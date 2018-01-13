Prince Dube loaned to Leopards

By Innocent Kurira

Former Highlanders teenage striker Prince Dube has joined ABSA premiership side Black Leopards on a season-long loan from Supersport United, according to South African football website Soccer Laduma.

With Jeremy Brockie set to leave Supersport, many thought his exit would pave way for Dube to make his much awaited debut but Dube seems to be on his way out of the club.

“The Siya crew have been informed that Dube, who is yet to make his SuperSport debut, will spend the remainder of the 2017/18 campaign on loan with Black Leopards as they look to mount a promotion push in the second half of the season,” reported Soccer Laduma.

The 20-year-old forward joined Matsatsantsa at the start of the season from Highlanders where he terrified defenders with his pace and skill in the local Premiership. He scored six goals for Highlanders before his move to the neighbouring country halfway through the season. Dube was also at his best at the 2017 Cosafa Cup where he caught the eye of a number of South African sides.

After joining Matsatsantsa, Dube struggled to break into Eric Tinkler’s team. The 2016 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Rookie of the Year struggled to break into the squad playing second fiddle to fellow strikers Brockie and Bradley Grobler.

The Zimbabwe international needs regular game-time and Lidoda Duvha as Leopards are affectionately known, may be the perfect destination for the lethal striker.

“Gaddafi”, as Dube is known, is one of the country’s top prospects with some likening him to the legendary Peter Ndlovu. The Chronicle