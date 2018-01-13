Mugwadi fined for culpable homicide

By Lovemore Meya

Musician Tererai Mugwadi, who was convicted of culpable homicide after she was involved in an accident that killed one person was yesterday fined $250 by a Chitungwiza court.

Mugwadi (32) of Stapleford, Mount Hampden in Harare, denied the charges when she appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Oliver Mudzongachiso.

Mr Mudzongachiso, however, found her guilty after a full trial and fined her $250.

She will spend two months in prison if she fails to pay.

In passing sentence, Mr Mudzongachiso said Mugwadi’s driving was not so dangerous as to warrant the cancellation of her driver’s licence.

Prosecuting, Mr Edmond Ndambakuwa told the court that a deterrent sentence was appropriate, especially in cases that involved loss of human life.

“She was involved in a head-on collision, causing the death of one person and injuring three other passengers from another vehicle.

“Precious life is being lost due to such negligence and it is my plea that a deterrent sentence be passed and her licence be cancelled or barred from driving for a period not exceeding a year,” he said.

However, Mugwadi’s lawyer successfully argued in mitigation that a custodial sentence wasn’t appropriate since she was not only asthmatic, but had two young children who look up to her. The Herald