PoliticsFeaturedNews

We can’t continue blaming sanctions says Mnangagwa as he dishes out 52 twin cab vehicles to chiefs… 230 more still to come

By Stephen Chadenga 

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday reiterated that Zimbabwe cannot continue blaming sanctions for its economic problems but should instead craft solutions to revive the country’s ailing economy.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, center, and his wife Auxillia, right, arrive at the presidential inauguration ceremony in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Mnangagwa is being sworn in as Zimbabwe’s president after Robert Mugabe resigned on Tuesday, ending his 37-year rule. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Mnangagwa’s position comes in contrast to his predecessor, former president Robert Mugabe, who continuously blamed sanctions for the economic problems bedevilling the country.

“Yes, sanctions are there but we should not continue talking about them,” Mnangagwa told delegates to the chief’s conference in Gweru.

“We must have solutions and already, we have solutions in agriculture and this should cascade to all sectors.”

Last year when he was still vice-president, Mnangagwa had started departing from the sanctions rhetoric by his former principal [Mugabe], saying that Zimbabweans should not continue to cry about sanctions as this would not grow the economy.

Over a decade ago, Western countries imposed what they call “targeted sanctions”, particularly on Mugabe, his wife Grace and other top Zanu PF officials for alleged human rights abuses and poor governance.

Mnangagwa said the country could only develop if people observed peace, unity and national reconciliation.

“The message is peace, unity and non-violence,” he said.

“When we go to the elections, people should be united. You should not fight. When people support their parties, it’s their choice. We should work for the people and not be selfish. There should be justice and national reconciliation because we cannot progress when communities are in conflict,” Mnangagwa said.

After concerns from the chiefs from the Midlands province on the resuscitation of Ziscosteel and Shabanie mine, Mnangagwa said he was hopeful that the two companies would be operational by the end of his first 100 days in office.

Meanwhile, 48 chiefs from eight provinces were given Isuzu twin cab vehicles from the first batch of the 52 cars.

Mnangagwa said since the remaining four vehicles could not be distributed equally among the eight provinces, he would use his prerogative to distribute three to women chiefs and the other one to Chief Mapanzure, under whose jurisdiction his rural home falls.

The president said the next batches would come within weeks from South Africa and promised all the 282 chiefs that they would each get a vehicle before elections.

He, however, admitted that financial resources to buy the vehicles were not there but that since chiefs had been promised the cars, it had to be fulfilled.

“We had to sit with the finance and Local Government ministers to ensure each chief gets his car before the elections,” Mnangagwa said. The Standard

  • You are now talking Mr President but you have to walk the talk and hit the ground running as you promised us 50days back line.

  • So do you have a solution now coz you haven’t done anything that we see yet

  • Lemme guess, this is on top of the 229 chiefs’ vehicles bought from Auto World under the previous regime?

  • so what wil mutsvangwa say

  • I heard rumors that Zanu Ndonga is in talks with Mugabe to lead them as their candidate in the next Presidential elections. This comes as a move to split votes

    • Its simple democracy, not vote splitting

    • Then he will rest in pieces on peace .mugabe kudzoka mupolitics ndokufawo kwako remember he z just a citizen as yu and I

  • True especially if your priorities at this stage are to bribe chiefs with expensive cars instead of improving hospitals and clinics

  • craft solutions by giving Chiefs top of e range cars wen schools in Binga ar nothing BT shacks

  • The root cause for Zimbabwe’s woes is corruption, but to my surprise the President is not serious in eradicating this epidemic called corruption which is deep rooted in ZANU PF’s D.N.A. The only solution to Zimbabwe’s economic problems is regime change, ZANU PF should be discarded from the iron throne and should never ever be seen anywhere near, the dustbins of politics

    • Agreed. I said so before but people would not understand me.

    • Regime change fo sho. Surely we can not entrust our future on the hands of a tried and tested political failures for the past 37 years. One, they are on sanctions, they don’t want to abide by the prescribed conditions for the sanctions to be lifted, so why keep them running our affairs.

    • True, Gain ure right, they are not in good books with the international community, but to them thats not a problem, because they can still loot Zimbabwean resources. Why cant we vote people whose hands are not dirty into power, zanu pf cant even borrow money from IMF or World bank because of lack of governance and accountability, ZANU PF is a hinderance, a draw back to the development of our prestigious country, Zimbabwe,

  • he is good on talking only chozikwamwa hapana

    • Apo achishafa mbava hapana zviripo,iyo 51% 49% hapana lnvestor rinouya zvekumhanya

  • Very true what we need is way foward.

  • With Opah Muchinguri, July Moyo, Patrick Chinamasa, Obert Mpofu, Miriam Chikukwa, Josiah Hungwe, Super Mandiwanzira, Sithembiso Nyoni, Simbarashe Mbengegwi, Martin Dinha, haaa mukaisimudza Zimbabwe ndokupai sando

  • lets also blame corruption as well…anywhere thanx for fightin slowly n slowly ko mari yamakatora kunaChombo irikupi

  • Musamhanye muchanyara soon, all the price hikes achamira soon. We on it. Mota dzakange dzakatengwa na Gushas idzo taurai zvamunoziva. I thought Zim people are educated, how can you make a sudden turn around ye economy, umwe ati hospital umwe mabasa , umwe schools. Where does the government get funds. Munonyadzisa nxaaa

    • Saka kana dzakange dzakatengwa kare hadzitengeswe here mari yacho yoshandiswa zvine basa? Iwe kudzidza kwawaita ndekupi ipapa uchitadza kufunga kudaro?Why do you support poverty nxaa

    • Hanty vaigona kungodzitengesa here kana dzakatengwa kare….

    • or better stil zvadzakange dzakatengwa kudhara dai akapa hospitals & schools to be used as pool cars or to auction them, Chiefs are nothing bt masterminds of political violence in the rural areas.

    • if ey managed to reverse the Indegenisation policy and the proposal by Jonathan for colleges to offer degrees, wat was difficult in changing the destination of thoz vehicles

    • It was gonna be a political quagmire for him cause madzishe new about them. Ko ngatiti ma civil servants otorerwa 20$ on their salary to be used for health, zvinoita here. It’s the Chiefs allocation. I pay yema Chiefs they know it kubva kare.

    • Politically u will be planning to fail. Dai paive ne 3 years to election he could risk. He has political and economic advisers. Let’s support him. I used to criticise but I want development. Rather advise him than criticising. People see only bad things hee tomatoes, hee Gukurahundi, heee chino how does he work when you are blaming him. At the same time you want jobs.

    • Amini Murinda accountability is everything.

    • What do you guys have against our chiefs

    • Elaborate Paida, is he not responsible? Yes he is accountable but for what period, you have made mistakes and you have been forgiven. Some of the issues have been there and people were quiet.
      We want development not fighting we tired. Do you want a sorry or jobs and better service

    • Amini is a fool by nature

    • I don’t believe in swearing to people raise your facts

    • Don’t drop your political frustration on me.

    • Africans….patadzwa motoombera….shithole citizens serious….kana dzakatengwa naBob why ddnt u cancel the deal makapihwa mari yenyu back or kudzitengesa kuBinga vakawana chikoro….2013 makavapa dzimwe futi…ko mota dzacho why vachingopihwa time ye election chete???

    • Stephen CRonaldo Cinoqua just checked your profile haisi mhosva yako. Some kinda deficiency in you

  • Some will criticise until they die. Seeing half empty glasses all the way. Even if he creates jobs, he can’t employ everyone . This is Africa not paradise where a command word creates abundance

  • police yakaenda hayo but pahwange vid yakuomesera muchovha

  • Kungonakirwa nekuprata junk chinoitwa hapana,tanga wasungwa naChiwenga wako totangira ipapo

  • Its very sad that Zimbabweans are so brain washed that they will kill you for saying the truth, in his budget speech, Chinamasa said, The government has suspended buying new cars, nobody will receive new cars, and now within a month they are dishing out cars, where is the money coming from.

  • Politically u will be planning to fail. Dai paive ne 3 years to election he could risk. He has political and economic advisers. Let’s support him. I used to criticise but I want development. Rather advise him than criticising. People see only bad things hee tomatoes, hee Gukurahundi, heee chino how does he work when you are blaming him. At the same time you want jobs.

  • ED, you now talking sense. Ian Smith’s then Rhodesia was given economic sanction, not targeted individual sanctions, but he managed to sustain those sanction. The rate of Rhodesian dollar was 1:1 with USA dollar. The concept of parastatals was created that time. Today, Zimbabwe has targeted individual sanctions that are targeted to the nation and government want to fool us that individuals targeted sanction are hurting Zimbabwe economy. When Mugabe took over from Ian Smith in 1980 the country has state of the art infrastructure and the late Nyerere cautioned to handle the country careful because it was the jewelry of Africa. Today, after 38 years the same country has nothing to show off. Mugabe was good at talking and was not good economic manager. Shame on Zanu PF government for destroying the future of generations to come.

  • True we can still do better.

  • Also stop spending taxpayers money on vote buying coz the only person Hapy is the chief and nt the villagers hazvis fair at all

  • I don’t like this “before the elections” bit. If this is not vote-buying, why mention the word elections in all this????

  • Clearly empowering the Owners of the Land, the KINGS, (not lower case ‘chiefs’, nehanda) is part of EDs solution. We salute his loyalty to Culture.
    As colonizers it was our will that they were disempowered. The City of London hates this development. Chaminuka loves it.

  • These cars we bought by Mugabe ED is just delivering.

  • We dont eat your facebook posts and talk about eradicating corruption. How much has been splashed on chiefs’ imported vehicles whilst people spend days queuing for a paltry 20 dollars. This guy is good at talking. This will even get worse if he wins the election. How can you talk of fighting corruption with Obert by your side

  • Dont worry Zimbabweans he has said

  • Im waitin the respond frm president

  • Haiwawo

  • Muchiri kutevedzera zanu pf? Mbavha nemhondi idzo. Vote the motherfuckers out of power and enjoy real independence.