shame go n look back c if we gon follow

  • Maybe the confusion will be over. Go and join the likes of Mai Mujuru.

  • Long overdue.
    President Nelson Chamisa

  • Why threaten just quit already

  • Khupe for presidency

  • By the way whose Khupe ?

  • job well done Tsvangirai 👏🏾👏🏾,

  • Ma Zanu Pf murikudei pa page redu u are confuse us and we are aware of u, taurai zvamunoda bt hatichinji mafungiro, tiriparwendo kusvika tasvika cum elections munofema Chando chete

  • She shud step down nd form her own party. She will not pick up one single vote outside bulawayo

  • That is the problem with Zimbabwe politics because it’s all about cult of personality. The Tsvangirai situation is no different from the Mugabe scenario. With no succession plan, the end result is an implosion and fragmentation of the party. To be frank, this is just the beginning of the end to a once mighty opposition party.

  • Thanx Khuphe byeeee

  • But to be honest Madam Khupe must face the reality that she come from a minority group and her being a women Zimbabwe is not ready for a female president worse still from a Ndebele side.I am not a tribalist but that’s the harsh truth she must accept.Zimbabweans can never vote a Ndebele for presidency coz of the tribal mistrust that exist coz if gukurahundi and other factors

    • Ur filthy analysis is based on tribal n gender discrimination rather than reason. People like u r a menace n a disgrace in our modern society. There is nothing superior about being a shona or whatever creature u are.

    • Very wrong. Zimbabwe simply need someone who is capable. That’s all

    • Very wrong analysis. Zimbabwe simply needs a good leader, whether male or female and regardless of tribe or race. A good leader does not come from a “certain tribe”

    • yu are very true Mark remember Zimbabwe can be runned without matebeland coz yu are 10 percent of zimbabwean popolation

    • Wrong. Very wrong.

    • Mandevere mune nharo yu don’t see the reality of politics.Ask Wy Welshman Ncube asked Mutambara to be president of his party in 2008?Yu think he didn’t want to contest for the party he formed.As a professor and politician he knows the nature of our politics.Its like contesting a white man as president.He would be Zimbabwean but history will make that candidate lose.Ndebeles are in the minority and can therefore not rule the majority.Its not my view but the common view of many shona people who are also the majority tribe.It will be better to let her go than to let the party commit such a suicide of fronting her as our candidate.I don’t hate madam Khupe but thats the painful truth.

    • yu are right I support mdc but female president right nw we dont need that.even america they did nt trust Hillary Clinton.that th hush truth .

    • But your sentiments are just tribalistic and gender insensitive. Your assertion clearly manifest your phobia for the other sex which continues to lament sexual harassment ,segregation and unequal opportunities in life. This calls for withdrawal of your statement and choice of words

    • Taura hako,wanoda kutidyisa takatarisa.Better abaye kana asinganzwisisi sehama dzake idzi.HuVice ahushorei

    • kuvhotera mundevere koonetsa

    • Thats the truth right there

    • No tribalism apa,no gender insensitivity but the truth ndoyatotaura.Our country remember is not that modern sedzimwe nyika.Kana SA yakaramba wani kutongwa nemukadzi.That’s Africa’s reality though it’s wrong

    • @Mark you better go and sleep coz your analysis is flawed and baseless,

    • Zimbabweans are not shonas only but many tribes so don’t hide that u are a tribalist that’s all! If u are not accepting to have a ndebele president then tribalism will not end baba and gukurahundi wounds will not be healed! Why shonas are they afraid of ndex president ? It is becoz they knw the brutality they did to ndex tribe and they are afraid of revenge , guess wat! Ndex only want presidium to apologise and compensate the victims so that we can move on as Zimbabweans who have fully reconciled not hiding in the name of filthy reconciliation

    • Am not a ndebele am shangani tribe but Zimbabwe need to rotate the powers tribe by tribe to avoid tribalism , every tribe in zim fought the liberation war so give one another a chance rather than creating more chaos

    • But my Bro the majority will always win in African politics.Yur point is good but the reality on the ground is that Zimbabweans will not vote for a Ndebele president.Mayb in future but not now

    • Plz u swallowed my words.Plz its our opinions guyz dont be imotional.

    • Mandebele musatinyangadza nenyaya yegukurahundi Nkomo takamuisa pahuvice_president akatadza kukumirira saka nyarai zvenyu

    • Zimbabwe belongs to Shona people mandebele vauyi

    • the ndebeles are the most ungrateful refugees,we accomodated them after they were running away frm the blood dripping spears of tshaka,today they want a lion’s share,please this isnt your country go bek to southafrica ,,i never dreamt or thot tht one day one of these refugees shal pose headache to us ,if thr is no shona person willing to tek the presidency the better we leave the position unoccupied than putting an untrusted ndebele man.

  • we’re sick and tired of her threats and she doesn’t hv to wait tht long, her resignation has been long overdue, she simply has to quit as quick as yesterday!

  • Sure buda wakanyarara hatitombode ma Ndebele zvachose nyika ino ndeye makaranga no Ndebele inofa yakatonga nyika ino we won’t miss u baya wakanyarara

  • Go after your Mugabe and continue your 😘 kissing

  • Good move Khupe, about time too

  • Ncube was better than you by far sisi go.you are isolating yourself and busy disagreeing in public with the president and you expect pple to pay attention to you shame.truth be told if the party splits again it comes down to who amongst the 3 has charisma.who is a crowd puller and who Tsvangirai will endorse.that person will have an opportunity to rebuild the party.we all know the crowd puller. Need i say more.

  • Khupe ndiani

  • Let her go

  • Ngaabaye uyoo

  • Yawns

  • Thanks for the time u served them tinokuonai sissy

  • Ngavabaye

  • She can quit. It’s a known fact that Zimbabwe will never vote for a Ndebele as president, mukadzi for that matter. Tovhotera mukadzi ko varume vapera here nxaaaa

  • They should hold an election, and i still doubt she’d stand a chance.

  • Kungani vele ezixakekisa umakhuphe the time for MDC IS OVER .they will not revive it .

  • 👋 👋

  • I think as Zimbabweans we must move away from hero worshiping individuals and start forming institutions … MDC must be a well oiled machine with or without Morgan Tsvangirai this nonsense led to Mugabe thinking he was the begin all and end all … they must simply vote in a new party leader who ever it maybe kwete kuti morgan anosiya agadza munhu humambo kunge monarchy… surely we have to do better

  • These guys they are worried about posts than anything else.. U can quit

  • Winners never quits but losers quit.

  • MDC still make without her

  • Step down and go straight into political oblivion!!Stop punching above ur weight madam otherwise ur relevance to opposition politics is overtated.Usade kuzvifonera!!;

  • Haaa ngaaende uyo.

  • Ngarove pasi

  • Ngaaende ane basa rei

  • Ngaaende kah ko anebasa reyi

  • Bayai madam

  • Au revoir , not gonna miss u a bit !

  • Ngaaende kana hanya

  • To be frank mdc is ailing its on intensive care unity.umakhuphe angazi kungani vele ezixakekisa ngezinto zangengxenye akeze ekhaya ebantwini simlindile ngezimhlophe

  • Go go with your minority

  • Ngaaende ngaaende hatichada imbudzi

  • Ngaende mhan…. Kunze uko kune chando

  • khupe joined mdc when she was a mere security guard. she must be thankful for the level of tolerance manifested by mdc. for now she must fight to remain vp for who ever is cming

    • Its not a matter of being a security guard in the past or not.However,her stepping down will be also good for her,if it will be voluntary

  • Let her quit She does not have the Balls to take on ZANU PF

  • Saka icharamba ichindzi MDC T here

  • Kupe says she is in politics for money why do we vote for such a coward

  • does Khupe wants to b the MDC president?

  • If you are not a tribalist then what are you

  • its true that no shona fair minded person wl ever vote for a ndebele in any election. so my question is … wht are e ndebeles doing in shona projects..wht benefit wl they get ? worse stl thoz shanaz cant evn help themselves.

    • What are they doing kumaprojects awempumalanga uqinisile sibili bonke they must leave bebuye ekhaya

    • Thats why Zimbabwe will never prosper as long as the Shona Ndebele division rules. Am surprised that the late Joshua Nkomo haboured no divisions. He wanted a united Zimbabwe but because of the Ndebeles and Shonas not in favour of such he died a disappointed man.

    • I’m Shona and I can vote a qualified Ndebele given chance. I don’t care as long as the candidate is Zimbabwean.

  • Who z Thokozani Khupe

  • Haa she must go mhani.why is she isolating herself.

  • That will be a good decision mama Becoz it will clear shows ukut abakuthandi and bayakusebenzisa ukut ubuye lamavotes ematabeleland.

    • not even one day a ndebele person shal rule this nation embrace this and u ur done

    • not even one day a ndebele person shal rule this nation embrace this and u ur done

  • She has turned herself into a God mother of Matebeleland, why can’t she quick without making noise. W… https://t.co/bbLrecfjbC

  • Ngaende uyo, she is not MDC, nonsense

  • arikutononoka ngaende nekuchimbidza,who is Khupe in the political arena by the way.

  • MDC must rise above and defeat tribalism. They must lead by example. We the people we vote for a political party not individuals. Only fools and shallow minded will switch their votes to Mnangagwa only because MDC has elected a Ndebele, Kalanga or Tonga president… ANC elected Ramaphosa from the minority venda tribe and they don’t fear of losing votes, why? Because their people have faith in their party and they respect every decision taken by the party.

    • But the Ndebeles are the problem here.Everything done in the country nowadays comes with tribal connotations. The moment you do that and you donot have the numbers to back it up you lose.in this case pple must just insist on the constitution. Period forget about Ndebele or Shona

    • Ndebeles are not the problem, we’re all affected by a system. It’s the same system that divided the people along tribal lines, Zapu Zanu split in the 1960s was the beginning of that problem. MDC must demonstrate unity and not allow tribalism to divide them. If our leaders at the top can’t unite what more the voters on the ground?

    • as long as yu still talk of mtwakhazi whose sole aim is to divide Zim into 2, i am sorry bro we wont allow that to happen. Zim is for us all from Zambezi to limpopo

    • The Presidency should be given to Thokozani Khupe, she deserves it more than anyone in that Party
      MT should rise above Tribes, and hand over power to her, she is still the only democratically elected VP of the MDC,
      I just pray that Khupe ascends to the Presidency,
      Zvikangodaro Chete, then ED nemasoja edu will win resoundingly, ndizvo zvatinoda Kuti Khupe aiite Presidency, bcoz vamwe vatori ma threat not khupe

    • They should both contest for the position. Khupe mustn’t expect special treatment and be handed over the presidency. It doesn’t work like that. Both Chamisa and Khupe should contest and whoever wins should be supported.

  • Akuda kunetsa uyu

  • Ooooh zvendakambotaura zviyaa,muchakaro ita manyongori vakasagara pasi mushe guys kkkk

  • She must remember what happened to Munyaradzi Gwisayi, Job Sikala, Tendai Biti and W Ncube. Dzikamayi vasikana

  • Yave kuzodhabuka manje chirwe chakambobata zanu pf chiye,kusekana kwaana kamba kkkkk

  • Endai zvenyu amai kkkkk.Madzimai chimbomirai paside tichazokupai nyika kana yanaka so far zvinotomboda varume izvi

  • That’s her own will and undertaking. If the kitchen becomes hot leave the damn kitchen woenda kuchurch. My advice

  • Pamwe panoshanda favor madam, read your bible kana kuteerera Matheus Mhere.

  • By end of next year there won’t any political party called MDC

  • This Mdc needs military intervention,its leader is surrounded by criminals

  • Aaaa iyi yava white wash zve iyi kkkkk

  • Ndooparikurasika vanhu vazhinji power hungry too much they don’t have heart of people and money zwasiyanei nekunonokerwa nerufu rwa Morgan chinozivaivhu kuti mwana wembeva anorwara

  • Ndopanofira sarungano amai mwana

  • progress is better than power. VP isn’t a small rank Madam Khupe.

  • AnaKhupe

  • That will be good for the part

  • Its a slow death for the MDC soon it will be history

  • No problem Chamisa can rake us to Canaan

  • Chamisa for to succeed Tsvangirai ,Khupe enda zvako hatikucheuke,haticheuke muridzo

  • & form her party? MDC-K

  • Hamba hanya nani nowadays tovhotera bato isu not munhu khupe agara ane muromo usigamharwi nenhunzi , remember mdc was formed without you fokoro.

  • Chinhu chedu vans Wezhas ngaaende

  • yaa niwazonda ngempela amandebele.ubuntu benu bukuphi kahle kahle.so pliz guyz dont use us as your tools to fight the enamie, that’s bullshit.stop tribalism we are one blood.Amazim amahle ngabambeneyo.

  • lies

  • Mthwakazi Queen fo President of Zimbabwe aheeeeeee -in your dreams

  • Lobengula akatengesa nyika nesugar hatingape nyika kumandebele ndoprovince rakasaririra padzidzo munyika

  • Don’t threaten. Just quit

  • Amai havazive kuti vakabva kuMDC vachawunyana seshizha rabva pana mai varo

  • Everfaithful

    A split of the MDC at this time is handing over the election victory to ZANU on a silver platter

  • SHE DESERVE TO TAKE OVER.

  • Rova pasi

  • MDC supporters are young generations as party President said. N.C is more relevant

  • Mudzuri is the President and Chamisa 1st Vice if Khupe dont want sorry you are free to go.

  • She will quit and divide votes. Zanu Pf will hv the last laugh

  • she is becoming a thickheaded ,the door is wide open Momz ,you can leave the part will not die bcoz of one person

  • Step down no problem even ini ndikayendapo pipo will vote for MDC not munhu

  • Quit ……

  • Dr Nkululeko Ndlovu… Hapana chokwadi chodarika ipapo…u nailed it

  • Mara lina mashona so juss becz khuphe is mthwakazi alisamfuni aphathe.thats pathetic.libe liyabona mandebele aku mdc ukuthi alenziwa bantu sebelilaxazile .kubuhlungu ukubalindebele ezimbabwe