Ginimbi flaunts R4m Bentley supercar

By Bridget Mananavire

Flamboyant youthful businessman Genius Kadungure has boasted that he has bought a 2017 Bentley Bentayga — a supercar, which costs R4 million. 

Kadungure, 33, has been showing off on social media the sport utility vehicle — the fastest SUV ever built, which is a powerful, all-terrain, all-purpose car.

The pictures are all the more astonishing since the economy has been decimated and inflation is currently running at over 400 per cent, according to independent estimates. 

While the military has forced former leader Robert Mugabe’s exit and President Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken over on anti-corruption platform, these filthy rich youngsters are showcasing their wealth all over social media.

The South African-registered car branded ‘‘Bhuru 1’’, would have cost the self-styled cooking gas tycoon more than R4 million to land the exclusive SUV in Zimbabwe if a 100 percent duty tariff was applied for the importation of this expensive ride.

By acquiring this mean machine, which can hit a 0-100 kilometres in 4,1 seconds and has a top speed of 301km/hour, Kadungure joins an elite group of high-rollers, if not car aficionados, such as runaway businessman Frank Buyanga, who also owns a fleet of fast and pricey wheels.

In a video circulating on social media, Ginimbi — as the businessman is affectionately known — gets interviewed by one of his friends and how he feels driving such a ride in such “hard times.”

“This is a Bentyega 2017, welcome to the life of the rich and famous, my guy. Look at this, this is an iPad my guy, not an iPad from iStore, Bentley my guy, Big B my guy, you know,” he says showing off the custom-made iPad on the car. 

“I don’t need to go to an iStore to buy an iPad, I have got everything here. This car has WiFi, everything my guy that I need. I don’t need to go to a business centre in case there is an emergency. I just have to take this iPad from the backseat my guy and start googling my guy, Guuuugu in the car.”

The interviewer then asks: “So how do you feel having a ride like this during these hard times?”

The narcistic Ginimbi replies: “To me this is normal my guy, to me this is normal. There is no word called ‘hard time’, what is hard time?”

As Zimbabweans wait to whet their appetite — and eyes — on the front-engine, all-wheel drive, five-door luxury SUV , it will not be the first time that these young entrepreneurs have wowed crowds with big cars.

Known for throwing lavish white parties and flaunting his fleet of top-of-the-range cars, Ginimbi is the founder and chief executive officer of a gas company, Pioneer Gases, which has interests in Botswana, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The company supplies gas to the commercial, industrial, public and retail sectors.

In April last year, a State prosecutor dropped fraud charges against Kadungure, in a R1,5 million scam that had rattled the South Africa-based businessman.

Kadungure was accused of swindling Chegutu West Zanu PF legislator Dexter Nduna, and a Kadoma-based miner, Wyclef Gatawa, of nearly R1,6 million.

But National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) commercial crimes head Chris Mutangadura, said  that the State would “no longer pursue the matter after notification from the second complainant of his intention to withdraw the charges following an out-of-court settlement.”

The development also came as the swaggering businessman had sought to drag in Intratrek Zimbabwe boss Wicknell Chivayo into the case, but the latter’s lawyers — Thabani Mpofu and Manase & Manase — vehemently denied their “client’s involvement in petty, low-level transactions as he was a businessman of international repute.”

The State’s case had alleged that Kadungure and his accomplices purportedly acted as State diamond mining firm Marange Resources’ procurement officials, which later referred the victims to a fictitious supplier called Transco Civil Engineering.

Through this elaborate scam and front of non-existent companies in November 2012, the SA-based energy trader allegedly bilked Nduna’s Badon Enterprises and Gatawa after monies were transferred into the bogus entity’s Absa account.

However, the flamboyant lifestyles of these young entrepreneurs comes against a rise in income and wealth disparities in the country, and where scores of people are desperate for get-rich-quick solutions. Daily News

  • nxaaa Satanism tsek wake

  • So , zvineyi nesu?

  • Hahahahahaha leyi yiyo egawula amanye amajda

  • this guy is filthy rich

  • Who is he related to among the ruling thieves ?

    • Chiwenga

    • finish

    • Wapedza ,hama nemubvunzo iwoyo zvakaoma,were was he all along ,it means now vawapanyanga ndevepedyo,whoever amassed richies through hardwork and honesty doesn’t boast about ,he or she is humble,anozvininipisa

    • No-one

  • So what

  • Kana asina kuteura ropa toti makorokoto

  • Ndezvepasi

  • Jealous is not my portion. Keep it up my brother

  • So what’s so special

  • How old is he

  • Business reyi raanoita??? Kungodawo kuziva!!

  • Zvinei nesu izvo

  • dai ikabondera!

  • Earthily possession remain on earth when the soul is judged by the most high.

    • Torega kupfuma nekuti tichafa here, Unenge unoroya futi iwe

    • Then why do you toil day and night, bva chingoregedza ka kutsvaka mari.

  • Kwete vebhutsu mukitchen vaya

  • My guy who uses Bentley Ipad.

  • GOOOOOOOOOOODOOOOOOOO !!!!

  • I emulate Boss Ginimbi and applause his endeavors to make more shuggy

  • Zvichaperaa hazvo. muchaimba henyu “banolila” mwachewe.

    • Kkkkkk

    • Kkkkkkkkkkk Pakaipa

    • Ndo zvinongofungwa izvozvo, Banolila, a poor man wishes if the Richman could be like him, ramba nhamo iwe haazi muramu vako

  • ndivo vanhu vanotengesa maparts evanhu ivava …everyweek newcar …anywhere its none of my business

  • Very soon tichakuverenga paPress. Remenber you once said you don’t drive S-Class bcz it’s for civil servants.

  • Ane mari tazvinzwa bt my question is ambori nemarii

  • Freemarison

  • I also have a vintage peri-brakes bike tht i inherited from my grandpa. Who cares, life goes on. Boasting and showing off material things to the less privileged wont make one have special organs in their body. We all the same. Jus sayin.

  • Leave this guy alone ane mari dzake uyo . Plus haasi politician musarwadziwe

    • Stupid

    • Hamayangu what business strives during nhamo yekumusha makore ose aya,kana munhu asina kuzembera mumusangano

    • Ndi billionare here bharanzi uyu kana kungozvidawo

    • Most people say the money is not his anotambiswa front na Chiwenga and Wife

  • As long uchienda kuchimbuzi ende futi uchizofa otherwise My Guy………gugu/google hameno ikoko……😅😅😅😅

  • Yaaaa its his tym, it’s only God who knows how he gets that money.

  • But u r not gnna buy ur life, u wll also die. Enjoy time is very limited ☺☺☺

  • Son to a former minister

  • chunga

    Mr. Genius has a penchant for things that are very ugly and yet very exclusive. I saw that SUV along Beatrice Rd in Hre: for s true car person the first impression will be HOW MONUMENTALLY UGLY that car is. Irs like a warthog: can’t miss the ugliness. Same goes for his choice of magaro apparently. ..

  • Should be ashamed of contributing to a widening gap regarding the country’s balance of payments.

  • Typical of rich people from shithole countries

  • The richest man in Zim with a fortune of more than $1,7Billion, don’t even show off. I respect you Mr Masiiwa

    • Zera ndorazoita kuti umwe adaro lol…ginimbi 34 strive 57!!!

    • But still Masiiwa is also coming from that age, and he is a man of every community

    • Uchaitawo mari don’t worry

    • Masiiwa akaita mari akabva pazera racho kusati kwave nefb. Zvake zvobudawo pane mamwe maplatform like a penthouse suite he rents in Manhattan USA that he pays $4000 per month lol….

    • Why cant you say, Ndarwadziwa nazvo or say Congratulations

    • Vanhu pliz at his age arikugona. Visit his fb page moonawo basa rake. He runs a business rekutengesa gas. Ndashaya how to upload fotos taken at his business premises dai maonawo mega kuti vamwe vakushanda shuwa.

    • handi unongoti save pic…..chete. its easy than download Vedios.

    • If he is having a lot of money must also try anthropology & charity

    • You don’t have to tell him what to do with his own

    • It’s not a crime to show off and its not a crime not to show off either. Just congratulate the young man, after all, I don’t think he us in competition nanaStrive. He does his thing, vanaStrive do theirs. That’s life.

  • Mudiki na Russell Goreraza when talking about cars russy is a great man guys did you his latest Ferrari the red one

    • Russell has a Ferrari now rlly???

    • Umm Max this guy has cars…….Russel is a boy when we wanto of cash n cars

    • Ndex’s baba vake Ginimbi ndeyake

    • You are being shallow by praising people that have been stealing from us.

    • dudzai vakabeyi vanhu vacho

    • Dudzai Dzobo I am working with him he is my boss mkoma that guy Goreraza Russell chibaba I can’t tell ask Missy ReeRee Nyatananga knows about the fleet of cars dear Royce Royce

    • Those Royce’s makes noise in the country last year

    • Thats state money..! Flaunting with state money is a farce …

    • No mkoma I am not praising how about you talking about this guy talking about bantly

    • Tiriku compare between two guys about buying expensive cars

    • Ah I think people tinepane problem last years ago most people vaiti vakaona munhu asimuka paupenyu agonawo kuwana mukanawe mari vaiti imari ye mdc hauchaita chinobatika because mumwe achiti ndezwematongerwe enyika

    • Mota yatirikutaura nezwayo yakatengwa after coup

    • kwambo taurwa zva Goreraza here…why compare him nemumwe munhu. Wadii kuzvi compare naye iwewe kwete kuisa mumwe munhu mu eqaution

    • Ini a stage yangu life yangu iri bhooo zwayo I don’t have stress mkoma pa fair ndotendawo mwari .! My life is stable enough

    • Kana hope chaidzo ndirikurara kkkk

    • Musatsamwe tirikutandara zwedu pa face book

  • Ah we can not talk about masiiwa his wealth tickle hourly minutes

  • Will he drive this car on these horrible roads! ? Africans are quickly turned vain with money.

  • I also bought 2017 claypot for $3 kkkk

  • Akabhadhara hake duty

  • kip it up hommie

  • Dnt get too xcited n forget tht u ar in S.A whr gangsters kill fi fun n thy apologize when u ar gone or maybe u ar one of them u ain’t scared bt I fo one foretell tht as long u ar showy it’s guaranteed tht u ar best before December otherwise get back home wit no flowers ono chest

    • Pfungwa dzeshanje, mave kutofunga kufa kwake kare, unoroya paFacebook iwe

    • kkkkkkkkk ayasi

    • Pple kill pple in SA Lucky Dube is now history jus coz of a car

  • Saka….

  • Investigate him

  • Not rich that guy only that he is amongst the poorest can’t compare him nanaDangote and anaMasiiwa bt they don’t show off

    • Why the need to compare, he didn’t say he is competing with anyone.

    • Hey compare kamwana ikaka nechembere idzo

  • This guy works unlike wicknell bavha bhinya zvaro keep it up boy

  • None of our business. Does he know the types of cars we drive? He is very shallow because his lifestyle is his business

  • How much z duty

  • Ramba nhamo iwe haazi muramu wako, pfungwa dzemurombo vakomana, a poor man wishes if the Richman could be like him, kutoshuvira munhu rufu nekuti aita mari chokwadi here veduwoye, vamwe munoroya chete,

  • And why is this newsworthy nxa

  • Vanhu musarwadzi bhora mberi you only live once

  • Africans kkkkkk its good to have all you want in life but your spirit should be prepared where it will go everything is vanity ,vanity of vanities it’s chasing against the wind

  • I was thought may be you want to say he donate something to the poor.nxaaa

  • Bhora mberi kana uine mukana mari inotsvagwa, vanhu havatadze kutaura pane chose good or bad

  • Mbavha idzi,they benefited whilst the masses struggled , whoever had a successful business in Zimbabwe during our economic madness spearheaded by the previous leaders ,was in cahoots with them,for every business or individual enterprise was scrutinised if you don’t remittie a bit to their coffers ,it was confiscated or conditioned to fail

  • Did he return the money to the Reserve Bank Cause he must of externalized the 4 Million Rand

  • Lol

  • Congrats my man hz from Domboshava ane zimba rakanaka paruzevha wer he grew up akaisa tar road kubva pamainroad kusvika areaz rake hz the boss

  • Ok is he married? Asking4myself

  • That car is not even 2milion go to William Nicol Randburg u see the price

  • Externalised dollars,minus leaving bond in black market kkkkkk

  • Mark Proffy Gamanya cum see yo guy

  • Anoiita nezveyi haasi ma TENDER HERE AYO,eku ZESA

    • He is a zanu pf in the skin of a bussinessmen.he is at the forfront extenalising zim minerals here in SA

    • OK ikoronyera saka achingonzi businessman azvaanoita zvacho hazvibude anotengesa mazitye here kuMupezanhamo chiii chaizvo chaanoita nhai

  • Njabulo Dlamini

  • I don’t care who he us related to or what he buys. The fact is this young man has made it big in life and should rather be an inspiration to other youngsters. We need such youngsters for Zim’s future. We need such youngsters to invest in Zimbabwe and run the Zimbabwean economy. Real Zimbabwean development can only be realised when more and more Zimbabweans become players in the economic field. For now, regai mfana afare adye mari yake……

  • Mind you he is a product of zanu pf .saka ano tadza kutenga mota ino dura sei ivo vachibira nyika ye zimbabwe .

  • Why boast then

  • Ndeyake tinei nayo isu …isusu we thank nezvatakapiwa na Mwari I like my 1993 Mazda 323

  • vanhu ndovanoposter mapic ake…..then they make a statement as if ndiye akudaro…chete chete….maybe dai abuda palive vedio then you have a comment starting from that….samudhara fidza vaitotaura pachena kuti ……apa hauna cash….

  • Clive Masiwa haataure chinhu kana achiita zvinhu zvake. You buy a car and you want the whole world to know .Shame on you mate.

  • SON Of former minister Cde kadungure ZANU pf product

  • Masiiwa ndiye chibaba vapfana mirai henyu dzungu hakusi kungwara

  • Naah

    I test drove that car a year ago , its pretty. Kana mu randani vashoma vanayo….not because of the price.
    ##
    The thing is , the dude is not a businessman or anything corporate.
    ##
    HE IS A THIEF , A SKUM….ngwarai , hapana gas company apa.