Music stars to perform for charity

Zora star Leonard Zhakata, gospel songstress Bethany Pasinawako and Thembalami will headline a fundraising concert to be held at Longcheng Plaza on January 27 to raise funds for orphans.

Dubbed “Save a Dream Campaign,” the concert will also feature Tatenda Mahachi, Vabati vaJesu, Simon Tawengwa, Sesfikile and eight-year-old Kutenda Gabs.

Nicole Zinyowera, who is co-organising the “Save a Dream Campaign” in partnership with Zadziso Orphanage Trust and the Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation, told the Daily News that the initiative was part of several initiatives her organisation is rolling out to help selected orphans to realise their dreams.

“We are doing the campaign for a group of orphans to achieve dreams that currently seem so far out of reach because of life circumstances and connecting them to mentors in their specific fields of interest,” said Zinyowera, adding:

“Some orphans have dreams of becoming soccer players or world-class chefs . . . so we get them mentors and training in their respective fields of interest.

“We will pay their school fees and try to meet their basic needs.”

Zinyowera is a trustee at Zadziso Orphanage Trust which was formed in 2016 by Evelyn Masenyama to assist orphans by meeting their basic needs and providing shelter for them.

One of the highlights of the fundraising concert will be the performance of Kutenda who released a six-track debut album titled Merciful God produced by Munya Vialy in October last year.

The North Park Primary School Grade 4 pupil released a video for the track Vakafa Vose Vachamuka off his fairly successful debut album.

Kutenda’s mother Evelyn Maforo told the Daily News that the young artiste was looking forward to the event.

“The charity concert will present Kutenda a good opportunity to popularise his album. The album is doing well.

“The video of the track Vakafa Vose Vachamuka which we released late last year has made Kutenda even more popular. He is looking forward to the concert,” said Maforo. DailyNews